My Favorite Alex Crane Shirt Is Fine-Tuned for Fall…And on Sale

The Porto Shirt is the perfect mix of structure and softness — and also, right now, 50% off

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 11, 2025 10:58 am EDT
Alex Crane

There’s an old saying that goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Little known fact, but I am fairly sure this was in direct reference to my autumnal shirt game, which I have — as style editor and someone with hyper-particular opinions about their clothing, a real chicken-or-the-egg situation — spent the better part of a decade dialing. I’ve tried countless styles, in all manner of ‘fits, from all manner of brands, and landed on one particular shirt, a button-up I wore virtually every day last fall and expect to again this season: Alex Crane’s Porto Shirt.

As far as construction goes, the Porto Shirt — which is aptly named, given it’s made-in-Portugal origins — checks every box I have for a transitional shirt. The organic cotton weave is soft but sturdy, and, as with many of Alex Crane’s eco-conscious designs, designed to be 100% biodegradable, right down to studs. The Alex Crane top makes good use of corozo buttons and natural dyes, giving it both a rustic and broken-in feel akin to vintage, sans wear and tear.

Moreso than the quality construction, the reason the Porto Shirt has earned a spot in my fall rotation is the fit. Specifically, it’s one of those rare shirts that looks good both tucked and untucked, making it an ultra-versatile and highly wearable option for day-to-night occasions. Layer over a tee or under a work coat, or rock with some dark wash jeans, and you’re golden. And as plus, it also passes muster in the most offices.

As if the expert rec wasn’t enough, I have even more good news for you — the Porto Shirt is currently 50% off at Alex Crane in a variety of natural-tone colors, including “Sand” and “Ink,” for a relatively affordable $79. Stock up while you can, and thank me later. You can shop the Porto Shirt below, or check out the entirety of the brand’s sale offerings here.

Buy Here : $158 $79
Buy Here : $158 $80

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

