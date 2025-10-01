Does It Get Any More Rugged Than Filson x Wrangler?

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Some collabs feels like little more than a co-branded, quick-hit attempt at some cheap publicity. Not Filson x Wrangler. The just-launched partnership between the two heritage brands — both champions of American craft, utility apparel and unmatched Western vibes, there are over 200 years of history between the duo — is about as synergistic as it gets, with a new, limited-edition capsule of rugged outerwear and denim silhouettes that bear out a shared commitment to durable workwear and a spirit of true frontier grit.

Pulling from iconic silhouettes of both brands, the Filson x Wrangler collection transposes archival styles and weather-resistant fabrics — Filson’s British Millerain oil-finish Tin Cloth and Mackinaw Wool feature prominently, as does Wrangler’s signature cotton slub — onto a variety of classic Americana apparel.

Built for “the open range to the backwoods trails to the city streets,” the capsule features 10 distinct designs that combine the DNA of both brands into a variety of hardwearing pieces, ranging from snap-front denim workshirts to shearling-lined jackets.

The 10-piece Filson x Wrangler collection introduces five new styles in two variations each; cold-weather utility outerwear make up the bulk of the offerings, with the new Packet Jacket leading the functional charge. Featuring a crsipy denim exterior, Filson’s signature, ultra-dense Mackinaw wool lining and a sheepskin-shearling shawl collar, the western-inspired jacket is a behemoth of a winter layer, with the added benefit of looking like something straight out of Yellowstone.

The capsule also features a variety of rugged outerwear in the Denim Work Jacket and Adventure Jacket, both cut in classic trucker fashion and which respectively employ a hefty 14.5 oz. 100% cotton denim and Filson’s signature cotton duck canvas. In classic Wrangler fashion, the Denim Work Jacket is lined with a high-pile fleece and finished with corduroy-lined collar and cuffing. Rounding out the collection are the two-toned Adventure Jean and indigo cotton Adventure Shirt which both feature reinforced designs and contrast “W” stitching.



“We wanted every piece to feel authentic to both brands, durable enough to last a lifetime, and versatile enough to move from ranch to city,” said Alex Carleton, Chief Creative Officer of Filson, in a statement from the brand.

The Filson x Wrangler collaboration ranges from $180-$750 and is available to shop on both brand’s webstores. Embrace your inner ranch hand and pick up some of the rugged workwear while you still have a chance.