10 Season-Defining Deals From Huckberry’s Annual Winter Sale

It’s been quiet…too quiet. Huckberry seems to have picked up on the wonky vibes, too, and is clearly attempting to remedy the situation with their annual winter sale. Featuring a mass of items from Flint and Tinder, Danner, The North Face and more (and no silly codes or exclusions), the sale isn’t just a vibe — it’s a mass of killer deals for considerably less than you’ll find anywhere else.

There’s a multitude of gear and garb up for grabs, with boots galore and packs and knives and some durable-as-hell apparel that’ll see out winter and bolster your spring wardrobe. Most of it is worth shopping, but we also know that — based on correct sentiment or not — belts are tightening and you might not be able to justify cleaning house. To help you spend your hard-earned dough wisely, we’ve identified 10 deals that you simply should not pass up, ranging from Flint and Tinder outerwear to a pair of boots that’ll take up a permanent spot by your door. Meanwhile, dozens of brands and hundreds of discounts are still available for your pleasure here. Below, the 10 best deals from the Huckberry winter sale.

Why it’s a big deal: Proof’s Merino tee might just be the best one that we’ve worn, and with its patented mixture of incredibly anti-stink properties and silky comfort, it’s a must-have for any road-worn traveler. Remember — you’ll need the special code MERINO to access this 30% off deal.

Why it’s a big deal: The iconic Skyliner Jacket has a storied history (some suggest it the Eddie Bauer joint was the first quilted jacket ever), and, in collaboration with Huckberry, the outdoor retailer has reissued the bomber style. It’s already sold out once — don’t make the mistake of letting it go again.

Why it’s a big deal: You heard it here first — trail shoes are the must-have footwear for 2024. Hoka’s Kaha Low 2 goes beyond aesthetics with a GTX finish and lugged Vibram sole (read: you can actually take these bad boys hiking.)

Why it’s a big deal: Waxed outwear — be it from Barbour, or, in this case, Huckberry in-house brand Flint and Tinder — is an enduring style flex and totally sensible buy for a wet spring, but really goes on sale. This limited edition Hudson Jacket is wrapped in a preppy tartan and finished with a waxed canvas shell.

Why it’s a big deal: These pants are some of the finest to ever grace our legs. Now they’re on sale

Why it’s a big deal: If you’re at all invested in EDC, you’ve surely heard rare reviews about The James Brand. We can confirm — the knife company’s everyday blades, like this pocket-sized Elko, function beautifully and look amazing.

Why it’s a big deal: Take a clue from the celebs — a long sleeve polo is just about the steeziest thing you can wear right now.

Why it’s a big deal: Seth Rogan’s Houseplant label is on the cutting edge of stoner chic, and this marbled car lighter makes a killer coffee table centerpiece, wether you chief or not

Why it’s a big deal: Selvedge is the gold standard for denim. You need a pair, and Ralph Lauren’s sub-label RRL is woven on vintage looms and hand-finished.

Why it’s a big deal: Westernwear is holding strong in the menswear scene, and even if your style leans more city folk than cowpoke, a pair of Rhodes Ropers — part cowboy boot and part work stomper — should prove versatile enough to wear with virtually anything.

