The 11 Best Deals From the Paul Stuart Black Friday Sale

Score elevated staples at a serious discount

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 26, 2024 1:37 pm
A men's sweater that's on sale during the Paul Stuart Black Friday Sale
The Paul Stuart Black Friday sale is, in a word, excellent.
Paul Stuart

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With an abundance of holiday deals already out there, it can be hard to know where to start. Look no further than the Paul Stuart Black Friday sale: nearly all of the menswear brand’s elevated staples are currently 25% off. That includes a wide variety of apparel and footwear, ranging from formal tailoring to winter accessories, all primed to bolster your wardrobe.

We’ve highlighted the best of the Paul Stuart Black Friday sale below, from wingtips to topcoats.

Paul Stuart Lambswool & Cashmere Plaid Scarf
Buy Here: $275 $206
Paul Stuart Maxwell Wingtip Lace-Ups
Buy HEre: $450 $338
Paul Stuart Shetland Wool Fair Isle Sweater
Buy Here: $450 $338
Paul Stuart Wool Two Color Striped Beanie
Buy Here: $150 $113
Paul Stuart Drawstring Corduroy Trouser
Buy Here: $495 $371
Paul Stuart Shetland Wool A-Line Coat
Buy Here : $2995 $2246
Paul Stuart Lambswool Crew Neck Sweater
Buy Here : $395 $297
Paul Stuart Classic Nappa Leather Glove
Buy Here: $250 $188
Paul Stuart Paxton Chukka Boot
Buy Here: $495 $371
Paul Stuart Plaid Garment Dyed Jacket
Buy Here : $1495 $1121
Paul Stuart Merino Wool Turtleneck
Buy Here : $285 $214

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

