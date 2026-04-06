The Best Denim This Spring Is Absolutely Twisted — Literally

There was a time, not too long ago, when tugging on anything wider than a Levi’s 511 would be considered a cardinal fashion sin. Nowadays, it feels almost unthinkable to have a pant leg even graze your frame, let alone hug your thighs like the spandex-infused skinny jeans of yore.
By all accounts, we are currently experiencing a golden age of wide-leg supremacy. Denim is bigger than ever, both figuratively and literally, with baggy, relaxed and outright oversized cuts dominating runways, mass market and social feeds for years now. And while the ever-swinging pendulum of pants trends is ultimately inevitable — there have been recent rumblings of a slim-fit revival — wide-leg pants show no signs of letting up any time soon.
This obsession with an exaggerated silhouette has spawned a particularly interesting style within the broader big pant ecosystem, one that’s quietly been cropping up on curated moodboards and in high-end storefronts over the past year: the twisted-seam jean.
Instantly indefinable by their horseshoe-esque shape — induced, naturally, by a side seam that twists to the front of the pant leg, tapering at the shoelaces rather than the ankle bone — the curved denim shape adds an extra layer of dimension and structure to an otherwise baggy jean. It’s a concept not unlike a pleat, and it similarly helps add a hint of sophistication to a style that historically skews young, making it an excellent option for anyone looking to loosen up their look for spring without accidentally landing in “how do you do, fellow kids?” territory.
Below, you’ll find some of the best curved and twisted-seam jeans styles in a variety of washes and fits.
The Best Twisted Seam Jeans for Men
- The Twisted Seam Sweet Spot: Sunflower Wide Twist Jean, $269
- The Curved Upgrade: Lemaire Twisted Belted Jeans, $640
- The Affordable Option: GU Barrel Leg Jeans,
$60$35
- The Curvy Carpenters: JW Anderson Twisted Straight-Leg Carpenter Jeans, $715
- Another Slick Pick: YMC Twisted Jeans, $309
- More Twisted Seam Jeans
First time dipping your dogs in the twisted-seam stream? Scandi label Sunflower is an excellent place to start. While appropriately substantial, their wide twist jeans aren’t wholly dissimilar to the straight-leg styles the masses are more used to, and, with a variety of classic washes and a just-right weightiness, should slot right into the average rotation.
Lemaire has long been the go-to label for impeccably crafted and quietly luxurious (not to be confused with quiet luxury) clothing; their take on the twisted jean incorporates a relaxed silhouette and sharp lines for a high-contrast pair of denim that will look incredible with an easy tee or sweater and a pair of sleek loafers.
Few retailers have figured out how to produce trend at scale (or at budget, for that matter) like Uniqlo sister brand GU, and while their Barrel Leg Jean might skew a tad youthful — a versatile and highly-sought after grey colorway will go some way in mitigating that — they rank incredibly high on the quality-to-value scale.
Twisted seams not avant-garde enough for you? How about a pair of all-white, carpenter-looped, studded denim from Jonathan Anderson’s namesake brand? Slimmer through the leg than some of the full-blown barrel-leg options and designed with a fully offset waist closure and body, they’re the trend-ready spring splurge for anyone looking to revolutionize their trouser game.
Given their relative subtlety and general universality, black jeans make an exceptional canvas for a low-key iteration of wide-leg, twisted-seam jeans. This pair from London-based label YMC (You Must Create) is especially camouflaged, with a casual-meets-comfort fit that’s stylish without spilling into outrageous.
More Twisted Seam Jeans We Love
Uniqlo U Wide Tapered Jeans
Uniqlo’s U sub-label is notorious for prolific designs at unbelievable prices, and their latest wide jeans are no exception. Finished with a slightly twisted side seam and tapered to perfection, they’re a no-brainer spring addition to any fashion bro on a budget’s wardrobe.
Banana Republic Loose Twisted Seam Jean
These curvy jeans from Banana Republic have the added benefit of a rigid denim blend, ensuring they hold their style-forward shape rather than pooling into a mass of jean nothingness.
Merely Made Cation Twist Wide Pants
Twisted seams don’t just apply to denim. Korean label Merely Made’s heavy cotton trousers are jean-esque enough to warrant consideration.
AGOLDE Twist Front Curve Jean
Coveted by celebrities and trendsetters alike, AGOLDE’s denim prowess is on full display with these XL, front-twisted jeans.
Frizmworks Curved Denim Pants
Somewhere between 501s and tactical field pants, these curved denim pants from Frizmworks thread the utility need perfectly.
United Arrows Denim Curve Pants
There are wide-leg jeans…and then there’s United Arrows’s absolutely massive curved denim.
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