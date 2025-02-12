What we’re drinking: A vodka, gin and peated Irish whiskey from The Muff Liquor Company

Where they’re from: The unusually monikered spirits producer hails from the village of Muff in County Donegal, Ireland. The brand launched in the United States this month through Lucas Bols USA.

Why we’re drinking these: Look, if you just want to know the reason behind the name, scroll down to the “Fun Fact.” The more straightforward story is that The Muff Liquor Company was founded in 2018 by Donegal native Laura Bonner, who was inspired by the life and work of her grandfather, a potato farmer and maker of homemade poitín.

Given that background, it’s no surprise that Irish potatoes play a role in the brand’s inaugural vodka and gin expressions. The whiskey, meanwhile, is peated because “we used to pick [peat] when were kids,” Donner says. “So the smell really reminds me of my grandfather. I know peat is quite Scottish, but I always say the Irish were into whiskey before the Scots.”

The brand has several celebrity investors, including Russell Crowe, Ed Sheeran, Ronan Keating and Jimmy Carr. “I actually wrote on my vision board a year before I even launched a business that I would have Ed Sheeran as my shareholder and I would have Russell Crowe do my very first tweet when I launched to Australia,” Bonner says. “Five years later, I got both of them.”

Let’s have a taste of Mu — test out these spirits.

The Muff Liquor Company founder/CEO Laura Bonner The Muff Liquor Company

How they taste:

The Muff Irish Vodka (40% ABV): Crafted from Irish potatoes and distilled six times, the vodka is a bit medicinal on the nose but offers a classic potato vodka flavor (earthy but a little sweet) and mouthfeel (creamy).

Crafted from Irish potatoes and distilled six times, the vodka is a bit medicinal on the nose but offers a classic potato vodka flavor (earthy but a little sweet) and mouthfeel (creamy). The Muff Irish Gin (40% ABV): Also crafted from Irish potatoes and distilled six times, the botanical blend here includes mandarin, juniper berries, citrus peel, elderflower and rosemary, cold-infused overnight in the spirit. A hint of Champagne extract is also added. “I was originally only going to do a vodka, but then there was this gin revolution in Europe,” Bonner says. “I don’t like juniper berries, so it’s not juniper-led at all.” I had this in a Gin and Tonic with orange and rosemary, and it was outstanding (Bonner says she would not recommend it in a G&T with lime or lemon).

Also crafted from Irish potatoes and distilled six times, the botanical blend here includes mandarin, juniper berries, citrus peel, elderflower and rosemary, cold-infused overnight in the spirit. A hint of Champagne extract is also added. “I was originally only going to do a vodka, but then there was this gin revolution in Europe,” Bonner says. “I don’t like juniper berries, so it’s not juniper-led at all.” I had this in a Gin and Tonic with orange and rosemary, and it was outstanding (Bonner says she would not recommend it in a G&T with lime or lemon). The Muff Irish Whiskey (43% ABV): Triple-distilled, peated and made with a five-part blend of Irish malt and grain whiskey, this is a lovely mix of smoke, sweet, fruit and cereal.

Fun fact: Anyway, that name. Look at some of the branding — “Do you prefer gin, whiskey or vodka? We prefer Muff.” “The only Muff my wife allows me to have.” “He’s a Muff Liquor.” It’s obviously all said with a wink. “We’re respectful of the community it’s named after,” Bonner says. “It’s about my grandfather and that heritage. But we like to play into it. I remember when I had my first meeting in North America, they were like, [worried tone] ‘Ma’am, do you know what that word means?’ [Laughs] I’m probably too cheeky with it, but we’re serious with our product.”

Where to buy: All three expressions from The Muff Liquor Company are available now for $35 to $38.