Blundstone Boots, Brooklyn’s Favorite Footwear, Are Currently on Sale

Score a rare discount on a pair of rugged Chelsea boots

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 4, 2025 12:51 pm EST
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Surfing the metro, traipsing through your local park, dotting the coolest coffee shop within a five mile radius of your apartment — it’s simply impossible to avoid Blundstones. Since finding footing with the hipster Park Slope crowd circa 2016, the Chelsea, somewhere between a dress boot and a full-bodied hiker, has evolved from a niche leather boot for Subaru owners and serious outdoor enthusiasts to a staple of the modern wardrobe (enough so that the New York Times wrote about the footwear phenomenon and Prada blatantly ripped them off).

The style’s immense popularity isn’t a random coincidence. While the Aussie-based company might be well over a century old, Blundstone’s swift accent from relative obscurity to ubiquity is one predicated on quality and versatility and parallels the trend of Chelsea boots becoming the defacto do-it-all boot for men everywhere. Boasting a thick TPU outsole and high-grade leather, it’s a boot functional enough to survive urban conditions, formal enough to wear to work and handsome enough to earn the respect of menswear dudes everywhere.

Given that InsideHook HQ is located in money-making Manhattan, we are, perhaps predictably, chronic wearers of the brand’s classic #500 and #510 styles (read our review and weep) but it’s not just your friendly IH editors that are Blundstone-pilled. Celebrities, for instance, wear them all the time. Zac Efron, anybody?

Given that you’re reading InsideHook, you very well might, too, and if not, there’s a once-a-season opportunity to remedy the situation immediately. Currently, Blundstone is offering a variety of styles (including some best-sellers) at up to 25% off, with discounts on a few dozen styles that range from vegan leather stompers to a sneaker-esque take on the OG Blundstone. There are no codes, sign ups or general BS, just savings on a pair of boots that will — with proper care — last you a lifetime. Even better, Amazon has similar deals, should your size be OOS.

We’ve rounded up a few of the top styles still up for grabs from the rare Blundstone sale, but you can check out the entirety of the stock for yourself here. Just make sure you actually buy a pair — trust us, you’ll wear them everywhere,

Shop the Blundstone Sale

Blundstone #500 Originals Chelsea Boot
Blundstone #500 Originals Chelsea Boot
Blundstone : $190 Amazon : $190 $142

The classic boot you know and love, now on sale.

Blundstone #2406 Originals Suede Chelsea Boot
Blundstone #2406 Originals Suede Chelsea Boot
Blundstone : $180 $135

How can you say no to Sepia suede?

Blundstone #2240 Lug Chelsea Boot
Blundstone #2240 Lug Chelsea Boot
Blundstone : $215 Amazon : $235 $155

Just in case you need a bit (read: a hell of a lot more) omph from your leather Cheslea boots.

Blundstone #2036 Originals Low-Cut Shoe
Blundstone #2036 Originals Low-Cut Shoe
Buy Here : $180 $135

Blundstone makes low-cut shoes? Blundstone makes low-cut shoes!

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

