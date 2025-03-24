Adam Scott’s Latest Batch of Spring-Ready ‘Fits Are Giving Severed

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Televisionless? Blissfully free from the shackles of social media? Too broke to pay for Apple TV+? These seem like the only plausible explanations for why you wouldn’t be devouring Severance, a The Office-meets-Black Mirror dystopian drama du jour to dominate the prestige television conversation.

The show stars, among others, Adam Scott as severed Lumon employee and disgruntled wife guy Mark Scout; while his on-screen wardrobe consists mostly of a company man’s navy blue suit (eagle-eyed viewers might notice some sneaky watch references and that outie Mark has a soft spot for Bean Boots), it’s Scott’s press tour looks that are proving to be as intriguing as the show itself.

Since working with coveted celeb stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who reps a roster of clients that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris “Percival Swolo” Evans, the Parks and Recreation actor’s sartorial game has reached a whole new level of next-door neighbor excellent, and his latest showing is no exception. In true innie-outtie fashion, Scott’s recent wardrobe choices promoting the season two finale on Jimmy Kimmel Live! included not one but two big (split) brain ‘fits.

Getty Images

Scott arrived to set in arguably the perfect early spring outfit — a hunter green, contrast corduroy collar waxed jacket, his favorite dad jeans and a pair of neutral CVO sneakers — before changing into a handsome grey silk-linen suit from Todd Snyder for his on-camera interview. Two entirely different looks, and both exceptional in their own right.

As it turns out, you don’t even have to get experimental brain surgery to snag ’em. We’ve tracked them down for you below. Praise Kier.

Shop Adam Scott’s Severance Looks

The Innie-Approved Spring Suit

More forgiving weather means that it’s finally time for a lighter suit…not that an innie would have any idea what spring is. Regardless, Scott’s put-together Todd Snyder Maddison Suit is made in Portugal from luxe silk-linen fabric cut, making it perfect for bossing the break room and gabbing with Jimmy Kimmel. Chunky leather loafers from Copenhagen-based Vinny’s and Ray-Bans complete the blueprint for the perfect spring swerve.

The Everyday Outie Look

Is there a better out-of-office look than a rugged waxed jacket and some excellent jeans? Doubtful, especially not after seeing Scott in the ensemble. Along with some deck-style CVO sneakers and a beefy tee, its a killer causal-but-not-too-casual look guaranteed to make any outie proud.