Honda Halts Planned Large Electric SUV for the US

The automaker does have other EVs in the works

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 7, 2025 2:08 pm EDT
Honda logo at a car show
Honda has rethought one of its planned EVs.
Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For automobile buyers in the U.S., size matters. A quick look at Car and Driver‘s list of the year’s top-selling vehicles to date shows plenty of SUVs in the top 10, as well as some truly massive pickup trucks. With more automakers expanding into EVs, it’s not shocking that some of them would be looking to roll out spacious EVs for the U.S. market. Last year, for instance, Toyota announced plans for a three-row electric SUV to be built in Indiana.

Honda had something similar planned — but according to a recent report from Nikkei Asia, shifts in the U.S. market have led the automaker to rethink that proposition. Nikkei’s Shoya Okinaga reports that Honda cited reduced demand in the U.S. for EVs as the reason it decided not to move forward with its own three-row electric SUV. Instead, the automaker is focusing more on hybrid vehicles for the U.S. market.

The cancelled plans for the large SUV are part of a larger financial shift Honda is making. As Nikkei Asia reports, Honda plans to reduce its investment in EVs from a planned 10 trillion yen to seven trillion yen between now and 2030. (Alternately, $69 billion to $48 billion.) To state the obvious, that’s still a lot of money — it’s just not as large an investment as they had originally planned.

 The 2026 Lyriq-V has plenty of power, literally and figuratively

In an article for Autoblog on Honda’s shift — no pun intended — in plans, Karl Furlong noted that Honda isn’t getting out of the EV market in the U.S. Furlong writes that both “a mid-size SUV and flagship sedan” are planned for release in the States in the years to come. Autoblog also reports that Honda plans to launch 13 hybrid models beginning in 2027. It’s not as eco-friendly as a more EV-centric lineup, but it’s a step in the right direction.

More Like This

The new Lucid Gravity SUV, an electric sport utility vehicle coming in 2024. We got an early look during a preview event.
Lucid’s Long-Awaited Gravity SUV Signals Hope for Ailing EV Company
Honda Preludes
The Honda Prelude Is Returning to the US Market
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition in yellow. We test drove the retro SUV — here's our full review.
Review: Want a Retro SUV? Ford Obliges With Heritage Broncos.
Battery factory roll-pressing
Honda Takes a Big Step Towards a Solid State EV Future

