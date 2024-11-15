Everything Our EIC Recommends From Huckberry’s Massive Sitewide Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hello there, reader, and congratulations on making it to the end of yet another week. As a reward — a way of patting yourself on the back, because if you don’t, who will? — I recommend, as I always do, buying yourself something nice.

It is convenient, then, that Huckberry is currently hosting its only sitewide sale of the year, with 15% off damn near everything. Paolo dutifully dropped his recommendations yesterday, focusing primarily on apparel, footwear and accessories, so I thought I’d share my picks from some other parts of the site. And the sale ends tonight, so let’s get started, shall we?

Over the past few years, Huckberry has quietly expanded its selection of watches, focusing on more rugged styles like field watches, divers and aviation watches, most of which are available at approachable price points. On the ultra-affordable side of things, you’ve got the now-iconic Timex Marlin dress watch marked down from $200 to $170. Then you’ve got this super fun Vaer racing watch down $60 to $340. If you’re looking for something a little chunkier, you could do a lot worse than this ever-workmanlike Seiko 5 GMT. And if you’re down to drop a bit more coin, I think this Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Skin Diver is a real looker. Lastly, a bit of a warning so you aren’t too disappointed: the site’s very nicely curated selection of Hamilton watches are excluded from the sale.

If I were forced to choose two brands to outfit all of my cookware, I would without hesitation choose Made In and Smithey — two brands from which Huckberry carries an impressive selection, all of which is 15% off right now. As for Smithey and their heirloom-worthy line of cast iron and carbon steel, it’s up to you to decide which pieces best suit your needs. The No. 12 Skillet is a workhorse that would be my first choice, but if you’re looking for something a little fancier, you could go with the Deep Farmhouse Skillet instead. For Made In, it’s all about the essentials. Their 12” stainless frying pan is the best I’ve ever used. Their dishwasher-safe wine glasses are beautiful. And their butcher block is a nice alternative to the Boos boards everyone else has. And for a bonus item, the coffee grinder I use every day is also on sale.

We recently had one of these little Camp Snap digital cameras in the IH office, and I instantly fell in love with it. It looks great, feels great in the hand and, refreshingly, lacks a screen, combining the convenience of digital with the old-school charm of film, and saving you from spending any more time staring at screens than you already do. I’ve had the Burwell EDC Pen from The James Brand in my possession for over a year, and I swear by it. It’s pleasingly hefty, and the action on the clicker thing is outrageously satisfying. Writes super smoothly, to boot. Either of these items would make great, unpredictable gifts, too, don’t you think? Also worth a look: wallets from Ridge and Bellroy, two of the more popular brands in the space, are on sale. As is the site’s entire selection of Yeti products.

Every home in America should have at least one Pendleton blanket. They’re made right here in the States from virgin wool, providing extreme warmth and surprising softness. And they look great draped over a big comfy chair. Keeping things cozy for a minute, Huckberry’s selection of D.S. & Durga candles is also marked down. Because I am a truly basic bitch at heart, I’m drawn to the Portable Xmas Tree Candle, but I’m also weirdly intrigued by the Pasta Water Candle, which claims to have notes of saline water, semolina wheat and…a “chef’s secret.”

Enjoy the weekend, you guys. And let me know what you picked up from the sale!