Tom Brady, It’s Enough Already

Set to return to the workforce this fall as a well-compensated broadcaster on Fox Sports for the network’s No. 1 NFL team this fall, Tom Brady is nonetheless talking about coming back to the football field as a quarterback should a team come calling. While there’s little doubt that the 46-year-old could do it, it’s much more questionable whether he should and, quite frankly, it’s enough already. Brady is returning to field on June 12 when his number will be retired by the Patriots — and that’s the last time he belongs on the gridiron.

Brady, appearing on the Deep Cut podcast, projected a different opinion about a potential return to the NFL.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said. “I don’t know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I’m always going to be in good shape. I’ll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ [Michael Jordan] coming back, I don’t know if they would let me. But I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Brady went on to say that the 49ers, Raiders and Patriots were teams he would consider joining in a late-season scenario if they needed him to fill in for an injured quarterback. What’s somewhat interesting about the teams he chose is the Raiders and Patriots currently are without quality starters at quarterback and the 49ers lost the Super Bowl in February at least partially because their QB, Brock Purdy, is not a star.

Turning 47 in August, Brady, who Brady completed 67% of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2022 with the Buccaneers, would certainly be the best-case option for any of those teams. But there’s no way in hell returning to the NFL for the 49ers, Raiders, Patriots or any other NFL team is the best-case scenario option for Brady.

As Brady mentioned in his answer on the Deep Cut podcast, his return to the NFL would be similar to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan coming back to the NBA. As he didn’t mention, Jordan’s return to play for the Washington Wizards was kind of gross and should never have happened. Jordan, to no one’s surprise, could still play at an All-Star level when he suited up for Washington, but it was a little sad and had a strong scent of desperation. If Brady returns after his second NFL retirement, it is going to flat-out reek.

Would it be fun? Sure. Would the public eat it up? Hungrily. But, as Tony Soprano once said, “remember when” is the lowest form of conversation and Brady’s return would only result in people, including No. 12, looking back. It’s time to move forward, and it’s also time for Brady to stop talking about coming back to the NFL.