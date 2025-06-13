Culture > Sports

Miami Authorities Seek Antonio Brown on Attempted Murder Charge

The incident took place in May

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 13, 2025 1:17 pm EDT
Antonio Brown played his last season of professional football in 2021. Since then, he’s mulled a return to the gridiron and filed for bankruptcy last year. He’s also been the subject of speculation over years’ worth of erratic and troubling behavior, which appears to have reached a new milestone this week. The Washington Post is reporting that Miami-Dade County law enforcement is currently looking for Brown with the intention of arresting him on attempted murder charges.

According to the Post, a judge signed a warrant for Brown’s arrest on Wednesday. The incident at the center of the case took place outside of a boxing match in Miami last month, where one of the match’s security personnel saw Brown involved in what the Post described as “a physical altercation” and heard shots fired.

Writing at the Post, David Ovalle has more details about what came to light since then as police investigated the events of that night in greater detail. This includes a description of “Brown punching another man, sparking a melee” and Brown then taking a security guard’s gun and pursuing the man while shooting at him. The warrant notes that the man who was attacked by Brown said he’s known the former NFL player since 2022.

At the time of the incident, Brown presented his account of what had taken place that night. “I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown wrote on social media last month. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

