There are few greater joys than finishing a meal with an ice-cold glass of limoncello. Like many drink origin stories, we’re not exactly sure where limoncello was invented. Some say it was first made by monks, as Italy’s monasteries are known for their liqueur production. Others say farmers on the Amalfi Coast started making it in the 1800s as a way to preserve their lemon crop. And there are many who agree it was invented by innkeeper Maria Antonia Farace, who would serve limoncello — made with lemons from her garden — to people staying at her guesthouse on the island of Capri.

Even though this citrusy cordial has been around for at least a century, it really gained popularity in 1990s Italy, and word started spreading. While you can find a good bottle at most liquor stores these days, making your own is easy and satisfying — and often tastes better than the store-bought stuff.

Even American restaurants have caught on, and I’ve been to many Italian-leaning eateries in the last two decades that serve homemade limoncello. One such establishment is Minnow at the Galley Ho, a sustainable seafood restaurant on the North Fork of Long Island. Sicilian American owner Andrea Tese says the restaurant has been making their own limoncello since the beginning of last summer, and this year, they’re adding an unexpected twist.

“We have been experimenting with adding a housemade coconut syrup (made from coconut water) to the limoncello at the end to balance out the acidity,” Tese says. “It helps mellow out the tartness without an overpowering coconut flavor.”

If you don’t live in an area where citrus fruits grow abundantly, find the best lemons you can, or even wait until peak season (winter to early spring) when the fruit is at its most flavorful. In terms of how to enjoy it at home, Tese has a couple tips.

“Because of limoncello’s complex flavor profile, it can be difficult to incorporate into cocktails, but adding sparkling water can be very refreshing,” she says. “I also recommend always serving limoncello in a chilled glass.” I personally love it right out of the freezer, but if you prefer fridge temp, you do you.

Below, Tese shares the recipe for Minnow at the Galley Ho’s limoncello. Drink it after meals as a digestivo or paired with an almond or dark chocolate dessert. If you’d rather keep it traditional, you can replace the coconut water with regular water.

Minnow at the Galley Ho Sicilian Limoncello Infused With Coconut Water Servings: 8 to 9 liters Ingredients 4,500 grams fresh Sicilian lemon peels (zest only, no pith)

7 liters high-proof vodka (45% ABV or higher)

1,000 grams white sugar

1.3 liters pure, unsweetened coconut water Directions Step 1: Maceration (28 Days) Prep the lemon peels: Wash and dry lemons. Zest carefully, avoiding any white pith. Add peels to a sterilized container and cover with vodka. Make sure the container is at least 10 liters, and an airtight container is recommended. Seal and store in a cool, dark place for 28 days. Swirl gently every 2 to 3 days.

Step 2: Strain and Select After 28 days, strain the vodka. Discard most peels but reserve 10% to 15% of the most aromatic ones.

Step 3: Coconut Blend Combine reserved peels with coconut water in a blender. Blend in sugar until fully dissolved. Stir the coconut-sugar blend into the infused vodka. Stir gently to maintain clarity.

Step 4: Bottle and Store Bottle in sterilized glass bottles. Label with date and batch number, if desired. Store in the fridge or freezer. Let chill at least 3 days before serving. Shake gently before serving if sediment settles. Will last for up to 6 months in the refrigerator and 1 year in the freezer.

