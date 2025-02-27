With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases arriving every single week from our favorite brands, we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you simply can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything. This week: a sleek, double-breasted pinstripe from indie label Factor’s, new J.Crew denim-collared rugbys and a city boy-coded Timberland boot.
The Best New Menswear Drops This Week
- The Perfected Pinstripe Suit: Factor’s DB Butcher Stripe Suit, $2,650
- The Travel-Ready Shades: Rimowa x Mykita MR003 Navigator Polarized Sunglasses, $840
- The Buttoned-Up Shorts: Mfpen Straight-Leg Wool Shorts, $300
- The Reworked Rugby Shirt: J.Crew Denim Collar Rugby Shirt in Stripe, $118
- The Beam-ified Boots: Timberland x BEAMS Buckle Boot with GORE-TEX Membrane, $240
- More Menswear Drops
Factor’s DB Butcher Stripe Suit
Indie label Factor’s is leading the charge for modern tailoring — this relaxed, pinstriped double-breasted jacket is casual suiting at its best.
Rimowa x Mykita MR003 Navigator Polarized Sunglasses
High-end optics brand Mykita teaming up with high-end luggage brand Rimowa for a pair of high-end polarized sunglasses? Now that’s what I’d call synergy.
Mfpen Straight-Leg Wool Shorts
It’s officially shorts season.
J.Crew Denim Collar Rugby Shirt in Stripe
Spring style means rugby stripes, and this new joint from J.Crew has the added benefit of a retro denim collar.
Timberland x BEAMS Buckle Boot with GORE-TEX Membrane
Timberlands have historically been boots for the city. With some help from Japanese retail giant Beams, they’re now boots for the city boys, too.
J. Press x Only NY Bulldog Ringer T-Shirt
For certified big dawgs.
Chamula Peace Moc
Catch me in these Chamula mocs all summer long.
Percival Lungo Herringbone Straight Trousers
Fatigues remain one of the OG pants styles for the fellas, and Percival’s extremely modern interpretation makes for an excellent seasonal addition to your DTR (daily trouser rotation).
Rolling Dub Trio Skrik Boot
Utilizing a carefully sourced French-sourced cowhide named ESPRIT de CHROME, these new “Skrik” boots from artisan Japanese bootmakers are the platonic ideal of an everyday stomper.
CAV EMPT Loose Neck Cotton Rib Knit
Loosen up a bit, will ya?
Buck Mason Draped Linen Lounge Lizard Shirt
Designed in the mold of classic Hollywood-style shirting, Buck Mason’s latest linen shirting is as easy as it is breezy.
New Balance U9935CX Made in USA Sneaker
Insane colorway (complimentary).
Oakley Eye Jacket Redux Sunglasses
You could earn your stripes…or you could just snag them at Oakley.
Maison Margiela MM6 Vintage Jersey T-Shirt
Exactly like a grail tee you’d find at a thrift, right down to the buttery yellow shade and jersey blend weave.
Dr. Martens 1461 Anniversary Leather Shoes
The 1461 has been a staple in menswear closets for 65 years — now, it’s getting a limited edition to prove it.
NN07 Otis Straight-Leg Relaxed Fit Jeans
Grey denim is the spring style hack you didn’t know you need.
Paul Smith Pink Croc-Emboss Leather Belt
Pair with an otherwise innocuous ensemble, and watch the comments roll in.
Adidas Y-3 F50 Beast Shoes
Twenty years ago, Adidas set the soccer world on fire with their animal-printed Y-3 collab. Now, the three stripes are bringing back the designs — dragon, eagle, wolf and tiger — in sneaker form.
Levi’s x 194 Type II Jacket
The perfect spring jacket doesn’t exis—.
Lululemon Zero Tucks Ripstop Relaxed-Fit Pant
You’d never know that these slick ripstop hiking pants were from lululemon.
RCOS Owens Fleece
Reese Cooper’s newest venture, an outdoor supply company named RCOS, has been quietly releasing bangers.
Mfpen Courier Organic Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Off-centered clasps FTW.
Todd Snyder Denim Band Collar Shirt
Part henley, part button-down, all gas.
Blackstock & Weber The City Hiker
Blackstock & Weber might be known for their beefy slip-ons, but their first non-loafer is just as solid.
FRIZMWORKS Uneven Checked Shirt
Word on the street is your spring wardrobe needs more pink in it.
J. Press Purple Three-Bar Dad Hat
Very Steven Spielberg-coded.
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