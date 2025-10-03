The 2025 Audi SQ6 E-Tron Is All-New, but How Does It Stack Up to Our Recent Road Trip Champ?

For 2025, Audi has reconfigured its mid-size EV SUV situation. With the long-running Q8 e-tron on its way out by year-end, the automaker’s most capacious electric vehicles are the all-new Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron, models that slot in above the gas-powered Q5 in terms of size and price.

Of these two brand new models, the SQ6 represents the mightier choice. Tuned for straight line speed and a dollop of extra grip in the corners, it’s not quite a factory hot rod but certainly a livelier option for Audi fans seeking a family-friendly, electrified daily driver.

As a result, it finds itself directly in the crosshairs of the more established, and recently revised 2026 BMW iX xDrive60 — the very same vehicle I drove on an extended EV road trip just last month. Like the SQ6, the xDrive60 punches above the 500 horsepower mark and offers a spacious two-row cabin to go with its promise of gas free motoring.

A week spent behind the wheel of the 2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron, however, revealed a few key differences between the two models that ask potential customers to choose what they value most of out of their EV experience — and how much they’re willing to pay for the privilege of taking home one of these premium badges.

More, More, More

We’re now living in a world where the word “performance” denotes at least a pair of electric motors and a spec sheet showing more than 500 ponies when shopping for a luxury SUV.

That the Audi SQ6 e-tron features all-wheel drive is a given due to the brand’s quattro-focused heritage. The second requirement sees the SUV squeaking by on something of a technicality, as its 509 horsepower are only accessible when the vehicle’s drivetrain is operating in “boost” mode, typically when the launch control system is activated and you’re rocketing like a 5,000-pound missile towards an inevitable panic braking situation.

Did I much care that the SQ6’s nominal output hovered around 483 horsepower when not hurtling towards the horizon from a dead stop? Not at all. In fact, I found its rapid and predictable acceleration in all manner of situations much more interesting than any launch control party trick, and was impressed by just how quickly I could pass any and all weekend traffic cluttering up the mountain roads near my home.

The BMX iX xDrive60 might be buffer on the spec sheet, what with its 536 horsepower rating, but with a stopwatch in hand it’s not any quicker than its Audi rival — and I felt each was the equal of the other when navigating normal traffic, too. It’s worth pointing out that neither vehicle is a corner carver due to its sheer bulk, but each features an adaptive suspension system that’s adept at canceling out bumps and jolts from rough roads, which is what most EV SUV owners are asking for from a luxury ride. Here, I have to give a slight edge to the Audi, which is particularly smooth even on rutted gravel.

Short Legs on the Highway

Where the Audi SQ6 e-tron falls more squarely in the middle of the pack is its driving range. There’s a 94.4 kWh battery tucked underneath its floorboards, but the additional output of its sporty drivetrain tuning means 275 miles of range versus the 307 miles found with the base Q6 e-tron. That number was fairly accurate when matched against the average efficiency I saw during my time with the vehicle.

Compare that to the BMW’s considerably more robust 364 miles of range on a single charge, and the Audi’s value proposition looks a little less rosy. The most confusing aspect here is that the SQ6 is an all-new design, whereas the iX xDrive60 is a revamped version of an older setup (albeit one where BMW took steps to maximize the efficiency of its energy management system, while also installing a new battery). Why Audi didn’t push for better performance in this area is puzzling, and could be enough to turn off customers who regularly plan to tackle the same kind of road trips I recently went on with its direct competitor.

The one area where the SQ6 e-tron could make up for some of those long distance blues: The vehicle’s 800-volt architecture translates into a maximum charging speed of 270 kW, which is much greater than the 190 kW available to the iX xDrive60. That means almost 15 minutes less plug time when charging from 10 percent to 80 percent (with Audi advertising 21 minutes in total), under perfect conditions (which are difficult to find in the real world, natch).

Audi

Priced, and Styled, to Sell

There are two more important differences that might push or pull you into the driver’s seat of Audi’s all-new EV SUV, versus sticking with BMW’s revised iX.

The first is styling. BMW has gone out of its way to ensure that almost everybody clocks that the iX is from the future, and that includes an exterior design that’s swoopier than the bulky, same sized X5, as well as an interior that feels a little more futuristic than the company’s gas-powered fare.

In contrast, the SQ6 e-tron draws heavily from the same design language used across the board for the brand’s sport-utility vehicles, helping it fit easily into the automaker’s showrooms (and longtime customers notions of what an Audi should look like). This is a deliberate strategy that, as much as I don’t mind the BMW’s styling, feels like a smart one for a company eager to offer an EV experience without drawing attention to that fact.

Then there’s pricing. You’ll save a bundle on the SQ6, which retails for about $73,000, or $15,000 less than the xDrive60 edition of the iX. That’s a fair bit of cash, and even loading the Audi with options still barely brushes against the $80,000 mark.

Add Audi to Your EV SUV List

Does that SQ6 e-tron’s discount against its cross-town rival make it easier to swallow smaller range? For a slice of customers eager to embrace EV living but not wanting to flaunt their eco cred with extroverted design, I think the answer is yes. BMW’s iX certainly stands out (and more than just visually), but in terms of the daily drive, it’s really only those extra long legs on the range display that separate the two. If you can live with that, and want to keep some extra money in your pocket, Audi’s EV SUV gambit has definite curb appeal.