The Latest Trad Icon? Snoopy.

Snoopy has been many things: a fighter pilot, an astronaut. A friend, even. But now, the iconic Peanuts character seems to have found a new calling: Snoopy is officially a preppie.

The new vibe comes courtesy of Brooks Brothers, who recently announced a surprise limited unisex collab capsule with Peanuts. Featuring a variety of the brand’s traditional styles made over with beagle-centric branding, the Brooks Brothers x Peanuts collection offers a playful take of preppy classics, with a charming seven-piece capsule of co-branded apparel and accessories.

Notably, the Brooks Brothers x Peanuts collection features subtle-yet-charming Snoopy iconography across many of the brand’s staples, including the No. 1 Sack Blazer and a pair of cotton oxford shirts. (The duo comes in striped and white, obviously.) There are also more robust graphic French terry sweaters and Japanese-made cotton tees, along with a smattering of accessories — the felted French terry dad cap is particularly nice — to round everything out.

This is in no way the first time Snoopy has adorned menswear apparel — the cartoon dog has made a routine of popping up on graphic tees and MoonSwatches in the past few decades, to varying degrees of success. Both being firmly entrenched in the Americana apparel lore, Snoopy’s latest foray with Brooks Bros feels like an instant classic for Joe Cool; we can only hope it’s the beginning of a long an illustrious partnership. You can find the entirety of the Brooks Brothers x Peanuts collection here.