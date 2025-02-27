Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The 10 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

May 4 Update: Polo Ralph Lauren, Pompeii, Drake's, Madewell and more headline the best menswear releases this week

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated May 4, 2026 1:37 pm EDT
a pair of white sneakers and a model in a blue polo
The best menswear drops of the week include Aaron Levine x Zara, Polo Ralph Lauren and more.
Zara/Ralph Lauren

The Gist

Forget the endless scrolling; this week's essential menswear drops are here, featuring everything from a banger vintage Maison Margiela tee to Dr. Martens' 65th anniversary 1461s and NN07's perfect spring denim.

Key Takeaways

  • Maison Margiela released a vintage-style jersey T-shirt.
  • Dr. Martens launched a limited-edition 1461 shoe to mark its 65th anniversary.
  • NN07 introduced straight-leg, relaxed-fit grey denim jeans for spring.

Another week, another expertly curated look at the top menswear drops from InsideHook’s The Stitch. With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, we’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down the absolutely-need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything.

This week’s haul: Polo Ralph Lauren launches an impossibly bold collection of summery staples, Pompeii debuts a new torpedo trainer in the Mido, Madewell summer-ifies their classic relaxed denim and more.

The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of May 4, 2026

Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Peace Love Polo Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Peace Love Polo Shirt

This PRL polo is aggressively summery. That’s the whole point.

Ralph Lauren : $198
Pompeii Mido Trainer
Pompeii Mido Trainer

Prepare to see Spanish sneaker brand Pompeii everywhere this summer. With a trendy torpedo shape, vintage detailing and a sub-$200 price tag, they’re virtually unbeatable as a daily beater.

Huckberry : $165
Madewell Summerweight Relaxed Taper Jeans
Madewell Summerweight Relaxed Taper Jeans

You asked, Madewell delivered: summer jeans.

Madewell : $148
James Coward x Sanders Leather Banana Shoe
James Coward x Sanders Leather Banana Shoe

Canadian label James Coward frequently crops up on lists of up-and-coming menswear designers, and the brand’s recent collaboration with heritage shoemakers Sanders, a funky leather dress shoe with a banana-style lacing system, is the perfect example of why.

James Coward : $476
Drake’s Herringbone Cotton Artist Chore Jacket
Drake’s Herringbone Cotton Artist Chore Jacket

With a mandarin collar and pankou, Drake’s recent take on the herringbone chore coat is more refined than rugged.

Drake’s : $995
William Ellery Pocket Picnic Shirt
William Ellery Pocket Picnic Shirt

Beware of ants.

Blue in Green : $280
Our Legacy Rig Chinos
Our Legacy Rig Chinos

Our Legacy continues to push the envelope when it comes to accessible high fashion. Their latest innovation? A new “Octo Wash” piece-dying technique.

Mytheresa : $590
Uniqlo Jorts
Uniqlo Jorts

Summer is right around the corner. These 13″ light-wash jorts are $50. Need I say more?

Uniqlo : $50
Aaron Levine x Zara Fabric Sneakers
Aaron Levine x Zara Fabric Sneakers

The ongoing partnership between menswear guru Aaron Levine and Zara has minted all sorts of insane (ly priced) menswear; these contrast-sole sneakers are perhaps the best piece from the duo’s just-dropped collaboration.

Zara : $109
J.Crew Linen Twill Sportscoat
J.Crew Linen Twill Sportscoat

The deceptively subtle check and lightweight linen twill weave make this J.Crew joint a very viable option for your upcoming summer weddings and dressy affairs.

J.Crew : $448
Alex Crane Bone Twill Camp Shirt
Alex Crane Bone Twill Camp Shirt

Camp collar shirts continue to be a warm-weather staple; Alex Crane’s new iteration checks all the right boxes.

Alex Crane : $158
Manresa The Ram Island Shorts
Manresa The Ram Island Shorts

These slubby, Japanese cotton-linen blend shorts from New England-based indie label Manresa — complete with a half-elasticated waist and perfect “Ube” colorway — are the newest Baggie killers on the block.

Manresa : $205
Persol x Cassina PO3401S Limited Edition Sunglasses
Persol x Cassina PO3401S Limited Edition Sunglasses

Hand-built from an exclusive striped blue acetate and limited to just 500 pieces, these collab shades from Persol and design label Cassina channel the “sculptural elegance of Vico Magistretti’s 905 chair” and generally look like something McQueen would rock for Le Mans.

Persol : $1,270
Wills Cotton Linen Chino
Wills Cotton Linen Chino

Cut from an easy 6oz cotton-linen blend and garment-dyed for a lived-in finish, these office-ready trousers from Huckberry sub-label Wills are tailored for a summer’s worth of semi-casual wear.

Huckberry : $118
Burberry Suede Knight Runner Sneakers
Burberry Suede Knight Runner Sneakers

If tonal torpedo sneakers are not on your 2026 moodboard, you’re probably, as the kids say, cooked.

Nordstrom : $790
Kartik Research Kantha Patchwork Cotton Jacket
Kartik Research Kantha Patchwork Cotton Jacket

Like much of their hyper-considered apparel, this lightweight jacket from Kartik Research centers craft and tradition with a handsome sashiko-stitched cotton patchwork pattern.

Mr Porter : $625
Alessi x C.P. Company Nylon B Overshirt
Alessi x C.P. Company Nylon B Overshirt

How do you make an iconic, military-inspired nylon overshirt better? Letting an upscale Italian boutique mess around with the design is always an option.

C.P. Company : $570
Sabah Porto Fisherman Sandal
Sabah Porto Fisherman Sandal

You probably recognize Sabah as the maker of your favorite suede slip-ons, but you might have missed that the brand is now offering a killer fisherman sandal.

Sabah : $275
Versace Jersey Polo Sweatshirt
Versace Jersey Polo Sweatshirt

Primary color accents are absolutely popping this spring.

Mytheresa : $1325
Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Karintha Basket
Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Karintha Basket

It’s not a stretch to say that Wales Bonner’s ingenious (see: hybrid woven sneaker above) designs have singlehandedly kept Adidas in the cultural conversation.

Adidas : $600
J.Press x Alex Mill Rugby Striped Shirt
J.Press x Alex Mill Rugby Striped Shirt

Sure, you probably already have a rugby shirt in your spring rotation. But is it bubblegum pink?

Alex Mill : $195
Fullcount 0105W Straight-Leg Selvedge Jeans
Fullcount 0105W Straight-Leg Selvedge Jeans

Japanese denim label Fullcount continues to produce some of the most exceptional selvedge on the market.

Mr Porter : $330

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

naadam lifestyle image of man wearing sweater
Naadam’s Luxurious Cashmere Is on Sale
a pair of black leather boat shoes
A History of the Boat Shoe, an Icon of American Style
Jacob Elordi Blundstone Boots
Jacob Elordi Can’t Stop Wearing Blundstones, Everyone’s Favorite Aussie Export
collage of quay sunglasses on light background
This Mother’s Day, Shower Her in Sunnies From Quay

Leisure > Style

Most Popular

Bamboo cocktail at Death & Co.
A 19th-Century Cocktail Is Making a Comeback in the World’s Best Bars
Five watches floating in the air in the colors pink, yellow, blue and green with a background that fades from white to blue
The 10 Best Watches of the Month
five bottles of tequila recommended for Cinco de Mayo
The Best Bottles of Tequila for Cinco de Mayo
Pyramids in the desert
Scientists Discover Previously Unknown Pyramid Chamber
products cutouts of a blue watch, double-breasted blazer and sneaker side by side
Products of the Week: Formula 1 Watches and Salomon Margielas
A collection of the best Mother's Day gifts for 2026.
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bamboo cocktail at Death & Co.
A 19th-Century Cocktail Is Making a Comeback in the World’s Best Bars
Five watches floating in the air in the colors pink, yellow, blue and green with a background that fades from white to blue
The 10 Best Watches of the Month
five bottles of tequila recommended for Cinco de Mayo
The Best Bottles of Tequila for Cinco de Mayo
Pyramids in the desert
Scientists Discover Previously Unknown Pyramid Chamber
products cutouts of a blue watch, double-breasted blazer and sneaker side by side
Products of the Week: Formula 1 Watches and Salomon Margielas
A collection of the best Mother's Day gifts for 2026.
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a pair of white sneakers and a model in a blue polo

The 10 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

naadam lifestyle image of man wearing sweater

Naadam’s Luxurious Cashmere Is on Sale

a pair of black leather boat shoes

A History of the Boat Shoe, an Icon of American Style

Jacob Elordi Blundstone Boots

Jacob Elordi Can’t Stop Wearing Blundstones, Everyone’s Favorite Aussie Export

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Delicious seafood right to your door? Say less.

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese