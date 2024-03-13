The Best Irish Whiskey Cocktails (That Aren’t Irish Coffees)

Look, I love Irish coffee. And I’m certainly enjoying a few of those over the next few days as we close in on St. Patrick’s Day. But Irish whiskey doesn’t have to be so limiting in cocktails! We’ve already argued that Ireland’s best export is a year-round treat that doesn’t only need to be consumed in the first three weeks of March. And in a mixed drink, the spirit shines, no matter the season.

“Irish whiskey is a wildcard,” says Lindsey Fern, the drinks director at Patty O’s Cafe & Bakery, a Virginia-based restaurant concept from the three Michelin-starred chef Patrick O’Connell. “It can be challenging to work with, primarily because it exhibits some of the greatest variation in the whiskey world just inside its own island.”

In other words, the spirit’s greatest weakness in cocktails (variance) is also its greatest strength. If you’re making something on your own, test out a few Irish whiskeys beforehand to figure out the tasting notes; a barrel-finished Teeling will be different from a standard Jameson pour or a Powers Rye, for example.

Below, we offer eight cocktails that utilize Irish whiskey. Our rules? No Irish coffees and nothing green. As you’ll notice, the highball gets a lot of love, as the more delicate and fruity notes do well in that classic drink.

The Dupont Storm at Doyle Bar The Doyle Collection

“The Dupont Storm is a sophisticated homage to the property’s Irish heritage, crafted to showcase the flavors of Teeling Single Malt Whiskey,” says Tom Murphy, general manager at Doyle Bar in Washington, D.C. “The inclusion of homemade Granny Smith apple syrup introduces a delicate sweetness that not only complements the whiskey’s fruity notes but also enriches its character with oak spice and ginger undertones, amplified by the addition of ginger beer, which imparts a warmth to the flavor profile. The Guinness float not only serves as a nod to the Irish roots but also adds a luxurious creaminess to the drink.”

The Dupont Storm Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 2 oz. Teeling Single Malt

.5 oz. homemade Granny Smith apple syrup

1 oz. lime juice

Ginger beer

Guinness Directions Mix whiskey, syrup and lime juice in a Collins glass. Top with ginger beer and a Guinness float.



Dublin Donkey The Tam O’Shanter

“The Dublin Donkey is a great example of how a simple, well-known recipe can be modified slightly to create a much more interesting and well-balanced cocktail,” says Jake Larowe, lead mixologist at The Tam O’Shanter, which offers more than 625 whiskeys. “By taking the ubiquitous Moscow Mule and switching the mostly flavorless vodka for an Irish whiskey — with its lightly sweet grain notes and gentle woody flavors — you can highlight and showcase the notes of the whiskey and give the spiciness of the ginger beer something to push against.“

Dublin Donkey Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 2 oz. Irish whiskey of your choice

.5 oz lemon juice

Ginger beer

Lemon slice, for garnish

Candied ginger, for garnish Directions Pour whiskey and lemon juice into a Moscow Mule mug. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lemon slice and candied ginger.



Road to Gold Karlie Louise

“Road to Gold was inspired by an Old Fashioned,” says Kelsey Kracke, the head bartender at Dear Irving. “The addition of Pedro-Ximenez sherry with a bright orange liqueur helps to add rich seasonal fruit and brightness to the drink. The butterscotch and vanilla notes from Slane Irish Whiskey make the sherry shine for a balance of sweet caramelized fruit and a bright bouquet of baking spices.”

Road to Gold Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 1.5 oz. Slane Irish Whiskey

.5 oz. Cointreau

.25 oz. Lustau Pedro Ximénez Sherry

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Cherry, for garnish Directions Combine liquid ingredients in a rocks glass with ice, and stir. Garnish with a cherry.



Tay & Dram Patty O’s Cafe & Bakery

According to Patty O’s Lindsey Fern, this is an off-dry Manhattan cousin that utilizes a spiced Irish breakfast tea rapid infusion with a strong citrus suggestion. “Knappogue Castle can play a decent bourbon impression and brings a lot of vanillin qualities to the table while still having an assertive earthy quality found in other single malts,” she says. “Dolin Blanc provides just enough body and sweetness to sand down the edges of the more aggressive spirit notes of this cocktail, without taking a starring role. A humble barspoon of aromatized wine (Cocchi Americano) balances it all out.”

Tay & Dram Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 2 oz. 2:1 Knappogue Castle 12 Year to Dolin Blanc spiced Irish breakfast tea batch

1 barspoon Cocchi Americano

1 barspoon 1:1 simple syrup

2 dashes Regan’s Orange Bitters

Orange peel, for garnish Directions Stir all liquid ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange peel. Optional: serve with a spiced shortbread cookie.



Ginger McGinger Sweet Liberty

“This is essentially a very gingery, refreshing highball,” says Naren Young of Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Co. “It has a high spice level from the ginger and some nuttiness from the Frangelico and Amontillado sherry. The bitters also add an allspice character.”

Ginger McGinger Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 1.5 oz. Four Walls Irish Whiskey

.5 oz. Amaro Montenegro

.25 oz. Frangelico

.25 oz. Amontillado sherry

.5 oz. ginger syrup

.5 oz. lemon juice

3 dashes Dale deGroff Pimento Aromatic Bitters

3 dashes saline solution

Ginger beer, to top

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Candied ginger, for garnish Directions Add all liquid ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Strain over a Collins ice spear in an etched highball glass. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lemon wheel and candied ginger on the ice cube (not on a skewer).



Cape Clear Fools and Horses

“This cocktail is an elevated riff on the Green Tea cocktail that incorporates real green tea,” says Ben Purvis, the beverage director at Fools and Horses in Portland, OR. “It’s named ‘Cape Clear’ after Ireland’s southernmost island, meant to reflect the tropical elements and subtle salinity of the coconut water addition.”

Cape Clear Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 1.5 oz. Irish Whiskey

.5 oz. Giffard Créme de peche de vigne

1 oz. Jasmine Green Tea Coconut Water*

.75 oz. lemon juice

.5 oz. vanilla demerara syrup (2:1 demerara sugar to water with cut-up vanilla beans)

Loose leaf jasmine green tea, for garnish Directions Add all liquid ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Fine strain contents over a big cube in a rocks glass and garnish with loose leaf jasmine green tea contained by an isomalt square. *For the Jasmine Green Tea Coconut Water, add four bags of jasmine green tea to 500ml coconut water and cold infuse for 48 hours.



Sunnyside Hunter Townsend

This Manhattan variation is named after the traditional Irish neighborhood in Queens, New York. “It also pays homage to Milk & Honey’s tradition in the early years of naming boozy stirred cocktails after NYC boroughs,” says Brett Esler of Murray’s Tavern in Austin, TX.

Sunnyside Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 1.5 oz. Powers Irish Rye

.75 oz. Lustau Amontillado Los Arcos Sherry

.5 oz. Gran Classico

.25 oz. Grand Marnier

Lemon peel, for garnish Directions Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add all liquid ingredients and stir until cold. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish.



Chelsea Flat Shinji’s

“I believe that this is a perfect cocktail for springtime,” says Jonathan Alder at NYC’s Shinji’s. “And I’d like to think this is a perfect drink for sipping in your apartment, which would be called a flat if you were in Ireland. The Powers Rye brings a robust character with wonderful spice, barrel notes, floral undertones and honey.”

Chelsea Flat Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 2.25 oz. Powers Irish Rye

.5 oz. Oloroso sherry

.25 oz. Verjus Rouge infused with honey

1 dash Angostura Bitters Directions Combine ingredients in a mixing tin with ice and stir for 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe or Nick & Nora glass.

