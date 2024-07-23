Leisure > Autos > News

Is Industry Collaboration the Best Way Forward for Self-Driving Cars?

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son believes automakers will have the best shot at a breakthrough by working together

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 23, 2024 10:59 am
An autonomous vehicle using tech from Aurora Innovation driving along University Avenue in Palo Alto, California.
An autonomous vehicle using tech from Aurora Innovation driving along University Avenue in Palo Alto, California.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

What has 2024 meant for autonomous vehicles? That depends on who you ask. Earlier in the year, Waymo and Cruise both had eminently bad weeks; more recently, the NHTSA began investigations into the self-driving technology used by both Tesla and Ford. Other autonomous vehicle experiments are going better, though, including a pilot program at JFK International Airport.

The autonomous vehicle industry is composed of many disparate parts right now, and that’s led one business leader to ask if a collaborative effort might not get more accomplished. Specifically, that’s the goal of SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son — and considering the resources SoftBank has at its disposal, he’s in a better position than most to make connections across the industry.

The New York Times‘ River Akira Davis has more on Son’s initiative, which has seen him pitch the idea to executives from the likes of Uber, Honda and Nissan. Davis cites a number of sources “briefed on his plans” who said that Son’s goals for the project include sharing resources for things like constantly updated maps. It’s not hard to see how a centralized database of road information could overcome some of the issues that have arisen with the current status quo of self-driving vehicles.

Davis also points to Son’s recent investments in (and enthusiasm for) AI technology, which he has spoken of as a way to make roads significantly safer in the long term.

Ohmio’s Autonomous Vehicles Are Running at JFK Airport
Ohmio’s Autonomous Vehicles Are Running at JFK Airport
 The pilot program is running for three months

In a 2023 interview with CNBC, Son spoke about the promise of AI and its potential to make driving safer: “I’m optimistic that AI is going to solve the issues that mankind couldn’t solve in the past, like difficult disease, the natural disasters, the car accidents, all kinds of other issues that humankind had in the past will be helped by the advancement of AI and technology.”

Can a combination of industry leaders make a breakthrough that none of them have achieved individually? It’s an ambitious man’s ambitious plan — but, as the saying goes, there’s safety in numbers. Maybe that’s also the right path towards innovation.

More Like This

A driver using the Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot system, driver-assistance tech that has achieved SAE Level 3 autonomy. Here's why it's better than Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.
One Automaker Is Finally Accepting Responsibility for Its Semi-Autonomous Cars, And It’s Not Tesla
Waymo car
State Agency Approves Autonomous Taxis Around the Clock in San Francisco
Elon Musk talking
Report: Tesla’s Self-Driving Prioritizes Elon Musk’s Favorite Routes
Ford logo
NTSB Investigates Ford Self-Driving Feature in Fatal Crash

Leisure > Autos > News
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A pair of young boys playing with crates in a field.
Influencers Are “Raising ’90s Kids.” What Does That Mean?
These are the best Ninja coffee machines on sale for Prime Day
These Ninja Coffee Machines Are on Sale for Prime Day
A group of Guardians on computers at a Space Force Gaming event, and a rocket launching for the military branch's Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program
The Space Force Wants You, Gamers
vintage postcard of paris
10 Off-the-Beaten-Path Spots and Hidden Gems in Paris
AllTrails just launched a major interface update
AllTrails Launched a Major Update to Elevate Your Hiking Experience
From runners to luggage this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Hokas, Houseplant Ceramics and Dyson Headphones

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

An autonomous vehicle using tech from Aurora Innovation driving along University Avenue in Palo Alto, California.

Is Industry Collaboration the Best Way Forward for Self-Driving Cars?

Chez Jay is a quintessential dive bar and king among West side establishments

The Best Dive Bars in LA

Barrio offers an extensive gluten-free menu centered around expertly crafted taco platters

9 Excellent Places to Eat Tacos in San Francisco

A seafood spread from Chef Fermín Núñez's Este

The 10 Best Happy Hours in Austin

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours