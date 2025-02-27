The 10 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

Forget the endless scrolling; this week's essential menswear drops are here, featuring everything from a banger vintage Maison Margiela tee to Dr. Martens' 65th anniversary 1461s and NN07's perfect spring denim.

Another week, another expertly curated look at the top menswear drops from InsideHook’s The Stitch. With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, we’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down the absolutely-need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything.



This week’s haul: Polo Ralph Lauren launches an impossibly bold collection of summery staples, Pompeii debuts a new torpedo trainer in the Mido, Madewell summer-ifies their classic relaxed denim and more.

The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of May 4, 2026

Pompeii Mido Trainer Prepare to see Spanish sneaker brand Pompeii everywhere this summer. With a trendy torpedo shape, vintage detailing and a sub-$200 price tag, they’re virtually unbeatable as a daily beater. Huckberry : $165

Our Legacy Rig Chinos Our Legacy continues to push the envelope when it comes to accessible high fashion. Their latest innovation? A new “Octo Wash” piece-dying technique. Mytheresa : $590

Uniqlo Jorts Summer is right around the corner. These 13″ light-wash jorts are $50. Need I say more? Uniqlo : $50

Aaron Levine x Zara Fabric Sneakers The ongoing partnership between menswear guru Aaron Levine and Zara has minted all sorts of insane (ly priced) menswear; these contrast-sole sneakers are perhaps the best piece from the duo’s just-dropped collaboration. Zara : $109

J.Crew Linen Twill Sportscoat The deceptively subtle check and lightweight linen twill weave make this J.Crew joint a very viable option for your upcoming summer weddings and dressy affairs. J.Crew : $448

Manresa The Ram Island Shorts These slubby, Japanese cotton-linen blend shorts from New England-based indie label Manresa — complete with a half-elasticated waist and perfect “Ube” colorway — are the newest Baggie killers on the block. Manresa : $205

Wills Cotton Linen Chino Cut from an easy 6oz cotton-linen blend and garment-dyed for a lived-in finish, these office-ready trousers from Huckberry sub-label Wills are tailored for a summer’s worth of semi-casual wear. Huckberry : $118

Sabah Porto Fisherman Sandal You probably recognize Sabah as the maker of your favorite suede slip-ons, but you might have missed that the brand is now offering a killer fisherman sandal. Sabah : $275

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »