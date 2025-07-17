Flint and Tinder Dropped the Affordable Suit of the Summer. Now It’s on Sale.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.



Weddings, social soirees, really earning that summer Friday — there are plenty of reasons to invest in a proper summer suit. It isn’t just worth it; it’s a necessity.

Warm weather tailoring differs immensely from your standard three-season two-piece, structured without padding or lining for improved breathability and relying on hyper-specific fabrics like linen, madras or seersucker to keep the wearer cool beneath the blazing sun. In particular, Flint and Tinder’s take on the classic seersucker suit has caught our attention as a standout option for summer.

The duo — comprised of the Seersucker Blazer and Seersucker Chino Pant — utilizes time-tested F&T designs, but, unlike the brand’s heavy cords and trusty waxed outerwear, is cut from a crispy monotoned seersucker, which, beyond being naturally breathable, offers a level of casual-meets-cool accessibility and a departure from the stereotypically stuffy reputation of the fabric.

This is the only way to summer suit. Huckberry

The Flint and Tinder Seersucker Suit is also a excellent option for anyone looking to score some quality tailoring at a totally affordable price, especially considering that Huckberry just tossed the styles on sale, meaning you can somehow snag the set — in two charming hues, a creamy tan and handsome navy — for just under $250. Find both styles below, along with some on-sale footwear to finish the look.

