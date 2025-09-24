Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

At Burberry, Britpop Is Alive and Well

Daniel Lee's iconic house closed out London Fashion Week with nostalgia-tinged tailoring and star-studded cast of British royalty

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 24, 2025 3:01 pm EDT
Burberry SS26
Not the Gallaghers you remember. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry


What do Central Cee, Elton John and the Gallagher bros (not the ones you’re thinking — the equally shaggy offspring) all have in common? A love for country…and a love for Burberry, apparently.

The iconic British house recently closed out London Fashion Week with its forthcoming Spring/Summer 2026 collection and, in typical fashion, was the showstopper of the week with a massive 56-look unisex collection of dynamic, nostalgia-tinged, pop-coded ready-to-wear paraded by mop-headed models across circus-sized tents at Perks Field in Kensington Palace. (The tent’s ceilings were painted with clouds, naturally.)

The Burberry show dove back into the archives.
Getty Images

Combining ’60s-esque mod-style tailoring with rockstar uniforms and vibrant alterations of Burberry’s iconic Nova Check, the collection offered much in the way of statement pieces: shortened trench coats, campy graphic ringer tees, exaggerated corduroy suiting, and, true to theme, a mess of leather and suede outerwear.

“Musicians have always had incredible style, and together with fashion they form a really strong culture,” said designer Daniel Lee in a recent interview with WWD, a sentiment that has clearly shone through in the design elements, which seemingly pulled from a canon of classic decades-inspired influences for an irreverent, rock-and-roll take on ready-to-wear — a notable shift towards a more playful take on Burberry’s iconic designs, while still paying homage to the baked-in nostalgia that comes with decades of heritage.

Burberry SS26
The only thing better than the clothes? The celebs.
Getty Images

As impressive as the actual apparel was the obscene collection of celebrity attendees, which contributed to the electric atmosphere; along with the aforementioned pop stars, A-listers ranging from Bridgeton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey to world-rank five tennis phenom and recent Vuori convert Jack Draper. Virtually all the British stalwarts were accounted for — Alexa Chung, Anna Wintour, even footy legend Ian Wright.

You can find the entirety of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2026 collection here.

More Like This

Flannel on top of a newspaper
Vintage-Inspired Style with Modern Comfort? Try Hiroshi KATO.
bonobos lifestyle images collaged together
The Bonobos Sale Has Timeless Fall Pieces
Best Menswear Drops
8 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week
A man wearing a Banana Republic sweater.
Fall Staples Are 40% Off at the Banana Republic Sale

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Most Popular

A man sitting cross-legged at the airport gate, reading a newspaper.
6 of the Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
Airport musician in color against a B&W background of the airport
What’s the Deal with the Pianos in Airports?
SpaceX rocket launch
SpaceX's Next Big Challenge? Safely Launching Starship From Texas.
Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Its 270th Birthday with One of the Coolest Watches of the Year
Golfing on Psilocybin
A Golf Trip on Psilocybin

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man sitting cross-legged at the airport gate, reading a newspaper.
6 of the Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
Airport musician in color against a B&W background of the airport
What’s the Deal with the Pianos in Airports?
SpaceX rocket launch
SpaceX's Next Big Challenge? Safely Launching Starship From Texas.
Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Its 270th Birthday with One of the Coolest Watches of the Year
Golfing on Psilocybin
A Golf Trip on Psilocybin

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Burberry SS26

At Burberry, Britpop Is Alive and Well

A collage of male celebrities sporting denim jackets.

Take It From a Woman: Everyone Looks Good in a Denim Jacket

Flannel on top of a newspaper

Vintage-Inspired Style with Modern Comfort? Try Hiroshi KATO.

bonobos lifestyle images collaged together

The Bonobos Sale Has Timeless Fall Pieces

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week