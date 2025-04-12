Culture > Sports

The Masters Can Be Lucrative for Local Homeowners

There's demand for renting out nearby homes

By Tobias Carroll
April 12, 2025 5:21 pm EDT
Bryson DeChambeau at The Masters
Bryson DeChambeau swings over his ball on the first tee box during the third round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

As with many things in the world today, much of The Masters can be broken down into financial increments. As USA Today reports, the winner will take home $4.2 million, with a total of $21 million in prize money being paid out. Pimento cheese sandwiches at the tournament sell for $1.50. And The Masters-related tourism has had a beneficial effect on the local economy.

That doesn’t only apply to hotels, restaurants and shops in and around Augusta. Not surprisingly, some area homeowners have taken to renting their residences out to golf aficionados — and at least one family has seen a lucrative payout. Business Insider‘s Dan Latu recounted the story of one family who can literally pay their annual mortgage from what they make renting out their home for one week each year.

For the last seven years, Latu reports, photographer Whitney Boykin and her family of four have rented out their house for the week of The Masters and temporarily relocated to a trailer. However much they make from the rental — Boykin did not share this information with Business Insider — it’s enough to cover the family’s mortgage. Given that their home has five bedrooms and five full or half bathrooms, it isn’t hard to see why it might be appealing to deep-pocketed golf enthusiasts making their way to Georgia.

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

