An Iconic Outdoor Shoe Is Getting the Snoafer Treatment

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Love them or hate them, snoafers — the bastardized hybrid combining the classic laceless loafer form factor with traditional sneaker materials and designs — have undeniably made their mark on footwear culture.

If public intrigue, expert opinion or general proliferation is any indication, they don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. The snoafer that started it all, New Balance’s 1906L, remains one of the hottest styles on the market, nearly two years after it first debuted at the Junya Watanabe MAN’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show.

Hoka’s take, a chunkier, tasseled shoe appropriately named the Speed Loafer, has sold out multiple times, in multiple colorways, while leaks of a Nike snoafer have surfaced in recent months, indicating that sportswear is going all in on the style.

As if we needed more proof, the latest example of the snoafer’s continued legs just landed, this time from an unexpected source. California-based outdoor label Keen, known for their hike and approach footwear that includes the trendy Jasper Sneaker and beloved Newport H2 Sandal, is branching out with their latest drop, a premium leather corded sneaker-loafer inspired by the brand’s recognizable Uneek sneaker.

The Uneek Loafer WK marks a notable foray into lifestyle for the brand, introducing a more premium, craft-forward version of Keen’s corded design. The sleek black silo swaps the traditional plastic Bungee-lacing upper with ethically sourced leather, with added loafer taxonomy across the tongue, cushioning and outsole.

The Keen UNEEK Loafer offers an outdoorsy spin on the red hot snoafer. Keen

“We reimagined our iconic UNEEK corded silhouette and elevated it to a more formal interpretation — premium lifestyle craftsmanship viewed through the lens of performance,” said Carlie Satchwell, KEEN Director of Product Management, Lifestyle. “Our fans move fluidly between work, social settings and culture, and they need a shoe that transitions with them.”

For now, the Uneek Loafer remains a special project rather than a new general release, with each limited-edition snoafer stitched and woven by hand and individually numbered. Only time, and maybe reception, will tell what the future holds for the exclusive outdoor-meets-lifestyle silo.

The Keen UNEEK Loafer retails for $190 — a modest price to pay for a handcrafted leather loafer, if you ask us — and is available now to shop at the brand’s webstore. With a wider appear to sneakerheads and outdoor fanatics alike, expect this one to fly off shelves.