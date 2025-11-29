A Style Icon's Style Icon Is Selling Great Vintage Menswear

Leisure > Style

A Style Icon’s Style Icon Is Selling Vintage Menswear From His Collection

The sale begins on December 13

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 29, 2025 8:38 pm EST
Doug Bihlmaier
Doug Bihlmaier attends VALMORBIDA Presents RAPHAEL MAZZUCCO at East 71st St on December 14, 2006.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Not everyone with an excellent sense of style can also be said to be influential in shaping broader aesthetics — but then, not everyone is Doug Bihlmaier. A 2022 article by Spencer Morgan described him as “the Johnny Appleseed of vintage,” a designation inspired by Bihlmaier’s work seeking out vintage clothing for Double RL.

Earlier this year, The New York Times‘ Steven Kurutz described Bihlmaier’s unexpected ascent to cult celebrity and style influencer. As Kurutz explained, Bihlmaier “recognized the intrinsic style of certain items before others did, and mixed and layered them in novel ways.” And if you look at virtually any photos of Bihlmaier, you’ll see that in action — a personal aesthetic that eludes easy description but looks amazing.

For decades, Bihlmaier has been amassing his own collection in addition to his work for Ralph Lauren. And now, he’s parting ways with some of it. This week, Kurutz followed up his earlier article with a new piece for the Times, featuring details on what looks to be a vintage sale for the ages. That sale is set to commence on December 13, and will be held via Collectors Gene.

What Is the Future of American-Made Clothing?
 Author Steven Kurutz on the challenges of “American Flannel”

That Bihlmaier is working with Collectors Gene isn’t necessarily surprising; the store’s proprietor, Cameron Ross Steiner, called Bihlmaier “arguably one of the greatest collectors of all time” in a video posted to Tiktok last year. Kurutz’s article has details on some of the items which will be on sale, including a striking corduroy jacket. It, along with more than 100 more objects, will go on sale in two weeks.

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.
