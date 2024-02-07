Leisure > Style

10 Season-Defining Deals From Huckberry’s Annual Winter Sale

Save up to 45% on Huck's elite roster of outdoor brands

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated February 7, 2024 10:13 am
a collage of Huckberry sale items on a red background
The Huckberry winter sale includes Flint & Tinder, Danner and more.
Huckberry/Getty Images

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s been quiet…too quiet. Huckberry seems to have picked up on the wonky vibes, too, and is clearly attempting to remedy the situation with their annual winter sale. Featuring a mass of items from Flint and Tinder, Danner, The North Face and more (and no silly codes or exclusions), the sale isn’t just a vibe — it’s a mass of killer deals for considerably less than you’ll find anywhere else. 

20 Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers That Every Stylish Man Should Know
20 Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers That Every Stylish Man Should Know
 From Off-White to Nicholas Daley, consider these labels your introductory course

There’s a multitude of gear and garb up for grabs, with boots galore and packs and knives and some durable-as-hell apparel that’ll see out winter and bolster your spring wardrobe. Most of it is worth shopping, but we also know that — based on correct sentiment or not — belts are tightening and you might not be able to justify cleaning house. To help you spend your hard-earned dough wisely, we’ve identified 10 deals that you simply should not pass up, ranging from Flint and Tinder outerwear to a pair of boots that’ll take up a permanent spot by your door. Meanwhile, dozens of brands and hundreds of discounts are still available for your pleasure here. Below, the 10 best deals from the Huckberry winter sale.

Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt
Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt
Huckberry : $88$62

Why it’s a big deal: Proof’s Merino tee might just be the best one that we’ve worn, and with its patented mixture of incredibly anti-stink properties and silky comfort, it’s a must-have for any road-worn traveler. Remember — you’ll need the special code MERINO to access this 30% off deal.

Proof’s 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt, The GOAT of Travel Tees, Is on Sale
Proof’s 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt, The GOAT of Travel Tees, Is on Sale
 Save 30% on one of Huckberry’s best-selling styles
Eddie Bauer The Skyliner Waxed Jacket
Eddie Bauer The Skyliner Waxed Jacket
Huckberry : $299$164

Why it’s a big deal: The iconic Skyliner Jacket has a storied history (some suggest it the Eddie Bauer joint was the first quilted jacket ever), and, in collaboration with Huckberry, the outdoor retailer has reissued the bomber style. It’s already sold out once — don’t make the mistake of letting it go again.

Hoka Kaha 2 Low GTX Trail Sneaker
Hoka Kaha 2 Low GTX Trail Sneaker
Huckberry : $220$176

Why it’s a big deal: You heard it here first — trail shoes are the must-have footwear for 2024. Hoka’s Kaha Low 2 goes beyond aesthetics with a GTX finish and lugged Vibram sole (read: you can actually take these bad boys hiking.)

Flint & Tinder Special Edition Halley Stevensons Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint & Tinder Special Edition Halley Stevensons Waxed Hudson Jacket
Huckberry : $398$278

Why it’s a big deal: Waxed outwear — be it from Barbour, or, in this case, Huckberry in-house brand Flint and Tinder — is an enduring style flex and totally sensible buy for a wet spring, but really goes on sale. This limited edition Hudson Jacket is wrapped in a preppy tartan and finished with a waxed canvas shell.

Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pant – Slim
Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pant – Slim
Huckberry : $118$94

Why it’s a big deal: These pants are some of the finest to ever grace our legs. Now they’re on sale

The James Brand Elko Pocket Knife – Exclusive
The James Brand Elko Pocket Knife – Exclusive
Huckberry : $89$53

Why it’s a big deal: If you’re at all invested in EDC, you’ve surely heard rare reviews about The James Brand. We can confirm — the knife company’s everyday blades, like this pocket-sized Elko, function beautifully and look amazing.

Far Afield Lambswool Blend Kier Knit Long Sleeve Polo
Far Afield Lambswool Blend Kier Knit Long Sleeve Polo
Huckberry : $175$131

Why it’s a big deal: Take a clue from the celebs — a long sleeve polo is just about the steeziest thing you can wear right now.

Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible
Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible
 Disclaimer: this article will not make you 6’5″. Or give you a killer mullet.
Houseplant Car Lighter
Houseplant Car Lighter
Huckberry : $280$215

Why it’s a big deal: Seth Rogan’s Houseplant label is on the cutting edge of stoner chic, and this marbled car lighter makes a killer coffee table centerpiece, wether you chief or not

RRL Slim Fit Selvedge Denim Jeans
RRL Slim Fit Selvedge Denim Jeans
Huckberry : $375$281

Why it’s a big deal: Selvedge is the gold standard for denim. You need a pair, and Ralph Lauren’s sub-label RRL is woven on vintage looms and hand-finished.

Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot
Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot
Huckberry : $248$198

Why it’s a big deal: Westernwear is holding strong in the menswear scene, and even if your style leans more city folk than cowpoke, a pair of Rhodes Ropers — part cowboy boot and part work stomper — should prove versatile enough to wear with virtually anything.

More deals to consider

Peregrine British Commando Wool Sweater
Peregrine British Commando Wool Sweater
Huckberry : $195$136
Veja Fitz Roy Trail Sneaker
Veja Fitz Roy Trail Sneaker
Huckberry : $245$159
Flint and Tinder All-American Rigid Denim – Straight
Flint and Tinder All-American Rigid Denim – Straight
Huckberry : $158$102
Whiskey Peaks Grand Tetons Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Whiskey Peaks Grand Tetons Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Huckberry : $50$30
Huckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Light Boot
Huckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Light Boot
Huckberry : $425$318
Wills Cotton Cashmere Henley Sweater
Wills Cotton Cashmere Henley Sweater
Huckberry : $118$47
DB Journey Hugger Backpack 30L
DB Journey Hugger Backpack 30L
Huckberry : $229$160
Rocky Mountain Featherbed Heritage Down Insulated Puffer Vest
Rocky Mountain Featherbed Heritage Down Insulated Puffer Vest
Huckberry : $598$388
Subu Quilted Slippers
Subu Quilted Slippers
Huckberry : $69$48
Universal Works Fleece Checkered Workshirt
Universal Works Fleece Checkered Workshirt
Huckberry : $195$136
ROA Andreas Boot
ROA Andreas Boot
Huckberry : $540$351

More Like This

Raymond Weil Toccata; Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso; Breguet Classique
The Understated Elegance of Slim Dress Watches
fisherman sweater for women
Unsure About Valentine’s Day? Try One of the Best Fisherman Sweaters for Women.
21 Savage Grammys
The Best Menswear Looks From the Grammys
Outerknown Semi-Annual Sale
Rebuild Your Wardrobe From the Ground Up With Outerknown’s Semi-Annual Sale

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Brooklinen Sheets Sale
Sleep Cool With Discounted Brooklinen Sheets

$189$113

Shinola Runwell watch
Shinola’s Runwell Is $270 Off

$900$630

Barbour Ashby Waxed Jacket
Waxed Barbour Jackets Are on Sale at Backcountry

$398$279

Filson Briefcase
We Swear By This Filson Briefcase

$350$245

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Auto Club Speedway
Rebuilding a Racetrack Has Big Implications for NASCAR in Southern California
Lorne Michaels
It Might Be Time for Lorne Michaels to Retire
A scene from "The Zone of Interest"
There’s Never Been a Holocaust Movie — or a Best Picture Nominee — Like “The Zone of Interest”
A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
The best sexual wellness gifts to give this Valentine's Day 2024
The 16 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
Ayo Edebiri’s First Time Hosting “SNL” Was Overshadowed by Offstage Decisions
Ayo Edebiri's First Time Hosting "SNL" Was Overshadowed by Offstage Decisions

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a collage of Huckberry sale items on a red background

10 Season-Defining Deals From Huckberry’s Annual Winter Sale

Interior of Kalimera

Where to Shop Vintage Fashion in New York City

fisherman sweater for women

Unsure About Valentine’s Day? Try One of the Best Fisherman Sweaters for Women.

21 Savage Grammys

The Best Menswear Looks From the Grammys

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.