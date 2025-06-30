Your Monday morning dose of wellness motivation

Subscribe
Wellness > Mental Health

Could an “Outdoor Therapist” Help You Hit the Reset Button?

A walk-and-talk approach to counseling is helping people process stress, grief and burnout

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
June 30, 2025 2:15 pm EDT
Two men sitting on a hill overlooking a forest view.
Get off the couch! Even your therapist's couch.
NurPhoto via Getty Images

A few years ago, British Columbia-based medical professionals began prescribing national park passes to patients, through a program called PaRx.

Canada’s doctors had seen enough. Recent studies illustrate that adults spend 93% of their time indoors, despite mounting evidence that time in nature delivers dynamite physical and mental benefits. Maybe it’s weird that people need a formal permission slip to walk through a forest once in a while. But that’s where we’re at.

Now, another group of medical professionals is taking it further: not just vouching for nature, but actually joining their patients on the trail. Outdoor therapy is on the rise, with psychologists, counselors and psychotherapists — and especially those who operate a private practice — hosting talk-therapy sessions in the open air.

Here’s how it works, and why it might be the reset you’ve been looking for.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?
Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?
 Coined by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, flow offers rare clarity. We asked athletes, chefs and musicians how they find it again and again — and how you can, too.

Walk the Talk

What does outdoor therapy look like, exactly? According to one study of the concept, “the outdoor context for therapy ranges in intensity from sitting or walking in urban parks and woodland to remote wilderness expeditions.”

A walk in the woods is perhaps the simplest way to think about outdoor therapy. What might have unfolded on a pair of couches in a closed room can instead transpire outside, under a canopy of trees. And more than just a change of scenery, this can actually accelerate therapeutic progress.

According to Connor Davis, the founder of Eastern Adventure, a creative agency for outdoor brands, sessions with his outdoor therapist are as simple as walking through the woods and talking about life. The practice has “transformed” his life, he wrote in a recent LinkedIn post, helping him manage the stresses of raising a family and owning a business.

Why It Works

Outdoor therapy is effective for the same reasons that Canadian doctors send patients to the mountains, Japanese adults take “forest baths” and Norwegians prioritize outdoor excursions — even in winter. Nature-dosing improves attention, regulates the nervous system and boosts mood.

That means: less activity in the subgenual prefrontal cortex, the region responsible for rumination and dread. It means lower perceptions of social threat and more emotional openness from patients. Especially male patients, who are more likely to distrust therapy and appreciate side-by-side interaction.

This all…makes sense. Certainly there are people out there who’d rather not get bitten by a bug while working through intergenerational grief. But then there must be so many others who feel uninspired — or even suffocated — by the current model and would benefit from a different one.

A meta-synthesis study of the practice concluded: Therapy is “enriched by added mutuality, freedom of expression, mind-body holism, interconnectedness with the natural world, and practitioner well-being.”

How to Find an Outdoor Therapist

This field is sort of new, sort of old. Largely, it’s just unregulated.

If you do some digging, you’ll find that outdoor therapy has been around, in different forms, for decades. In the late 1970s, a California psychologist named Thaddeus Kostrubala spent years practicing psychotherapy while jogging alongside his patients. “I think this is a new and powerful way of reaching the unconscious,” he said.

It didn’t really take off, but other nature-based approaches have, including: adventure therapy, horticultural therapy, even equine-assisted therapy. These days, there are facilities dedicated to outdoor therapy, like Talmar, and global offerings, like this Peace in the Wild Alps Retreat.

But you might start by finding a therapist who takes your insurance and is willing to move sessions outside. Databases like Psychology Today, Nature Therapy School and Adventure Therapists in Private Practice can help. And here’s a list of 14 reputable therapists who take sessions outside. If you don’t live near any of them, it’s possible they can connect you with someone in your area.

Meanwhile, if your current therapist isn’t game, consider moving sessions outside yourself and calling them while walking a couple loops around your favorite park.

It’s not a revolution yet — and the trend has its skeptics, who maintain therapy needs the formality of the office setting — but expect there to be more options in the next five years. Going for a hike with your therapist could soon be the most natural thing in the world.

More Like This

Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
Jonathan Leary, CEO of Remedy Place, in a black sweater with “Cloud 9” text behind him and a backdrop of bright blue sky and clouds
For Remedy Place’s Jonathan Leary, Happiness Is 6 Minutes in an Ice Bath
Man sitting in sunlight with eyes closed, reflecting in a quiet garden.
How to Be a Man Who Actually Understands His Emotions
A man and woman return from snorkeling with their dog and boat on a tropical beach.
How an Unhurried Vacation Can Soothe Your Brain

Wellness > Mental Health
Wellness
Tanner Garrity is the senior editor at InsideHook. Since joining the publication in 2017, he's covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture. He currently writes IH's wellness newsletter The Charge. Outside of the office, he is...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Pan Am flight
Pan Am Returns to the Skies — A Little Differently Than Before
rows and rows of steaks
What's Behind the Recent Uptick in Beef Prices?
Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in Season 4 of "The Bear."
Season 4 of “The Bear” Is Its Most Peaceful — And Possibly Its Best
Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
Danish chess grandmaster Bent Larsen (1935 - 2010) in play against Roman Toran of Spain in the Premier Section of the annual Hastings International Chess Congress
There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a Dull Man
Close-up of powerful ankles in motion during a dynamic warm-up, wearing gold Nike spikes on a track surface.
Ankle Strength Is an Underrated Key to Healthy Aging

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Two men sitting on a hill overlooking a forest view.

Could an “Outdoor Therapist” Help You Hit the Reset Button?

Two Wegovy injector pens

Compounding Controversy Breaks Up Novo Nordisk-Hims & Hers Partnership

Microscope against a blue background

Sperm-Detecting AI Is Helping Doctors Address Infertility

Runner in Charleston, South Carolina with illustrated map overlay and scenic city views.

17 Miles in Charleston

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week