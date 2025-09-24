At Burberry, Britpop Is Alive and Well



What do Central Cee, Elton John and the Gallagher bros (not the ones you’re thinking — the equally shaggy offspring) all have in common? A love for country…and a love for Burberry, apparently.

The iconic British house recently closed out London Fashion Week with its forthcoming Spring/Summer 2026 collection and, in typical fashion, was the showstopper of the week with a massive 56-look unisex collection of dynamic, nostalgia-tinged, pop-coded ready-to-wear paraded by mop-headed models across circus-sized tents at Perks Field in Kensington Palace. (The tent’s ceilings were painted with clouds, naturally.)

The Burberry show dove back into the archives. Getty Images

Combining ’60s-esque mod-style tailoring with rockstar uniforms and vibrant alterations of Burberry’s iconic Nova Check, the collection offered much in the way of statement pieces: shortened trench coats, campy graphic ringer tees, exaggerated corduroy suiting, and, true to theme, a mess of leather and suede outerwear.

“Musicians have always had incredible style, and together with fashion they form a really strong culture,” said designer Daniel Lee in a recent interview with WWD, a sentiment that has clearly shone through in the design elements, which seemingly pulled from a canon of classic decades-inspired influences for an irreverent, rock-and-roll take on ready-to-wear — a notable shift towards a more playful take on Burberry’s iconic designs, while still paying homage to the baked-in nostalgia that comes with decades of heritage.

The only thing better than the clothes? The celebs. Getty Images

As impressive as the actual apparel was the obscene collection of celebrity attendees, which contributed to the electric atmosphere; along with the aforementioned pop stars, A-listers ranging from Bridgeton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey to world-rank five tennis phenom and recent Vuori convert Jack Draper. Virtually all the British stalwarts were accounted for — Alexa Chung, Anna Wintour, even footy legend Ian Wright.

You can find the entirety of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2026 collection here.