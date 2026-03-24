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For the First Time Ever, L.L. Bean Is Offering Its Elite Japan Edition to Everyone

Following a hyper-limited North American debut last year, L.L. Bean is finally offering a wider release of its cult-beloved Japan Edition in-stores and online

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 24, 2026 11:26 am EDT
L.L. Bean Japan Edition
L.L. Bean Japan Editions is now available to the masses.
L.L. Bean

The Gist

The cult-favorite L.L. Bean Japan Edition, previously a rare find for style enthusiasts, has finally launched its first mass-market rollout, making its unique blend of Tokyo-inspired casualness and heritage sportswear available online and in select stores.

Key Takeaways

  • L.L. Bean's Japan Edition is now widely available online and in select retail stores, marking its first mass-market release.
  • The collection offers more than 20 styles, reimagining classic heritage designs with modern, oversized fits and new silhouettes.
  • Key items include the Prospect Harbor Field Coat, other outerwear, graphic tees, hoodies and a Market Tote, with prices ranging from $40 to $280.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When L.L. Bean announced a series of stateside pop-ups for its Japan Edition last year, fans were predictably ecstatic. After all, for prep-pilled menswear enthusiasts, the cult-followed label holds a near-mythical status; the label’s ability to seamlessly integrate a Tokyo-esque casualness (in both fit and vibe) into L.L.Bean’s historic sportswear has earned it universal recognition as a north-star brand for a cohort of style-forward men engrossed in the rarified “city boy” aesthetic.

Unfortunately, multi-day events in Brooklyn and Los Angeles did little to satiate demand, and in the following months, fans wondered if the collection would make a triumphant homecoming. You no longer have to wait for an answer; as of today, L.L. Bean Japan Edition has officially returned.

L.L. Bean Japan Edition Prospect Harbor Field Coat
L.L. Bean Japan Edition Prospect Harbor Field Coat
Buy Here : $250
L.L. Bean Japan Edition Dover Foxcroft Tee
L.L. Bean Japan Edition Dover Foxcroft Tee
Buy Here : $60

While this weekend saw a repeat of last year’s pop-ups, the Japanese label isn’t stopping there. For the first time ever, L.L. Bean’s Japan Edition is receiving a mass-market rollout, launching in select retail stores and, importantly for shoppers outside of New York and California, online. While the collection is still quite limited, starting today, fans will have a chance to snag the legendary Maine-inspired daily wear at retail prices…at least until everything sells out.

The first widely available collection leans into many of Japan Edition’s greatest hits, with a number of classic heritage styles remade in modern, oversized fits and poppier, more puckish colors, only with a variety of new silhouettes. Including the variety of colorways, there are more than 20 styles available to the U.S.A.-based consumer, each with a uniquely Japanese bent on Bean’s distinctly American designs.

L.L. Bean Japan Edition Market Tote with Long Handle
L.L. Bean Japan Edition Market Tote with Long Handle
Buy Here : $40
L.L. Bean Japan Edition Long Field Coat
L.L. Bean Japan Edition Long Field Coat
Buy Here : $280

The hero item is undoubtedly the L.L. Bean Japan Edition Prospect Harbor Field Coat, an ultra-soft, slightly oversized lightweight jacket designed with classic prep signals — corduroy collar and cuffs, printed buttons — cut generously to emulate a Tokyo-esque boxiness and available in four stone-washed colors (Black, Blue, Saddle and Salmon).

Outwear anchors the collection — there’s also a full-length, recycled canvas version of the Field Coat, as well as a variety of other lightweight and packable styles. The nylon Milo Anorak, a playful homage to the ’90s, features the requisite adjustable drawcord and kangaroo pocket, while the zip-front Roxbury Jacket offers contrast coloring and slash pockets reminiscent of Bean’s archival sportwear.

L.L. Bean Japan Edition Roxbury Jacket
L.L. Bean Japan Edition Roxbury Jacket
Buy Here : $200
L.L. Bean Japan Edition Milo Anorak
L.L. Bean Japan Edition Milo Anorak
Buy Here : $150

Rounding out the capsule is a variety of boxy jersey knit graphic tees (featuring vintage L.L. Bean iconography of wildlife, naturally), front zip hoodies and a Bean-branded, 100% cotton canvas Market Tote retrofitted with extended handles for easier totability.

The latest L.L. Bean Japan Edition collection ranges from $40-$280, and is available to shop now, both in stores and online. Of course, it’s already flying off shelves — more than a few styles are sold out — but if you hurry, you at least have some chance at channeling your inner city boy.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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