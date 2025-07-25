All Wrapped Up With A$AP Rocky’s Latest Ray-Ban Collection

When it comes to style, A$AP Rocky doesn’t play. Best-dressed lists, magazine covers, runway collections, the Met Gala — if it concerns looking cool as hell, there’s a good chance Rocky is somehow involved.

Apparently, the rapper-turned-style-icon channels the same amount of swag when it comes to sunglasses, too. Hot on the heels of his recent appointment as Creative Director for Ray-Ban, Rocky is dropping a trio of galaxy brain space-age shades that you’ll have to see to believe.

The Next Generation of Ray-Bans

The just-launched collection, dubbed “Next Generation,” is a departure from the first drop of A$AP Rocky Ray-Ban styles. Featuring three reengineered sunglasses that land somewhere between performance eyewear and a visor out of Star Trek, the capsule is “reimagining what eyewear can be through a futuristic lens,” according to a press release from the brand.

There’s the bulbous Ultra Wrap 001, a full wrap-around style with a single full-shield silhouette and bubble frame, as well as a more streamlined Ultra Wrap 002, which features contrasting block temples and a more aerodynamic shield lens. The sporty Ultra Wrap 003, perhaps the most classic wrap shape of the bunch, rounds out the collection.

A$AP Rocky’s latest Ray-Ban collection rewraps the classic sunglasses. Ray-Ban

Each pair is available in both the staple black and a variety of “limited” editions that include mirrored lenses and vibrant colorways, and come housed in an rigid plexiglass maxi-case embossed with an A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban stamp logo. They’re also priced like designer shades, retailing at $874 (standard models) and $901 (limited-edition), a significant jump from previous collab styles.

Seeing Double

There is, in fact, a chance that you’ve already caught a sneak peak at the Next Generation collection, whether or not you knew it at the time.

Superfans and ‘fitstorians might recognize the designs from the recent AWGE — A$AP Rocky’s newly minted creative agency and design label — runway show, part of the Spring/Summer 2026 menswear shows during the latest Paris Fashion Week. The glasses featured heavily across a variety of looks, a trend that will mostly likely continue as the lines between personal branding and brand image continue to blur.

The A$AP Rocky Ray-Ban Next Generation collection is available to shop now. Find the styles below, and check out the rest of A$AP Rocky’s designs — including the Mega Balorama Blacked Out, a more affordable wrap alternative — here.

Shop the Collection