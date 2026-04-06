The Best Denim This Spring Is Absolutely Twisted — Literally

As wide-leg denim continues its reign, spring ushers in the twisted seam jean, a sophisticated evolution featuring a distinctive horseshoe shape and a side seam that tapers to the front. This unique style adds dimension and an elevated feel to relaxed silhouettes, offering a fresh, mature take on the baggy trend.

There was a time, not too long ago, when tugging on anything wider than a Levi’s 511 would be considered a cardinal fashion sin. Nowadays, it feels almost unthinkable to have a pant leg even graze your frame, let alone hug your thighs like the spandex-infused skinny jeans of yore.

By all accounts, we are currently experiencing a golden age of wide-leg supremacy. Denim is bigger than ever, both figuratively and literally, with baggy, relaxed and outright oversized cuts dominating runways, mass market and social feeds for years now. And while the ever-swinging pendulum of pants trends is ultimately inevitable — there have been recent rumblings of a slim-fit revival — wide-leg pants show no signs of letting up any time soon.

This obsession with an exaggerated silhouette has spawned a particularly interesting style within the broader big pant ecosystem, one that’s quietly been cropping up on curated moodboards and in high-end storefronts over the past year: the twisted-seam jean.

Instantly indefinable by their horseshoe-esque shape — induced, naturally, by a side seam that twists to the front of the pant leg, tapering at the shoelaces rather than the ankle bone — the curved denim shape adds an extra layer of dimension and structure to an otherwise baggy jean. It’s a concept not unlike a pleat, and it similarly helps add a hint of sophistication to a style that historically skews young, making it an excellent option for anyone looking to loosen up their look for spring without accidentally landing in “how do you do, fellow kids?” territory.

Below, you’ll find some of the best curved and twisted-seam jeans styles in a variety of washes and fits.

The Best Twisted Seam Jeans for Men

First time dipping your dogs in the twisted-seam stream? Scandi label Sunflower is an excellent place to start. While appropriately substantial, their wide twist jeans aren’t wholly dissimilar to the straight-leg styles the masses are more used to, and, with a variety of classic washes and a just-right weightiness, should slot right into the average rotation.

Lemaire has long been the go-to label for impeccably crafted and quietly luxurious (not to be confused with quiet luxury) clothing; their take on the twisted jean incorporates a relaxed silhouette and sharp lines for a high-contrast pair of denim that will look incredible with an easy tee or sweater and a pair of sleek loafers.

Few retailers have figured out how to produce trend at scale (or at budget, for that matter) like Uniqlo sister brand GU, and while their Barrel Leg Jean might skew a tad youthful — a versatile and highly-sought after grey colorway will go some way in mitigating that — they rank incredibly high on the quality-to-value scale.

Twisted seams not avant-garde enough for you? How about a pair of all-white, carpenter-looped, studded denim from Jonathan Anderson’s namesake brand? Slimmer through the leg than some of the full-blown barrel-leg options and designed with a fully offset waist closure and body, they’re the trend-ready spring splurge for anyone looking to revolutionize their trouser game.

Given their relative subtlety and general universality, black jeans make an exceptional canvas for a low-key iteration of wide-leg, twisted-seam jeans. This pair from London-based label YMC (You Must Create) is especially camouflaged, with a casual-meets-comfort fit that’s stylish without spilling into outrageous.

More Twisted Seam Jeans We Love

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »