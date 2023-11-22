The L.L. Bean Black Friday Sale Is a Hardwearing Hoot of a Time

Black Friday means deals galore, and even L.L. Bean seems unable to avoid the massive wave of savings that are currently washing over the interwebs. While the Maine-based retailer rarely offers sitewide discounts, the L.L. Bean Black Friday sale is the exception to the rule, with code GIVEJOY10 scoring you 10% off sitewide at checkout through 11/28, even on typically excluded fan favorites like the hallowed Bean Boot or trusty Barn Coat. If that weren’t enough, the retailer is offering free shipping on orders over $75 — which equates to even less cash out of your wallet.

While 10% and free shipping may seem paltry as compared to some of the blowout events, they’re welcome discounts on apparel and footwear we’d gladly pay full price for. Designed with functionality in mind but full of that J.Crew-esque East Coast heritage charm, Bean straddles the preppy-campy line perfectly, optimized in classics like their beloved Fisherman Sweaters and new favorites from their best-selling collabs with Todd Snyder. Really, whatever you pull from their sale, it’s hard to go wrong.

We’ve taken the liberty of helping you out and have collaged a group of Bean classics and deeply discounted sleeper hits for you to peruse…and, who are we kidding, ultimately buy. If you need more, you can check out the sale for yourself here. Below, the best deals from the L.L. Bean Black Friday sale.