Culture > Sports

Report: Tom Brady Paid for Successful Plays in Tampa Bay

Ex-Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet claims extra yardage meant extra cash

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
April 18, 2024 11:05 am
Tom Brady throwing a pass for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tom Brady really, really wanted Tampa to have a strong screen game.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty

According to a former Buccaneer lineman, retired (for now) Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady implemented a pay-for-play system that incentivized the team’s offensive line to get screen plays to go for extra yardage.

During an appearance on the Wam Bam podcast, Alexander “Ali” Marpet said Brady became upset when meetings to repair the Tampa offense’s “absolutely abysmal” screen game did nothing to repair the issues. A big fan of throwing short screen passes to shifty wideouts and pass-catchers out of the backfield due to his time in Josh McDaniels’s offense in New England, Brady was impatient to get Tampa’s screen game up to snuff. And, according to Marpet, Brady was willing to pay for it.

“[Brady] took our starting offensive line to the side and he’s like, ‘Hey, if you guys can get a screen to go for more than 15 yards, I will give you $1,000 cash each,’” Marpet said. “‘That is for you guys; so every time that we get that, I will be happy to make that payment.”‘

Behind the Scenes at Tom Brady’s Dominant Powerboat Team
Behind the Scenes at Tom Brady’s Dominant Powerboat Team
 Brady’s post-retirement empire boasts a curious new addition: an international, all-electric boat-racing squad. We have the scoop.

After Brady offered his linemen the off-the-books incentives, Tampa managed to spring “multiple” screens that went for more than 15 yards in the following weeks, according to Marpet. Brady, who also gave his Tampa teammates Christmas gifts like luxury watches from IWC, could certainly afford the $1,000 payouts as he earned more than $330 million in salary alone over the course of his 23-year NFL career.

Marpet, who made more than $37 million during his career and won the Super Bowl during Brady’s first season in Tampa, didn’t necessarily need the $1,000 bonuses, but maybe he’s glad he took them now that he’s retired. On the other hand, Marpet might not really care all that much as he retired at the age of 28 coming off a Pro Bowl season when he still had two years and $20 million remaining on his contract.

“The biggest reason for me was the physical toll: I didn’t want any more of that. There were some things I wanted to accomplish in my career that I had done,” Marpet told The Guardian in 2022. “I loved playing football. But one of my strongest values is health and if I’m really going to live out what’s important to me it doesn’t make sense to keep playing. There are also the unknowns of the head trauma of the NFL and how that plays out. Plus, your joints, the aches and pains that come with surgeries and all that stuff.”

More Like This

Bill Belichick coaching for the New England Patriots in 2019.
Bill Belichick Gets ESPN Hit Piece for His Birthday
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady on the links.
Tom Brady, It’s Enough Already
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate with the Lombardi Trophy.
Kansas City’s Offseason Vibes Aren’t Exactly Screaming Three-Peat
Stefon Diggs is headed to Texas.
Bills and Texans Are Polar Opposites After Stefon Diggs Trade

Culture
Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

The South Summit of Mount Everest from Camp VII in Nepal.
Excerpt: What Jon Krakauer’s “Into Thin Air” Got Wrong About Everest
An illustration of a man and woman talking. We explore the phenomenon of men not asking women questions on dates.
Men Aren’t Asking Women Questions on Dates. It’s a Problem.
An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.
Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other
The 11 Best Vetiver Colognes On the Market
11 Fresh and Unique Vetiver Colognes We Love
Bill Belichick coaching for the New England Patriots in 2019.
Bill Belichick Gets ESPN Hit Piece for His Birthday
Two guy friends, one sitting playing guitar and the other on piano. Here's the friendship advice from my dad and his bandmate of nearly 50 years.
Friendship Advice From My Dad and His Best Pal of 50 Years

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Tom Brady throwing a pass for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Report: Tom Brady Paid for Successful Plays in Tampa Bay

Bill Belichick coaching for the New England Patriots in 2019.

Bill Belichick Gets ESPN Hit Piece for His Birthday

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 2024 Masters.

Ratings Show Scottie Scheffler’s Golf Stardom Is Far From Confirmed

Base camp on the north slope of Mount Everest.

The Everest Industrial Complex, Deconstructed

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District