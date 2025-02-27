Forget the endless scrolling; this week's essential menswear drops are here, featuring everything from a banger vintage Maison Margiela tee to Dr. Martens' 65th anniversary 1461s and NN07's perfect spring denim.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases arriving every single week from our favorite brands, we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you simply can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything. This week: a sleek, double-breasted pinstripe from indie label Factor’s, new J.Crew denim-collared rugbys and a city boy-coded Timberland boot.

The Best New Menswear Drops This Week

Percival Lungo Herringbone Straight Trousers Fatigues remain one of the OG pants styles for the fellas, and Percival’s extremely modern interpretation makes for an excellent seasonal addition to your DTR (daily trouser rotation). Percival : $205

Rolling Dub Trio Skrik Boot Utilizing a carefully sourced French-sourced cowhide named ESPRIT de CHROME, these new “Skrik” boots from artisan Japanese bootmakers are the platonic ideal of an everyday stomper. Lost&Found : $775

Adidas Y-3 F50 Beast Shoes Twenty years ago, Adidas set the soccer world on fire with their animal-printed Y-3 collab. Now, the three stripes are bringing back the designs — dragon, eagle, wolf and tiger — in sneaker form. Adidas : $330

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »