Forget the endless scrolling; this week's essential menswear drops are here, featuring everything from a banger vintage Maison Margiela tee to Dr. Martens' 65th anniversary 1461s and NN07's perfect spring denim.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases arriving every single week from our favorite brands, we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you simply can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything.



This week’s haul: Adidas and Wales Bonner drop the perfect summer sneaker, Alex Mill and J.Press team up for a prep-coded collab and RRL invests in summertime graphics.

The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of April 20, 2026

KOTN Zayd Postal Jacket Somewhere in between a bomber and a blouson, KOTN’s new Postal Jacket has al fresco written all over it. KOTN : $228

Lady White Co x Moonstar LW-C Much has been made of the return of canvas sneakers. If you needed further proof, just peek this collab between Lady White Co and Japanese footwear brand Moonstar. Canoe Club : $220

Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Lost Arrow Notch Pant No one is bringing the vintage-inspired outdoor heat quite like Big Rock Candy Mountaineering; these Lost Arrow trousers are reminiscent of something you might have seen on the crags in the ’70s, which is the exact vibe you should be trying to channel right now. Bespoke Post : $248

Percival Lungo Herringbone Straight Trousers Fatigues remain one of the OG pants styles for the fellas, and Percival’s extremely modern interpretation makes for an excellent seasonal addition to your DTR (daily trouser rotation). Percival : $205

Rolling Dub Trio Skrik Boot Utilizing a carefully sourced French-sourced cowhide named ESPRIT de CHROME, these new “Skrik” boots from artisan Japanese bootmakers are the platonic ideal of an everyday stomper. Lost&Found : $775

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »