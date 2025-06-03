Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

The Homemade Bar: This Limoncello Has an Unexpected Twist

An Italian classic gets a tropical upgrade

By Amanda Gabriele
June 3, 2025 1:11 pm EDT
an illustration of a bottle and glass of limoncello with fresh lemons
So simple and so impressive
Olivia Sheehy

There are few greater joys than finishing a meal with an ice-cold glass of limoncello. Like many drink origin stories, we’re not exactly sure where limoncello was invented. Some say it was first made by monks, as Italy’s monasteries are known for their liqueur production. Others say farmers on the Amalfi Coast started making it in the 1800s as a way to preserve their lemon crop. And there are many who agree it was invented by innkeeper Maria Antonia Farace, who would serve limoncello — made with lemons from her garden — to people staying at her guesthouse on the island of Capri. 

Even though this citrusy cordial has been around for at least a century, it really gained popularity in 1990s Italy, and word started spreading. While you can find a good bottle at most liquor stores these days, making your own is easy and satisfying — and often tastes better than the store-bought stuff.

Even American restaurants have caught on, and I’ve been to many Italian-leaning eateries in the last two decades that serve homemade limoncello. One such establishment is Minnow at the Galley Ho, a sustainable seafood restaurant on the North Fork of Long Island. Sicilian American owner Andrea Tese says the restaurant has been making their own limoncello since the beginning of last summer, and this year, they’re adding an unexpected twist.

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water
The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water
 Carbonation is key to a great fizzy drink, and it’s better if you can control the CO2

“We have been experimenting with adding a housemade coconut syrup (made from coconut water) to the limoncello at the end to balance out the acidity,” Tese says. “It helps mellow out the tartness without an overpowering coconut flavor.”

If you don’t live in an area where citrus fruits grow abundantly, find the best lemons you can, or even wait until peak season (winter to early spring) when the fruit is at its most flavorful. In terms of how to enjoy it at home, Tese has a couple tips.

“Because of limoncello’s complex flavor profile, it can be difficult to incorporate into cocktails, but adding sparkling water can be very refreshing,” she says. “I also recommend always serving limoncello in a chilled glass.” I personally love it right out of the freezer, but if you prefer fridge temp, you do you. 

Below, Tese shares the recipe for Minnow at the Galley Ho’s limoncello. Drink it after meals as a digestivo or paired with an almond or dark chocolate dessert. If you’d rather keep it traditional, you can replace the coconut water with regular water.

Minnow at the Galley Ho Sicilian Limoncello Infused With Coconut Water

Servings: 8 to 9 liters

Ingredients
  • 4,500 grams fresh Sicilian lemon peels (zest only, no pith)
  • 7 liters high-proof vodka (45% ABV or higher)
  • 1,000 grams white sugar
  • 1.3 liters pure, unsweetened coconut water
Directions
  • Step 1: Maceration (28 Days)

    1. Prep the lemon peels: Wash and dry lemons. Zest carefully, avoiding any white pith.

    2. Add peels to a sterilized container and cover with vodka. Make sure the container is at least 10 liters, and an airtight container is recommended.

    3. Seal and store in a cool, dark place for 28 days. Swirl gently every 2 to 3 days.

  • Step 2: Strain and Select

    1. After 28 days, strain the vodka.

    2. Discard most peels but reserve 10% to 15% of the most aromatic ones.

  • Step 3: Coconut Blend

    1. Combine reserved peels with coconut water in a blender.

    2. Blend in sugar until fully dissolved.

    3. Stir the coconut-sugar blend into the infused vodka. Stir gently to maintain clarity.

  • Step 4: Bottle and Store

    1. Bottle in sterilized glass bottles. Label with date and batch number, if desired.

    2. Store in the fridge or freezer. Let chill at least 3 days before serving.

    3. Shake gently before serving if sediment settles. Will last for up to 6 months in the refrigerator and 1 year in the freezer.

More Like This

The Homemade Bar: Miso
The Homemade Bar: It’s Time to Embrace Miso in Your Cocktails
The Floating City
How to Do Venice the Right Way
The Drinking Culture of Italy
The Drinking Culture of Italy
an illustration of two bottles next to a glass with the word bitters written in the background
The Homemade Bar: DIY Bitters Will Make Your Cocktails Pop

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

Most Popular

Giraffes and cheetahs seen on a safari in the Naboisho Conservancy in Kenya. The top left photo shows the view from a tent at a camp run by Saruni Basecamp.
This 36,000-Acre Safari Feels Like a Hidden Gem
To take the upgrade or to not take the upgrade? That is the question.
Love at 35,000 Feet: Would You Give Up a First-Class Upgrade for Your Partner?
A man and a woman kissing in the cockpit of an airplane, shown in an illustration
We Need to Talk About the Mile High Club
this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Polaroids, Turntables and Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do

Recommended

Suggested for you

Giraffes and cheetahs seen on a safari in the Naboisho Conservancy in Kenya. The top left photo shows the view from a tent at a camp run by Saruni Basecamp.
This 36,000-Acre Safari Feels Like a Hidden Gem
To take the upgrade or to not take the upgrade? That is the question.
Love at 35,000 Feet: Would You Give Up a First-Class Upgrade for Your Partner?
A man and a woman kissing in the cockpit of an airplane, shown in an illustration
We Need to Talk About the Mile High Club
this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Polaroids, Turntables and Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

an illustration of a bottle and glass of limoncello with fresh lemons

The Homemade Bar: This Limoncello Has an Unexpected Twist

Anchor Steam signage

Wondering What Happened to Anchor Brewing? You're Not Alone.

five whiskeys we like released on or around June

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June

Beer closeup

A New Study Found Forever Chemicals in Beer

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water