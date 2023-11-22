Leisure > Style

The L.L. Bean Black Friday Sale Is a Hardwearing Hoot of a Time

Save 10% sitewide on classics like the Bean Boot, plus free shipping

a collage of items from the L.L. bean Black Friday sale on a green background
The L.L. Bean Black Friday sale is your time to snag rarely-on-sale gems for a pretty discount.
InsideHook
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated November 22, 2023 7:10 am
Black Friday means deals galore, and even L.L. Bean seems unable to avoid the massive wave of savings that are currently washing over the interwebs. While the Maine-based retailer rarely offers sitewide discounts, the L.L. Bean Black Friday sale is the exception to the rule, with code GIVEJOY10 scoring you 10% off sitewide at checkout through 11/28, even on typically excluded fan favorites like the hallowed Bean Boot or trusty Barn Coat. If that weren’t enough, the retailer is offering free shipping on orders over $75 — which equates to even less cash out of your wallet.

While 10% and free shipping may seem paltry as compared to some of the blowout events, they’re welcome discounts on apparel and footwear we’d gladly pay full price for. Designed with functionality in mind but full of that J.Crew-esque East Coast heritage charm, Bean straddles the preppy-campy line perfectly, optimized in classics like their beloved Fisherman Sweaters and new favorites from their best-selling collabs with Todd Snyder. Really, whatever you pull from their sale, it’s hard to go wrong.

We’ve taken the liberty of helping you out and have collaged a group of Bean classics and deeply discounted sleeper hits for you to peruse…and, who are we kidding, ultimately buy. If you need more, you can check out the sale for yourself here. Below, the best deals from the L.L. Bean Black Friday sale.

L.L.Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater
L.L.Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater
L.L. Bean : $119$107
L.L. Bean 8″ Bean Boots
L.L. Bean 8″ Bean Boots
L.L. Bean : $150$107
L.L. Bean Classic-Fit Flannel-Lined Double L Jeans
L.L. Bean Classic-Fit Flannel-Lined Double L Jeans
L.L. Bean : $79$71
L.L. Bean Maine Guide Zip-Front Jac-Shirt
L.L. Bean Maine Guide Zip-Front Jac-Shirt
L.L. Bean : $169$116
L.L. Bean Printed Sweater Fleece Pullover
L.L. Bean Printed Sweater Fleece Pullover
L.L. Bean : $99$63
L.L. Bean 10″ Merino Wool Ragg Socks
L.L. Bean 10″ Merino Wool Ragg Socks
L.L. Bean : $40$36
L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Organic French Terry Hoodie
L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Organic French Terry Hoodie
L.L. Bean : $160$68
L.L. Bean Signature Camp Chino Pant
L.L. Bean Signature Camp Chino Pant
L.L. Bean : $119$45
L.L. Bean Wool Peacoat
L.L. Bean Wool Peacoat
L.L. Bean : $299$269
L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Full-Zip Jacket
L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Full-Zip Jacket
L.L. Bean : $69$50
L.L. Bean Rubber Moc Bean Boots
L.L. Bean Rubber Moc Bean Boots
L.L. Bean : $119$86
L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Flannel Lounge Pants
L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Flannel Lounge Pants
L.L. Bean : $79$71
L.L. Bean Logo Trucker Hat
L.L. Bean Logo Trucker Hat
L.L. Bean : $25$18
L.L. Bean Katahdin Hiker Socks
L.L. Bean Katahdin Hiker Socks
L.L. Bean : $20$15
L.L. Bean Nor’easter Tote Bag
L.L. Bean Nor’easter Tote Bag
L.L. Bean : $109$81
L.L. Bean Comfort Stretch Dock Pant
L.L. Bean Comfort Stretch Dock Pant
L.L. Bean : $79$50
L.L. Bean Upcountry Waxed-Cotton Down Jacket
L.L. Bean Upcountry Waxed-Cotton Down Jacket
L.L. Bean : $239$215
L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins
L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins
L.L. Bean : $89$80
L.L. Bean Traditional Fit Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt
L.L. Bean Traditional Fit Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt
L.L. Bean : $60$54
L.L. Bean Colorblock Down Jacket
L.L. Bean Colorblock Down Jacket
L.L. Bean : $129$98
L.L. Bean Classic Supplex Sports Shorts
L.L. Bean Classic Supplex Sports Shorts
L.L. Bean : $40$27

a collage of items from the L.L. bean Black Friday sale on a green background

