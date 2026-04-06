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The Best Denim This Spring Is Absolutely Twisted — Literally

First, jeans got big. Now, things are getting really crazy.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 6, 2026 4:42 pm EDT
Twisted seam denim
Twisted seam denim is spring's hottest trend.
Mr Porter

The Gist

As wide-leg denim continues its reign, spring ushers in the twisted seam jean, a sophisticated evolution featuring a distinctive horseshoe shape and a side seam that tapers to the front. This unique style adds dimension and an elevated feel to relaxed silhouettes, offering a fresh, mature take on the baggy trend.

Key Takeaways

  • Wide-leg denim remains a dominant fashion trend, showing no signs of decline.
  • Twisted seam jeans are an emerging style characterized by a horseshoe shape and a side seam that twists to the front, tapering at the shoelaces.
  • This curved denim offers added dimension and sophistication to baggy styles, appealing to those seeking a refined yet relaxed look.

There was a time, not too long ago, when tugging on anything wider than a Levi’s 511 would be considered a cardinal fashion sin. Nowadays, it feels almost unthinkable to have a pant leg even graze your frame, let alone hug your thighs like the spandex-infused skinny jeans of yore.

By all accounts, we are currently experiencing a golden age of wide-leg supremacy. Denim is bigger than ever, both figuratively and literally, with baggy, relaxed and outright oversized cuts dominating runways, mass market and social feeds for years now. And while the ever-swinging pendulum of pants trends is ultimately inevitable — there have been recent rumblings of a slim-fit revival — wide-leg pants show no signs of letting up any time soon.

This obsession with an exaggerated silhouette has spawned a particularly interesting style within the broader big pant ecosystem, one that’s quietly been cropping up on curated moodboards and in high-end storefronts over the past year: the twisted-seam jean.

Instantly indefinable by their horseshoe-esque shape — induced, naturally, by a side seam that twists to the front of the pant leg, tapering at the shoelaces rather than the ankle bone — the curved denim shape adds an extra layer of dimension and structure to an otherwise baggy jean. It’s a concept not unlike a pleat, and it similarly helps add a hint of sophistication to a style that historically skews young, making it an excellent option for anyone looking to loosen up their look for spring without accidentally landing in “how do you do, fellow kids?” territory.

Below, you’ll find some of the best curved and twisted-seam jeans styles in a variety of washes and fits.

The Best Twisted Seam Jeans for Men

Sunflower Wide Twist Jean
Sunflower Wide Twist Jean
Wallace : $269

First time dipping your dogs in the twisted-seam stream? Scandi label Sunflower is an excellent place to start. While appropriately substantial, their wide twist jeans aren’t wholly dissimilar to the straight-leg styles the masses are more used to, and, with a variety of classic washes and a just-right weightiness, should slot right into the average rotation.

Lemaire Twisted Belted Jeans
Lemaire Twisted Belted Jeans
Mr Porter : $640

Lemaire has long been the go-to label for impeccably crafted and quietly luxurious (not to be confused with quiet luxury) clothing; their take on the twisted jean incorporates a relaxed silhouette and sharp lines for a high-contrast pair of denim that will look incredible with an easy tee or sweater and a pair of sleek loafers.

GU Barrel Leg Jeans
GU Barrel Leg Jeans
GU : $60 $35

Few retailers have figured out how to produce trend at scale (or at budget, for that matter) like Uniqlo sister brand GU, and while their Barrel Leg Jean might skew a tad youthful — a versatile and highly-sought after grey colorway will go some way in mitigating that — they rank incredibly high on the quality-to-value scale.

JW Anderson Twisted Straight-Leg Carpenter Jeans
JW Anderson Twisted Straight-Leg Carpenter Jeans
Mr Porter : $715

Twisted seams not avant-garde enough for you? How about a pair of all-white, carpenter-looped, studded denim from Jonathan Anderson’s namesake brand? Slimmer through the leg than some of the full-blown barrel-leg options and designed with a fully offset waist closure and body, they’re the trend-ready spring splurge for anyone looking to revolutionize their trouser game.

YMC Twisted Jeans
YMC Twisted Jeans
End Clothing : $309

Given their relative subtlety and general universality, black jeans make an exceptional canvas for a low-key iteration of wide-leg, twisted-seam jeans. This pair from London-based label YMC (You Must Create) is especially camouflaged, with a casual-meets-comfort fit that’s stylish without spilling into outrageous.

More Twisted Seam Jeans We Love

Uniqlo U Wide Tapered Jeans
Uniqlo U Wide Tapered Jeans

Uniqlo’s U sub-label is notorious for prolific designs at unbelievable prices, and their latest wide jeans are no exception. Finished with a slightly twisted side seam and tapered to perfection, they’re a no-brainer spring addition to any fashion bro on a budget’s wardrobe.

Uniqlo : $60
Banana Republic Loose Twisted Seam Jean
Banana Republic Loose Twisted Seam Jean

These curvy jeans from Banana Republic have the added benefit of a rigid denim blend, ensuring they hold their style-forward shape rather than pooling into a mass of jean nothingness.

Banana Republic : $150 $105
Merely Made Cation Twist Wide Pants
Merely Made Cation Twist Wide Pants

Twisted seams don’t just apply to denim. Korean label Merely Made’s heavy cotton trousers are jean-esque enough to warrant consideration.

Wallace : $279
AGOLDE Twist Front Curve Jean
AGOLDE Twist Front Curve Jean

Coveted by celebrities and trendsetters alike, AGOLDE’s denim prowess is on full display with these XL, front-twisted jeans.

Agolde : $238
Frizmworks Curved Denim Pants
Frizmworks Curved Denim Pants

Somewhere between 501s and tactical field pants, these curved denim pants from Frizmworks thread the utility need perfectly.

Wallace : $175
United Arrows Denim Curve Pants
United Arrows Denim Curve Pants

There are wide-leg jeans…and then there’s United Arrows’s absolutely massive curved denim.

United Arrows : $220

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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