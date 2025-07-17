Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

Flint and Tinder Dropped the Affordable Suit of the Summer. Now It’s on Sale.

The brand's two-piece seersucker suiting is perfect for sweaty occasions

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 17, 2025 12:03 pm EDT
Seersucker suit
The lightweight suit is excellent...and, currently, on sale.
Huckberry

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.


Weddings, social soirees, really earning that summer Friday — there are plenty of reasons to invest in a proper summer suit. It isn’t just worth it; it’s a necessity.

Warm weather tailoring differs immensely from your standard three-season two-piece, structured without padding or lining for improved breathability and relying on hyper-specific fabrics like linen, madras or seersucker to keep the wearer cool beneath the blazing sun. In particular, Flint and Tinder’s take on the classic seersucker suit has caught our attention as a standout option for summer.

The duo — comprised of the Seersucker Blazer and Seersucker Chino Pant — utilizes time-tested F&T designs, but, unlike the brand’s heavy cords and trusty waxed outerwear, is cut from a crispy monotoned seersucker, which, beyond being naturally breathable, offers a level of casual-meets-cool accessibility and a departure from the stereotypically stuffy reputation of the fabric.

Flint and Tinder
This is the only way to summer suit.
Huckberry

The Flint and Tinder Seersucker Suit is also a excellent option for anyone looking to score some quality tailoring at a totally affordable price, especially considering that Huckberry just tossed the styles on sale, meaning you can somehow snag the set — in two charming hues, a creamy tan and handsome navy — for just under $250. Find both styles below, along with some on-sale footwear to finish the look.

Shop the Look

Flint and Tinder Seersucker Blazer
Flint and Tinder Seersucker Blazer
Buy Here : $228 $159
Flint and Tinder Seersucker Chino Pant
Flint and Tinder Seersucker Chino Pant
Buy Here : $128 $89
Astorflex Patnoflex Travel Loafer
Astorflex Patnoflex Travel Loafer
Buy Here : $198 $158
Flint and Tinder Seersucker Blazer
Flint and Tinder Seersucker Blazer
Buy Here : $228 $159
Flint and Tinder Seersucker Chino Pant
Flint and Tinder Seersucker Chino Pant
Buy Here : $128 $108
Vinny’s Yardee Mocassin Loafer
Vinny’s Yardee Mocassin Loafer
Buy Here : $350 $245

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

