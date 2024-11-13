The Drinking Culture of Italy

“I would say that limoncello and other citrus-based things may be common in Campania and Calabria, but they remain pretty regional like genziana, which is a central Appenine thing, and mirto, which is specifically Sardinian,” says Katie Parla, a Rome-based food and beverage writer, culinary guide and cookbook author. “If there is an Italy-wide genre of homemade alcoholic beverages, it would be amaro. Though there are so many recipes, common flavorings are gentian root, juniper, fennel and orange peel. Home distilling is illegal without a license, and those are rare. So in all of these scenarios, people are buying ‘alcool puro’ (95 proof neutral spirit) at the supermarket, then adding their flavorings and letting things hang out for a certain number of days or months that are usually based on tradition rather than the duration necessary for extraction.”