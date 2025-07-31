Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Koio’s Sneaker Sale Promises to Finish Common Projects Once and for All

The brand's Italian-made leather sneakers are more affordable than ever

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 31, 2025 1:11 pm EDT
Koio sale
The Koio sale is a bona fide Common Projects killer.
Koio

It’s an understood reality that leather sneakers offer an unparalleled versatility, but most options are either wildly expensive (we’re looking at you, Common Projects) or hideous monstrosities that don’t deserve a place in your footwear rotation. It’s for exactly this reason that Koio’s lineup of premium sneakers is one of our favorites.

Crafted in Italy under a watchful eye, Koio’s sneakers are made from locally sourced leathers that wear beautifully and will surely earn the boss’s respect. They’re sleek and minimalist, and they come in a variety of neutral shades — perfect for dressing down your work wardrobe and for a post-work happy hour at the bar down the street. And while they’re a step up from your everyday Cole Haan joints, they won’t run you $400.

Here’s the best part: the Italian label is currently offering sitewide discounts of up to 70% off on a variety of styles. From the streamlined Capri to the handsome leather Levanto loafer, you can snag a variety of styles in virtually every color imaginable. We’ve rounded up some of Koio’s best-selling styles to get you started, but you can check out the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best sneaker deals from the current Koio sale.

Shop the Koio Sale

Koio Capri Leather Sneaker
Koio Capri Leather Sneaker

Koio’s OG sneaker style, now $40 off.

Buy Here : $265 $225
Koio Levanto Loafer
Koio Levanto Loafer

A shockingly good leather loafer, especially for a sneaker brand.

Buy Here : $295 $251
Koio Portofino Sneaker
Koio Portofino Sneaker

Blacked out.

Buy Here : $265 $225
Koio Vegan 01 Sneaker
Koio Vegan 01 Sneaker

For do-gooders and fans of badass sneakers.

Buy Here : $165 $140
Koio Sorrento Boat Shoe
Koio Sorrento Boat Shoe

Not your average boat shoe. Also, 50% off.

Buy Here : $265 $133
Koio Capri Suede Sneaker
Koio Capri Suede Sneaker

Perhaps a buttery suede is more your style?

Buy Here : $265 $225
Koio Monza Sneaker
Koio Monza Sneaker

Somewhere between dress sneaker and skate shoe.

Buy Here : $265 $199

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

