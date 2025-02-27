With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases arriving every single week from our favorite brands, we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you simply can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything.
This week’s haul: Adidas and Wales Bonner drop the perfect summer sneaker, Alex Mill and J.Press team up for a prep-coded collab and RRL invests in summertime graphics.
The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of April 20, 2026
- The Summer-ized Sneaker: Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Karintha Basket, $600
- The Perfected Prep Rugby: J.Press x Alex Mill Rugby Striped Shirt, $195
- The New-Gen Selvedge: Fullcount 0105W Straight-Leg Selvedge Jeans, $330
- The Lightweight Layer: KOTN Zayd Postal Jacket, $228
- The Cowboy Camp Shirt: RRL Short Sleeve Camp Shirt, $295
- More Menswear Drops
Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Karintha Basket
It’s not a stretch to say that Wales Bonner’s ingenious (see: hybrid woven sneaker above) designs have singlehandedly kept Adidas in the cultural conversation.
J.Press x Alex Mill Rugby Striped Shirt
Sure, you probably already have a rugby shirt in your spring rotation. But is it bubblegum pink?
Fullcount 0105W Straight-Leg Selvedge Jeans
Japanese denim label Fullcount continues to produce some of the most exceptional selvedge on the market.
KOTN Zayd Postal Jacket
Somewhere in between a bomber and a blouson, KOTN’s new Postal Jacket has al fresco written all over it.
RRL Short Sleeve Camp Shirt
The definition of a western shirt…just not that kind of western shirt.
Lady White Co x Moonstar LW-C
Much has been made of the return of canvas sneakers. If you needed further proof, just peek this collab between Lady White Co and Japanese footwear brand Moonstar.
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Lost Arrow Notch Pant
No one is bringing the vintage-inspired outdoor heat quite like Big Rock Candy Mountaineering; these Lost Arrow trousers are reminiscent of something you might have seen on the crags in the ’70s, which is the exact vibe you should be trying to channel right now.
Junya Watanabe MAN Intarsia Jacquard Jumper
Leave it to Junya to drop the slickest intarsia knit we’ve seen in a minute.
Factor’s DB Butcher Stripe Suit
Indie label Factor’s is leading the charge for modern tailoring — this relaxed, pinstriped double-breasted jacket is casual suiting at its best.
Rimowa x Mykita MR003 Navigator Polarized Sunglasses
High-end optics brand Mykita teaming up with high-end luggage brand Rimowa for a pair of high-end polarized sunglasses? Now that’s what I’d call synergy.
Mfpen Straight-Leg Wool Shorts
It’s officially shorts season.
J.Crew Denim Collar Rugby Shirt in Stripe
Spring style means rugby stripes, and this new joint from J.Crew has the added benefit of a retro denim collar.
J. Press x Only NY Bulldog Ringer T-Shirt
For certified big dawgs.
Chamula Peace Moc
Catch me in these Chamula mocs all summer long.
Percival Lungo Herringbone Straight Trousers
Fatigues remain one of the OG pants styles for the fellas, and Percival’s extremely modern interpretation makes for an excellent seasonal addition to your DTR (daily trouser rotation).
Rolling Dub Trio Skrik Boot
Utilizing a carefully sourced French-sourced cowhide named ESPRIT de CHROME, these new “Skrik” boots from artisan Japanese bootmakers are the platonic ideal of an everyday stomper.
CAV EMPT Loose Neck Cotton Rib Knit
Loosen up a bit, will ya?
Buck Mason Draped Linen Lounge Lizard Shirt
Designed in the mold of classic Hollywood-style shirting, Buck Mason’s latest linen shirting is as easy as it is breezy.
New Balance U9935CX Made in USA Sneaker
Insane colorway (complimentary).
Oakley Eye Jacket Redux Sunglasses
You could earn your stripes…or you could just snag them at Oakley.
Maison Margiela MM6 Vintage Jersey T-Shirt
Exactly like a grail tee you’d find at a thrift, right down to the buttery yellow shade and jersey blend weave.
Dr. Martens 1461 Anniversary Leather Shoes
The 1461 has been a staple in menswear closets for 65 years — now, it’s getting a limited edition to prove it.
NN07 Otis Straight-Leg Relaxed Fit Jeans
Grey denim is the spring style hack you didn’t know you need.
Paul Smith Pink Croc-Emboss Leather Belt
Pair with an otherwise innocuous ensemble, and watch the comments roll in.
Lululemon Zero Tucks Ripstop Relaxed-Fit Pant
You’d never know that these slick ripstop hiking pants were from lululemon.
RCOS Owens Fleece
Reese Cooper’s newest venture, an outdoor supply company named RCOS, has been quietly releasing bangers.
Mfpen Courier Organic Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Off-centered clasps FTW.
Todd Snyder Denim Band Collar Shirt
Part henley, part button-down, all gas.
Blackstock & Weber The City Hiker
Blackstock & Weber might be known for their beefy slip-ons, but their first non-loafer is just as solid.
FRIZMWORKS Uneven Checked Shirt
Word on the street is your spring wardrobe needs more pink in it.
This article appeared in an InsideHook newsletter. Sign up for free to get more on travel, wellness, style, drinking, and culture.