The 10 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

Another week, another expertly curated look at the top menswear drops from InsideHook’s The Stitch. With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, we’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down the absolutely-need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything.
This week’s haul: Polo Ralph Lauren launches an impossibly bold collection of summery staples, Pompeii debuts a new torpedo trainer in the Mido, Madewell summer-ifies their classic relaxed denim and more.
The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of May 4, 2026
- The Pop Art Polo: Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Peace Love Polo Shirt, $198
- The Underground Sneaker: Pompeii Mido Trainer, $165
- The Lightweight Denim: Madewell Summerweight Relaxed Taper Jeans, $148
- The Twisted Derbys: James Coward x Sanders Leather Banana Shoe, $476
- The Refined Chore Coat: Drake’s Herringbone Cotton Artist Chore Jacket, $995
- More Menswear Drops
Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Peace Love Polo Shirt
This PRL polo is aggressively summery. That’s the whole point.
Pompeii Mido Trainer
Prepare to see Spanish sneaker brand Pompeii everywhere this summer. With a trendy torpedo shape, vintage detailing and a sub-$200 price tag, they’re virtually unbeatable as a daily beater.
Madewell Summerweight Relaxed Taper Jeans
You asked, Madewell delivered: summer jeans.
James Coward x Sanders Leather Banana Shoe
Canadian label James Coward frequently crops up on lists of up-and-coming menswear designers, and the brand’s recent collaboration with heritage shoemakers Sanders, a funky leather dress shoe with a banana-style lacing system, is the perfect example of why.
Drake’s Herringbone Cotton Artist Chore Jacket
With a mandarin collar and pankou, Drake’s recent take on the herringbone chore coat is more refined than rugged.
William Ellery Pocket Picnic Shirt
Beware of ants.
Our Legacy Rig Chinos
Our Legacy continues to push the envelope when it comes to accessible high fashion. Their latest innovation? A new “Octo Wash” piece-dying technique.
Uniqlo Jorts
Summer is right around the corner. These 13″ light-wash jorts are $50. Need I say more?
Aaron Levine x Zara Fabric Sneakers
The ongoing partnership between menswear guru Aaron Levine and Zara has minted all sorts of insane (ly priced) menswear; these contrast-sole sneakers are perhaps the best piece from the duo’s just-dropped collaboration.
J.Crew Linen Twill Sportscoat
The deceptively subtle check and lightweight linen twill weave make this J.Crew joint a very viable option for your upcoming summer weddings and dressy affairs.
Alex Crane Bone Twill Camp Shirt
Camp collar shirts continue to be a warm-weather staple; Alex Crane’s new iteration checks all the right boxes.
Manresa The Ram Island Shorts
These slubby, Japanese cotton-linen blend shorts from New England-based indie label Manresa — complete with a half-elasticated waist and perfect “Ube” colorway — are the newest Baggie killers on the block.
Persol x Cassina PO3401S Limited Edition Sunglasses
Hand-built from an exclusive striped blue acetate and limited to just 500 pieces, these collab shades from Persol and design label Cassina channel the “sculptural elegance of Vico Magistretti’s 905 chair” and generally look like something McQueen would rock for Le Mans.
Wills Cotton Linen Chino
Cut from an easy 6oz cotton-linen blend and garment-dyed for a lived-in finish, these office-ready trousers from Huckberry sub-label Wills are tailored for a summer’s worth of semi-casual wear.
Burberry Suede Knight Runner Sneakers
If tonal torpedo sneakers are not on your 2026 moodboard, you’re probably, as the kids say, cooked.
Kartik Research Kantha Patchwork Cotton Jacket
Like much of their hyper-considered apparel, this lightweight jacket from Kartik Research centers craft and tradition with a handsome sashiko-stitched cotton patchwork pattern.
Alessi x C.P. Company Nylon B Overshirt
How do you make an iconic, military-inspired nylon overshirt better? Letting an upscale Italian boutique mess around with the design is always an option.
Sabah Porto Fisherman Sandal
You probably recognize Sabah as the maker of your favorite suede slip-ons, but you might have missed that the brand is now offering a killer fisherman sandal.
Versace Jersey Polo Sweatshirt
Primary color accents are absolutely popping this spring.
Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Karintha Basket
It’s not a stretch to say that Wales Bonner’s ingenious (see: hybrid woven sneaker above) designs have singlehandedly kept Adidas in the cultural conversation.
J.Press x Alex Mill Rugby Striped Shirt
Sure, you probably already have a rugby shirt in your spring rotation. But is it bubblegum pink?
Fullcount 0105W Straight-Leg Selvedge Jeans
Japanese denim label Fullcount continues to produce some of the most exceptional selvedge on the market.
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