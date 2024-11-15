Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Everything Our EIC Recommends From Huckberry’s Massive Sitewide Sale

From kitchen goods to everyday carry...

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
November 15, 2024 5:20 pm
Huckberry Sitewide Sale
Huckberry/InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hello there, reader, and congratulations on making it to the end of yet another week. As a reward — a way of patting yourself on the back, because if you don’t, who will? — I recommend, as I always do, buying yourself something nice.

Products of the Week: Watches, Danner Boots and Leicas
Products of the Week: Watches, Danner Boots and Leicas
 The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

It is convenient, then, that Huckberry is currently hosting its only sitewide sale of the year, with 15% off damn near everything. Paolo dutifully dropped his recommendations yesterday, focusing primarily on apparel, footwear and accessories, so I thought I’d share my picks from some other parts of the site. And the sale ends tonight, so let’s get started, shall we?
Shop here

Watches

Over the past few years, Huckberry has quietly expanded its selection of watches, focusing on more rugged styles like field watches, divers and aviation watches, most of which are available at approachable price points. On the ultra-affordable side of things, you’ve got the now-iconic Timex Marlin dress watch marked down from $200 to $170. Then you’ve got this super fun Vaer racing watch down $60 to $340. If you’re looking for something a little chunkier, you could do a lot worse than this ever-workmanlike Seiko 5 GMT. And if you’re down to drop a bit more coin, I think this Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Skin Diver is a real looker. Lastly, a bit of a warning so you aren’t too disappointed: the site’s very nicely curated selection of Hamilton watches are excluded from the sale.
shop here

Kitchen Stuff

If I were forced to choose two brands to outfit all of my cookware, I would without hesitation choose Made In and Smithey — two brands from which Huckberry carries an impressive selection, all of which is 15% off right now. As for Smithey and their heirloom-worthy line of cast iron and carbon steel, it’s up to you to decide which pieces best suit your needs. The No. 12 Skillet is a workhorse that would be my first choice, but if you’re looking for something a little fancier, you could go with the Deep Farmhouse Skillet instead. For Made In, it’s all about the essentials. Their 12” stainless frying pan is the best I’ve ever used. Their dishwasher-safe wine glasses are beautiful. And their butcher block is a nice alternative to the Boos boards everyone else has. And for a bonus item, the coffee grinder I use every day is also on sale.
shop here

Everyday Carry

We recently had one of these little Camp Snap digital cameras in the IH office, and I instantly fell in love with it. It looks great, feels great in the hand and, refreshingly, lacks a screen, combining the convenience of digital with the old-school charm of film, and saving you from spending any more time staring at screens than you already do. I’ve had the Burwell EDC Pen from The James Brand in my possession for over a year, and I swear by it. It’s pleasingly hefty, and the action on the clicker thing is outrageously satisfying. Writes super smoothly, to boot. Either of these items would make great, unpredictable gifts, too, don’t you think? Also worth a look: wallets from Ridge and Bellroy, two of the more popular brands in the space, are on sale. As is the site’s entire selection of Yeti products.
shop here

For the Home

Every home in America should have at least one Pendleton blanket. They’re made right here in the States from virgin wool, providing extreme warmth and surprising softness. And they look great draped over a big comfy chair. Keeping things cozy for a minute, Huckberry’s selection of D.S. & Durga candles is also marked down. Because I am a truly basic bitch at heart, I’m drawn to the Portable Xmas Tree Candle, but I’m also weirdly intrigued by the Pasta Water Candle, which claims to have notes of saline water, semolina wheat and…a “chef’s secret.”

Enjoy the weekend, you guys. And let me know what you picked up from the sale!

More Like This

Tom Beckbe waxed jacket
Tom Beckbe Introduces a Refined Breed of Waxed Jacket
The Alterum Worldtimer watch from Justin Walters, which serves as inspiration for a new watch design competition from Dubai Watch Week and Grail Watch
Here’s Your Chance to Get Your Dream Watch Produced
Impossible Watch Company Time-Only; Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding; Vacheron Constantin Tribute to Great Civilizations - Lion de Darius; Louis Erard Petite Second Malachite; Omega Constellation 41mm
The Best Stone-Dial Watches
Vuori's DreamKnit collection
Take It From a Woman: Every Man I Date Is Obsessed With This Fabric 

Leisure > Style
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Foreo UFO 3 Mini
One of Our Favorite Gifts for Her Is $100 Off

$199$99

SmartGoggles
Therabody’s Smart Wearable Is $30 Off

$199$169

Great Jones Baking Mats
These Reusable Baking Mats Are a Total Game-Changer

$50$40

Hisense QD6
It’s About Time You Got a New 75″ TV

$700$450

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.
Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche
Impossible Watch Company Time-Only; Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding; Vacheron Constantin Tribute to Great Civilizations - Lion de Darius; Louis Erard Petite Second Malachite; Omega Constellation 41mm
The Best Stone-Dial Watches
The Kindred Motorworks Bronco Heritage Edition, a first-generation Ford Bronco that's been upgraded with modern performance, safety and reliability
What’s Your Dream Car? Kindred Motorworks Will Top It.
An illustration of a couple embracing with sex toys in the background.
Take It From a Woman: You Should Let Your Partner Use Her Vibrator on You
NFL game in London
The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence
BUGATCHI
Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Huckberry Sitewide Sale

Everything Our EIC Recommends From Huckberry’s Massive Sitewide Sale

Tom Beckbe waxed jacket

Tom Beckbe Introduces a Refined Breed of Waxed Jacket

From Danner to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Watches, Danner Boots and Leicas

Vuori's DreamKnit collection

Take It From a Woman: Every Man I Date Is Obsessed With This Fabric 

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear