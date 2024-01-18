Leisure > Style

How to Take Care of Your Leather Boots in Winter, According to Outdoor Enthusiasts

Protect your leather boots from damage by following these simple steps

By Cam Vigliotta
January 18, 2024 10:46 am
leather boots in snow
Leather boots are a winter essential. Here's how to take care of them.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Leather boots are designed to handle a variety of conditions. Whether you’re pouring cement in the backyard, heading to dinner with friends or hiking a nearby trail, they can handle just about anything you throw at them. And yet, this unstoppable footwear is only capable so long as you care for it properly.

The Best Boots for Men, From Chelsea to Chukka and Beyond
The Best Boots for Men, From Chelsea to Chukka and Beyond
 Boots were made for walking. Ask anyone.

That reality was running through my mind when I picked up my first pair of leather boots from LA-based Aether Apparel. Made in collaboration with Italian bootmaker Fracap, the Dolomite Boot is handmade with 100 percent vegetable-tanned Italian leather. It comes complete with welt stitching, metal eyelets and a sturdy Vibram sole, all of which are designed for mountain peaks and city streets. But as wintery weather descends upon New York City, I’ll need these boots to combat snow, slush and layers of salt, all of which can wreak havoc on full-grain leather.

Aether Apparel Dolomite Boot
Aether Apparel Dolomite Boot
Aether Apparel : $450

To that end, we’ve taken the liberty of putting together a guide to help you care for your leather boots through winter. Before you lace up this season, follow these basic principles to ensure your footwear is ready for whatever comes next.

A model walking in Aether Apparel boots in a forest
Leather boots can handle most all conditions. That doesn’t mean they don’t need to be cared for.
Aether Apparel

Why are you buying leather boots?

Before you invest in a pair of leather boots, consider why you’re buying them and what you’ll use them for. Leather boots aren’t naturally waterproof, so you might want a pair that features a waterproof liner if you plan on trekking through snow and deep slush. If, on the other hand, you intend to use your leather boots in cold but dry conditions, then you can probably get away with boots that lack a waterproof membrane.

Keep your boots dry and clean.

Keep in mind that leather is a natural, porous material, which is why you’ll need to focus on keeping your boots dry and clean through winter. When leather absorbs moisture from snow or slush, it also soaks up dirt that clogs and cracks the material over time. To keep your boots clean, use a brush and leather cleaner to scrub the surface free of dirt and a separate rag to wipe away any excess leather cleaner. This isn’t something you’ll need to do every day, but you should focus on keeping your boots dry by storing them indoors as opposed to the front porch or garage where temperatures are sure to be colder.

Caring for your boots is just as important as the pair you purchase.
Red Wing

Moisturize the leather.

Not unlike living skin, leather is a natural material that needs to be treated if it’s to stay healthy. For this reason, you’ll need to moisturize your leather boots after cleaning them because the leather will dry out over time no matter what you do. When the time comes to moisturize your boots, start by cleaning them as you normally would with a damp towel or rag, using mild, unscented soap if deep dirt persists. Once you’ve cleaned your boots, apply your choice of cream or oil by following the product’s instructions.

Repeat the process.

Moisturize your boots in the same fashion every three-to-six months, though you may need to do so more often in winter depending on how often you wear your boots and what conditions are like in your locale. Winter is an incredibly difficult time for leather because the air lacks the humidity that leather craves, so moisturizing will come in handy more often.

Below, a few leather treatment products we recommend.

Pecard Leather Dressing
Pecard Leather Dressing
Amazon : $17
Nikwax Waterproofing Wax
Nikwax Waterproofing Wax
Amazon : $10
Obenauf’s Heavy Duty LP Leather Preservative
Obenauf’s Heavy Duty LP Leather Preservative
Amazon : $25$20
Red Wing Heritage All Natural Leather Conditioner
Red Wing Heritage All Natural Leather Conditioner
Amazon : $22$20

More Like This

View of city and trails during sunset from Runyon Canyon Park
5 Los Angeles Hiking Trails That Won’t Disappoint
A collage of the products of the year on a bubble background
The 20 Best Products of 2023, According to InsideHook Editors
A collage of the best men's puffer jackets on a white and black snow background
Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?
a collage of fitness and outdoor gifts on a purple background
34 Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer, Fitness Freak or Otherwise Active Person

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Cam Vigliotta is InsideHook's Commerce Editor. A nature-lover at heart, his work has been featured by Backpacker, GearJunkie, Backcountry, and REI Co-op Journal. He enjoys spontaneous road trips, rolling in the dirt, and swimming naked in...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

1-800-Flowers
Prep for Valentine’s Day and Save on Flowers

From Our Partner

Nebula Capsule Max
Nebula’s Capsule Projector Is 26% Off

$470$350

Buy More, Save More During Bespoke Post’s Winter Sale
Buy More, Save More During Bespoke Post’s Winter Sale

From Our Partner

L.L. Bean 8" Bean Boots
Save $40 on the Iconic L.L. Bean Boots

$149$109

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Butter Pat skillet and Yeti Cooler. Yeti bought the cast iron company in January 2024.
The $300 Cooler Brand Buys the $300 Cast-Iron Skillet Company
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
Forcing the Bears Onto “Hard Knocks” Could Be a Win for HBO
A bottle of Ancho Reyes Original liqueur on a bed of chiles
Crafting Mexican Flavor in Cocktails with Puebla’s Signature Pepper 
A selection of recommended bottles of high-proof rye whiskey
The 10 Best High-Proof Rye Whiskeys in 2024
Ocean Organic Vodka bottle on a beach
Review: This Might Be Our Favorite Everyday Vodka
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition in yellow. We test drove the retro SUV — here's our full review.
Want a Retro SUV? Ford Obliges With Heritage Broncos.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

leather boots in snow

How to Take Care of Your Leather Boots in Winter

Atmosphere at the Gucci fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Elegance and Mastery at Milan’s Menswear Shows

a collage of Jacon Elordi photos on an orange background

Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible

a photo of the Nike P-6000 on a gold background

Nike’s Most Slept-On Sneaker Is Under $100

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Samarkand, Uzbekistan

This Stunning Silk Road Country Should Be on Your Travel List

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition in yellow. We test drove the retro SUV — here's our full review.

Want a Retro SUV? Ford Obliges With Heritage Broncos.

a collage of Jacon Elordi photos on an orange background

Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible

Glasses of wine and wine bottles

Chicago’s 7 Best Wine Bars