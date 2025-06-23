Culture > Sports

Tom Brady Just Won the Fanatics Games

Fans and celebrites alike took part in the competition

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 23, 2025 1:59 am EDT
Tom Brady waves as confetti falls
om Brady, Michael Rubin, Matt Dennish, and Justin Gaethje speak onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Tom Brady’s list of sporting accomplishments is among the most impressive in athletic history. He’s won the Super Bowl seven times, was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player three times and was Sports Illustrated‘s Sportsman of the Year twice. But this weekend, Brady may have reached the apex of his career. That’s right: the retired quarterback and Birmingham City owner is now this year’s Fanatics Games Champion.

If that designation doesn’t quite have the same historic ring as “NFL All-Pro,” it does come with a fairly impressive prize: one million dollars. The competition included a number of celebrities competing alongside fans, with the top three points-getters all receiving prizes. There was also a mechanism in place to award $100,000 to the highest-scoring fan if they didn’t place in the top three — but that wasn’t the case in this year’s competition.

Brady finished atop the leaderboard by a wide margin, with 399.1 points compared to the second-place finisher – mixed martial artist Justin Gaethje – who received 345.4. Coming in third was the highest-place fan, Matt Dennish. Gaethje won a Ferrari 296 GTB, while Dennish received a LeBron James 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor, valued at $250,000. (CLLCT’s Ben Burrows reported that Brady purchased the card from Dennish, adding a signed jersey to the mix.) James Harden and Eli Manning rounded out the top five.

Behind the Scenes at Tom Brady's Dominant Powerboat Team
Behind the Scenes at Tom Brady’s Dominant Powerboat Team
 Brady’s post-retirement empire boasts a curious new addition: an international, all-electric boat-racing squad. We have the scoop.

As for what Brady plans to do with his winnings, ESPN reports that he won’t be hanging on to them. Instead, he’ll dispense $5,000 to each of the fans who took part in the competition; the rest will go to charity. The competition was part of this year’s Fanatics Fest, which took place all weekend at New York City’s Javits Center and featured panel discussions, podcast recordings and autograph signings.

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

