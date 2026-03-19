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Lee and J.Crew’s First Collab Is Crafted for the Collegiate Cowboy

The collection features reworked westernwear classics, including a preppy version of Lee's iconic Storm Rider Jacket

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 19, 2026 3:49 pm EDT
Lee x J.Crew
Collegiate cowboy? J.Crew and Lee think so.
J.Crew

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While they both fall under the banner of Americana, prep and westernwear are about as different as they come. Or they were, until J.Crew and Lee decided to team up.

The new Lee x J.Crew collection, the duo’s first-ever partnership, imagines a world where cowboys care about OCBDs and preppies are prepared to whip out a lasso at a moment’s notice. Featuring a variety of rugged-meets-refined denim styles, remade with vintage detailing and a stripe-forward collegiate color palette, the capsule somehow manages to capture the spirit of both Ivy aesthetics and rough-and-tumble westernwear.

Lee x J.Crew Straight Jean in Japanese Selvedge Denim
Lee x J.Crew Straight Jean in Japanese Selvedge Denim
Buy Here : $188
Lee x J.Crew Straight Jean in Japanese Denim
Lee x J.Crew Straight Jean in Japanese Denim
Buy Here : $188


At the center of the six-piece men’s capsule is Lee’s denim know-how. The Lee Storm Rider Jacket, a ‘50s-era, classically cut grail cherished by heritage heads, now features a J.Crew-coded plaid lining, along with Japanese-milled cotton construction, a contrast corduroy collar and logo shank buttons. (The “vintage white wash” color feels particularly preppy, and tailor-made for spring.) 

Lee x J.Crew Storm Rider Denim Jacket in Vintage White Wash
Lee x J.Crew Storm Rider Denim Jacket in Vintage White Wash
Buy Here : $268
Lee x J.Crew Storm Rider Denim Jacket in Classic Medium Wash
Lee x J.Crew Storm Rider Denim Jacket in Classic Medium Wash
Buy Here : $268

Lee’s heritage denim also makes an appearance, with a pair of straight-leg jeans offered in matching colors. Cut mid-rise and designed with Lee’s spade pocketing and copper rivets, the jeans might sound like all-American classics, but the Japanese selvedge and tweaked architecture add the much-needed touch of elevated prep that makes them viable with your favorite madras shirting, or maybe even a pair of Sperry Top-Siders. 

Lee x J.Crew Oxford Western Shirt in Daffodil
Lee x J.Crew Oxford Western Shirt in Daffodil
Buy Here : $168
Lee x J.Crew Oxford Western Shirt in Dean Blue White
Lee x J.Crew Oxford Western Shirt in Dean Blue White
Buy Here : $168

Rounding out the collection, the collab’s Oxford Western Shirt is perhaps the most East Coast a rancher-style top can get; cut from a 100% cotton Oxford cloth, it’s crafted to wear in just like your favorite button-down, but the snap front, western yoke and chest pockets should add a touch of depth to a tweed blazer, especially in the subtle daffodil hue.

The Lee x J.Crew collection ranges from $168 to $268 and is available to shop now, at both J.Crew and Lee. To paraphrase a famous quote, “Go West, young man, and buy one of everything.”

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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