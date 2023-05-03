The Best Slip-On Shoes to Slide You Through the Rest of Summer

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Alright, chief. We’ve watched you lace up those white sneakers for a few months now, shoe-horn yourself into those brogues, jam the dogs into your chukka boots. But do you really want to commit to yet another day of cramped, sweaty feet? We didn’t think so. With the dog days of summer upon us, we’re over running shoes, Chelsea boots and even our beloved Red Wings. So we’re making the official declaration: the time for slip-on shoes is now.

Despite their status as a lazy, informal footwear style (a sentiment that we fully disagree with), the benefits of slip-on shoes are obvious: easy to toss on and typically breathable, they also travel exceptionally well, whether the destination is a last-minute Bali holiday or the corner bodega for a summer sammy.

But perhaps the best part of no-lace footwear is that the choices are virtually endless. Think that you can’t wear them to work, or your cousin’s wedding? Wrong. Leather slip-ons and huarache sandals play nicely with linen formalwear, while boat shoes and EVA numbers provide some much-needed beach-proof comfort. There are loafers, of course, but clogs and espadrilles too. There are even slip-on sneakers (remember Vans?) for the guy who hasn’t caught on to the fact that we’re living in a post-sneaker society.

We’ll spare you the loafer fangirling — we’ve already dedicated time to ranking our favorites here — and we aren’t including the equally massive category of open-toed situations, but for a quick breakdown of the closed-toe slip-on styles you should know, reference below.

Slip-On Shoes Styles to Know

Huaraches: This is going to be the summer of Huaraches. With new offerings from retailers and labels that we just can’t get enough of (Nisolo, Luca, etc.) and a renewed interest in not looking like a total tool/child/American in the European hotspot you’re bound to this summer, they’re a perfect choice for any put-together jabroni.

Boat Shoes: Seen everywhere from the beaches of Nantucket to the streets of Williamsburg, the boat shoe is a timeless style of footwear with a decidedly preppy aura. This is not necessarily a bad thing (peep the JFK ‘fits), especially considering they’re so easy to wear to the office.

Espadrilles: Falling in the middle of the loafer-slipper Venn diagram, espadrilles trace their origins to Spain and are denoted by a woven, jute or cloth exterior atop a rope sole, making them an ultra-lightweight (albeit less protective) option for spring and summer.

Clogs: There may not be a sartorial provision more “of the moment” than the lowly clog. From the Croc on up to the TikTok-championed Birkenstock Boston and Bottega Veneta’s puffy puddle joints, the style has enjoyed a renaissance in menswear.

Slip-On Sneakers: The good old-fashioned slip-on tennis shoe needs no introduction. Whether you count yourself among the millions of Vans fanatics or a crisp nautical kick is more your speed — maybe you even identify with the Kendall-core suede and cashmere joints from the likes of Loro Piana — there’s no denying the function and convenience of the classic slip-on sneaker.

Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of slip-on styles for your perusal. From Crocs to Our Legacy, there’s a shoe for everyone, in a bevy of styles and across a wide range of price points. Wear them to the beach, wear them to the office, just save your poor feet the hassle and invest in a pair today.

The Best Slip-On Shoes for Men

The huarache style has wormed its way onto men’s feet in recent summers, and for good reason: the leather-strapped style looks more dressed up than a sneaker or open-toed sandal, but it’s still cool enough to beat the heat. Nisolo’s attempt gets everything right: a sustainably derived construction, handwoven design, water-resistant leather and loads of class.

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram, Twitter or TikTok recently, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the Birkenstock Boston on the feet of influencers and style gurus alike. The German clog style has caught fire and makes for a decidedly excellent slip-on for all your summer ‘fits. If you’re looking to level up, this is your shoe — just avoid the thick leather styles if you want to stay cool. The EVA version works wonders as a sand-adverse beach slide.

Yes, technically boat shoes do have laces, but for the sake of practicality and the unmatched versatility of the style, we’ll let it slide, since no one has ever actually untied the laces on them. As far as one of our top picks goes, we have to highlight this new-ish collaboration between Todd Snyder and Sperry. Modeled after archival ’70s styles, the hand-sewn leather shoe features a premium suede construction and a creamy ivory colorway that we can’t get enough off. Magnum P.I. vibes.

The Wall Street Journal recently mused about Zegna’s triple-stitch sneakers as a rich status symbol, and we get why. If a shoe costs $1,100 and made routine appearances on Succession, you tend to ask those questions. But the think piece forgets one thing: that for all their luxe leather intrigue, this sneaker is, at its core, simply a solid slip-on. Which is to say, ignore the hubbub and cop a pair, should you have the funds.

You see a pair of grandma gardening shoes, we see the hottest pair of kicks since Nike Dunks. Get ahead of the curb and grab a pair of Upstate-based Gardenheir’s Recycled Garden Clogs…while they’re still around.

Other Slip-Ons We Recommend

Crocs may not be the sexiest shoes out there, but from a purely practical standpoint, they’re the unequivocal slip-on champion, especially when it comes to sultry summer days. Their ultralight outer is perforated for increased airflow, and the foam sole is springy, even after a full day at the pool. If you can find us another shoe that ticks all the summer slip-on requirements and costs a measly $55 (and collabs with Busch), we’re all ears. But until then, we’re sticking with Crocs.

We don’t need to explain the appeal of Vans. You know them, you love them, and because of their mix of affordability, easy-wear and unrivaled clout, this canvas sneaker remains our preferred slip-on sneaker of choice. Get an all-white pair, and beat the hell out of ’em, please.

We will suggest that 99.99% of the time you should not be wearing slip-ons (especially open-backed slip-ons) to any sort of formal wedding, Our Legacy’s Camion Mules, the bastardized brother of the famed Camion Boot, proves the exception to the rule, with their Italian leather polish and ooze of sophistication.

The perfect European holiday shoe doesn’t exis—.

Can’t be bothered with hiking boots? Keen’s Hypowser shoe has a close-weave mesh back for easy entry and exit, and sports a rugged enough shell to stand up to the toughest Appalachian campsite.

This is what quiet luxury actually looks like. Italian-made, featuring primo midnight-black leather, easy-on and co-signed by the Olsen twins.