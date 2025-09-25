Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The Latest Trad Icon? Snoopy.

Brooks Brothers and Peanuts are coming together for an all-American capsule of preppy staples

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 25, 2025 10:39 am EDT
Brooks Brothers x Peanuts
Brooks Brothers x Peanuts combines preppy with (Joe) cool.
Brooks Brothers

Snoopy has been many things: a fighter pilot, an astronaut. A friend, even. But now, the iconic Peanuts character seems to have found a new calling: Snoopy is officially a preppie.

The new vibe comes courtesy of Brooks Brothers, who recently announced a surprise limited unisex collab capsule with Peanuts. Featuring a variety of the brand’s traditional styles made over with beagle-centric branding, the Brooks Brothers x Peanuts collection offers a playful take of preppy classics, with a charming seven-piece capsule of co-branded apparel and accessories.

Brooks Brothers x Peanuts No. 1 Sack Blazer
Brooks Brothers x Peanuts No. 1 Sack Blazer
Buy Here : $748
Brooks Brothers x Peanuts Traditional Fit Cotton Oxford Shirt
Brooks Brothers x Peanuts Traditional Fit Cotton Oxford Shirt
Buy Here : $198

Notably, the Brooks Brothers x Peanuts collection features subtle-yet-charming Snoopy iconography across many of the brand’s staples, including the No. 1 Sack Blazer and a pair of cotton oxford shirts. (The duo comes in striped and white, obviously.) There are also more robust graphic French terry sweaters and Japanese-made cotton tees, along with a smattering of accessories — the felted French terry dad cap is particularly nice — to round everything out.

This is in no way the first time Snoopy has adorned menswear apparel — the cartoon dog has made a routine of popping up on graphic tees and MoonSwatches in the past few decades, to varying degrees of success. Both being firmly entrenched in the Americana apparel lore, Snoopy’s latest foray with Brooks Bros feels like an instant classic for Joe Cool; we can only hope it’s the beginning of a long an illustrious partnership. You can find the entirety of the Brooks Brothers x Peanuts collection here.

Brooks Brothers x Peanuts Cotton Graphic Snoopy French Terry Sweatshirt
Brooks Brothers x Peanuts Cotton Graphic Snoopy French Terry Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $138
Brooks Brothers x Peanuts Traditional Fit Cotton Oxford Striped Shirt
Brooks Brothers x Peanuts Traditional Fit Cotton Oxford Striped Shirt
Buy Here : $198

More Like This

Everlane menswear as seen on two male models
Everlane’s Sale Includes Every Type of Autumnal Sweater Imaginable
Burberry SS26
At Burberry, Britpop Is Alive and Well
Flannel on top of a newspaper
Vintage-Inspired Style with Modern Comfort? Try Hiroshi KATO.
bonobos lifestyle images collaged together
The Bonobos Sale Has Timeless Fall Pieces

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

A Cozy Knit Throw Is Now 78% Off
A Cozy Knit Throw Is Now 78% Off

$128$27

Save 25% On Cashmere
Save 25% On Cashmere

$178$134

Apple products for sale at Woot
Woot Is Hosting a Huge Apple Sale

From Our Partner

Alchemi Barrel Board Smoking Kit
Smoked Cocktails? Yes, Please (and 40% Off).

$75$45

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man sitting cross-legged at the airport gate, reading a newspaper.
6 of the Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Its 270th Birthday with One of the Most Complicated Watches of the Year
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
Airport musician in color against a B&W background of the airport
What’s the Deal with the Pianos in Airports?
SpaceX rocket launch
SpaceX's Next Big Challenge? Safely Launching Starship From Texas.
collage of colognes on textured background
6 Gourmand Colognes to Warm Up With This Fall

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Fresh Clean Threads is for your unwavering basics.

We (Still) Love Fresh Clean Threads’ Affordable Tees

Brooks Brothers x Peanuts

The Latest Trad Icon? Snoopy.

Everlane menswear as seen on two male models

Everlane’s Sale Includes Every Type of Autumnal Sweater Imaginable

Burberry SS26

At Burberry, Britpop Is Alive and Well

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week