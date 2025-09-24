At Burberry, Britpop Is Alive and Well

What do Central Cee, Elton John and the Gallagher bros (not the ones you’re thinking — the equally shaggy offspring) all have in common? A love for country…and a love for Burberry, apparently.
The iconic British house recently closed out London Fashion Week with its forthcoming Spring/Summer 2026 collection and, in typical fashion, was the showstopper of the week with a massive 56-look unisex collection of dynamic, nostalgia-tinged, pop-coded ready-to-wear paraded by mop-headed models across circus-sized tents at Perks Field in Kensington Palace. (The tent’s ceilings were painted with clouds, naturally.)
Combining ’60s-esque mod-style tailoring with rockstar uniforms and vibrant alterations of Burberry’s iconic Nova Check, the collection offered much in the way of statement pieces: shortened trench coats, campy graphic ringer tees, exaggerated corduroy suiting, and, true to theme, a mess of leather and suede outerwear.
“Musicians have always had incredible style, and together with fashion they form a really strong culture,” said designer Daniel Lee in a recent interview with WWD, a sentiment that has clearly shone through in the design elements, which seemingly pulled from a canon of classic decades-inspired influences for an irreverent, rock-and-roll take on ready-to-wear — a notable shift towards a more playful take on Burberry’s iconic designs, while still paying homage to the baked-in nostalgia that comes with decades of heritage.
As impressive as the actual apparel was the obscene collection of celebrity attendees, which contributed to the electric atmosphere; along with the aforementioned pop stars, A-listers ranging from Bridgeton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey to world-rank five tennis phenom and recent Vuori convert Jack Draper. Virtually all the British stalwarts were accounted for — Alexa Chung, Anna Wintour, even footy legend Ian Wright.
You can find the entirety of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2026 collection here.
