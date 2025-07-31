Koio’s Sneaker Sale Promises to Finish Common Projects Once and for All

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s an understood reality that leather sneakers offer an unparalleled versatility, but most options are either wildly expensive (we’re looking at you, Common Projects) or hideous monstrosities that don’t deserve a place in your footwear rotation. It’s for exactly this reason that Koio’s lineup of premium sneakers is one of our favorites.

Crafted in Italy under a watchful eye, Koio’s sneakers are made from locally sourced leathers that wear beautifully and will surely earn the boss’s respect. They’re sleek and minimalist, and they come in a variety of neutral shades — perfect for dressing down your work wardrobe and for a post-work happy hour at the bar down the street. And while they’re a step up from your everyday Cole Haan joints, they won’t run you $400.

Here’s the best part: the Italian label is currently offering sitewide discounts of up to 70% off on a variety of styles. From the streamlined Capri to the handsome leather Levanto loafer, you can snag a variety of styles in virtually every color imaginable. We’ve rounded up some of Koio’s best-selling styles to get you started, but you can check out the entirety of the sale here. Below, the best sneaker deals from the current Koio sale.

Shop the Koio Sale