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The 13 Best New Menswear Releases to Add to Cart This Week

J. Press, Timberland, Mfpen and more headline the best drops from the week of April 13

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated April 13, 2026 10:24 am EDT
A split image of a timberland boot and a model in a burgundy shirt
The best menswear releases of this week include TImberland, Percival, New Balance and more.
Timberland/Buck Mason

The Gist

Forget the endless scrolling; this week's essential menswear drops are here, featuring everything from a banger vintage Maison Margiela tee to Dr. Martens' 65th anniversary 1461s and NN07's perfect spring denim.

Key Takeaways

  • Maison Margiela released a vintage-style jersey T-shirt.
  • Dr. Martens launched a limited-edition 1461 shoe to mark its 65th anniversary.
  • NN07 introduced straight-leg, relaxed-fit grey denim jeans for spring.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases arriving every single week from our favorite brands, we’ve done the hard work and rounded up the need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you simply can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything. This week: a sleek, double-breasted pinstripe from indie label Factor’s, new J.Crew denim-collared rugbys and a city boy-coded Timberland boot.

The Best New Menswear Drops This Week

Factor’s DB Butcher Stripe Suit
Factor’s DB Butcher Stripe Suit

Indie label Factor’s is leading the charge for modern tailoring — this relaxed, pinstriped double-breasted jacket is casual suiting at its best.

Factor’s : $2,650
Rimowa x Mykita MR003 Navigator Polarized Sunglasses
Rimowa x Mykita MR003 Navigator Polarized Sunglasses

High-end optics brand Mykita teaming up with high-end luggage brand Rimowa for a pair of high-end polarized sunglasses? Now that’s what I’d call synergy.

Rimowa : $840
Mfpen Straight-Leg Wool Shorts
Mfpen Straight-Leg Wool Shorts

It’s officially shorts season.

Mr Porter : $300
J.Crew Denim Collar Rugby Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew Denim Collar Rugby Shirt in Stripe

Spring style means rugby stripes, and this new joint from J.Crew has the added benefit of a retro denim collar.

J.Crew : $118
Timberland x BEAMS Buckle Boot with GORE-TEX Membrane
Timberland x BEAMS Buckle Boot with GORE-TEX Membrane

Timberlands have historically been boots for the city. With some help from Japanese retail giant Beams, they’re now boots for the city boys, too.

Timberland : $240
J. Press x Only NY Bulldog Ringer T-Shirt
J. Press x Only NY Bulldog Ringer T-Shirt

For certified big dawgs.

J. Press : $58
Chamula Peace Moc
Chamula Peace Moc

Catch me in these Chamula mocs all summer long.

Huckberry : $180
Percival Lungo Herringbone Straight Trousers
Percival Lungo Herringbone Straight Trousers

Fatigues remain one of the OG pants styles for the fellas, and Percival’s extremely modern interpretation makes for an excellent seasonal addition to your DTR (daily trouser rotation).

Percival : $205
Rolling Dub Trio Skrik Boot
Rolling Dub Trio Skrik Boot

Utilizing a carefully sourced French-sourced cowhide named ESPRIT de CHROME, these new “Skrik” boots from artisan Japanese bootmakers are the platonic ideal of an everyday stomper.

Lost&Found : $775
CAV EMPT Loose Neck Cotton Rib Knit
CAV EMPT Loose Neck Cotton Rib Knit

Loosen up a bit, will ya?

Haven : $444
Buck Mason Draped Linen Lounge Lizard Shirt
Buck Mason Draped Linen Lounge Lizard Shirt

Designed in the mold of classic Hollywood-style shirting, Buck Mason’s latest linen shirting is as easy as it is breezy.

Buck Mason : $178
New Balance U9935CX Made in USA Sneaker
New Balance U9935CX Made in USA Sneaker

Insane colorway (complimentary).

End Clothing : $275
Oakley Eye Jacket Redux Sunglasses
Oakley Eye Jacket Redux Sunglasses

You could earn your stripes…or you could just snag them at Oakley.

End Clothing : $205
Maison Margiela MM6 Vintage Jersey T-Shirt
Maison Margiela MM6 Vintage Jersey T-Shirt

Exactly like a grail tee you’d find at a thrift, right down to the buttery yellow shade and jersey blend weave.

Canoe Club : $385
Dr. Martens 1461 Anniversary Leather Shoes
Dr. Martens 1461 Anniversary Leather Shoes

The 1461 has been a staple in menswear closets for 65 years — now, it’s getting a limited edition to prove it.

Dr. Martens : $280
NN07 Otis Straight-Leg Relaxed Fit Jeans
NN07 Otis Straight-Leg Relaxed Fit Jeans

Grey denim is the spring style hack you didn’t know you need.

NN07 : $295
Paul Smith Pink Croc-Emboss Leather Belt
Paul Smith Pink Croc-Emboss Leather Belt

Pair with an otherwise innocuous ensemble, and watch the comments roll in.

Paul Smith : $245
Adidas Y-3 F50 Beast Shoes
Adidas Y-3 F50 Beast Shoes

Twenty years ago, Adidas set the soccer world on fire with their animal-printed Y-3 collab. Now, the three stripes are bringing back the designs — dragon, eagle, wolf and tiger — in sneaker form.

Adidas : $330
Leviu0026#8217;s x 194 Type II Jacket
Levi’s x 194 Type II Jacket

The perfect spring jacket doesn’t exis—.

Levi’s : $158
Lululemon Zero Tucks Ripstop Relaxed-Fit Pant
Lululemon Zero Tucks Ripstop Relaxed-Fit Pant

You’d never know that these slick ripstop hiking pants were from lululemon.

Lululemon : $128
RCOS Owens Fleece
RCOS Owens Fleece

Reese Cooper’s newest venture, an outdoor supply company named RCOS, has been quietly releasing bangers.

RCOS : $188
Mfpen Courier Organic Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Mfpen Courier Organic Cotton-Canvas Jacket

Off-centered clasps FTW.

Mr Porter : $795
Todd Snyder Denim Band Collar Shirt
Todd Snyder Denim Band Collar Shirt

Part henley, part button-down, all gas.

Todd Snyder : $248
Blackstock u0026amp; Weber The City Hiker
Blackstock & Weber The City Hiker

Blackstock & Weber might be known for their beefy slip-ons, but their first non-loafer is just as solid.

Blackstock & Weber : $395
FRIZMWORKS Uneven Checked Shirt
FRIZMWORKS Uneven Checked Shirt

Word on the street is your spring wardrobe needs more pink in it.

FRIZMWORKS : $155
J. Press Purple Three-Bar Dad Hat
J. Press Purple Three-Bar Dad Hat

Very Steven Spielberg-coded.

J. Press : $60

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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