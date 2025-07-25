All Wrapped Up With A$AP Rocky’s Latest Ray-Ban Collection

When it comes to style, A$AP Rocky doesn’t play. Best-dressed lists, magazine covers, runway collections, the Met Gala — if it concerns looking cool as hell, there’s a good chance Rocky is somehow involved.
Apparently, the rapper-turned-style-icon channels the same amount of swag when it comes to sunglasses, too. Hot on the heels of his recent appointment as Creative Director for Ray-Ban, Rocky is dropping a trio of galaxy brain space-age shades that you’ll have to see to believe.
The Next Generation of Ray-Bans
The just-launched collection, dubbed “Next Generation,” is a departure from the first drop of A$AP Rocky Ray-Ban styles. Featuring three reengineered sunglasses that land somewhere between performance eyewear and a visor out of Star Trek, the capsule is “reimagining what eyewear can be through a futuristic lens,” according to a press release from the brand.
There’s the bulbous Ultra Wrap 001, a full wrap-around style with a single full-shield silhouette and bubble frame, as well as a more streamlined Ultra Wrap 002, which features contrasting block temples and a more aerodynamic shield lens. The sporty Ultra Wrap 003, perhaps the most classic wrap shape of the bunch, rounds out the collection.
Each pair is available in both the staple black and a variety of “limited” editions that include mirrored lenses and vibrant colorways, and come housed in an rigid plexiglass maxi-case embossed with an A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban stamp logo. They’re also priced like designer shades, retailing at $874 (standard models) and $901 (limited-edition), a significant jump from previous collab styles.
Seeing Double
There is, in fact, a chance that you’ve already caught a sneak peak at the Next Generation collection, whether or not you knew it at the time.
Superfans and ‘fitstorians might recognize the designs from the recent AWGE — A$AP Rocky’s newly minted creative agency and design label — runway show, part of the Spring/Summer 2026 menswear shows during the latest Paris Fashion Week. The glasses featured heavily across a variety of looks, a trend that will mostly likely continue as the lines between personal branding and brand image continue to blur.
The A$AP Rocky Ray-Ban Next Generation collection is available to shop now. Find the styles below, and check out the rest of A$AP Rocky’s designs — including the Mega Balorama Blacked Out, a more affordable wrap alternative — here.
Shop the Collection
