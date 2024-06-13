Wellness > Longevity

Interested in Fasting? Wellness Company ProLon Might Be Worth a Try

Itching to try a fast and see how it goes? Check out ProLon

By Hanna Agro
June 13, 2024 11:25 am
prolon fasting kits on an orange background
Interesting in fasting? Give ProLon a try.
ProLon

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Fasting and intermittent fasting content has plagued the internet for the last few years, with new diet fads popping up left, right and center. That being said, sometimes these fads can work — if you have dietary restrictions or food sensitivities it can be helpful to strip back what your’e eating and slowly add ingredients back in to understand what works for you and what doesn’t. On the other hand, sometimes you just need to feel like you’ve *ahem* cleansed yourself by taking the time to cut out anything that makes you feel less than top-tier for a while.

Either way, curiosity can in fact lead to groundbreaking personal discovery, so sometimes it’s worth trying a fast program just to see how your body reacts.

Wellness Brand Ritual Has a Refreshing Take on Supplements
Wellness Brand Ritual Has a Refreshing Take on Supplements
 Looking for supplements without any BS? Look no further

ProLon, a fasting and wellness company, markets themselves as a dieting brand backed by science. They sell a variety of products from individual one-day cleanse kits to straight-up bottled supplements, all of which you can now access for a reduced price with our exclusive code RENEW15. The code is valid for use up until July 15th, and when entered at checkout will provide you with a glamorous 20% off site wide discount.

We’ve gone ahead and linked the main star of the show below — their Nutrition 5-Day Fasting Mimicking Program. With this program you’ll receive a variety of soups, nut bars, snacks, herbal teas, supplements and an L-drink, which contains a glycerol mix to fuel your muscles.

On their site, ProLon notes that the 5-day kit targets bodily processes like metabolism, cell rejuvenation, fat-focused weight loss and an improved relationship with food. Over the course of the five days, you are meant to consume your variety of goods which, according to ProLon, helps your body enter into a fasting state and then focuses more intentionally on phases like cellular rejuvenation or fat-burning.

If this sounds like something you’re interested in trying you can either dive right into your five day journey or shop their full range of products here.

ProLon Nutrition 5-Day Program
ProLon Nutrition 5-Day Program
ProLon : $185

More Like This

Nike Sale
6 Ways to Refresh Your Workout Gear, Courtesy of Nike’s Summer Sale
TaylorMade has you covered for the golf-obsessed dad
The Best Taylor Made Gifts for Golf-Obsessed Dads
Geologie Acne Control Body Wash
Baby Got Bacne? Not Anymore, Thanks to Geologie 
We think you should buy a Kenny Flowers swimsuit
We Think You Need a Kenny Flowers Swimsuit

Wellness > Longevity

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Kindle Scribe
The Kindle Scribe Offers More Than Books

$339$240

Dash Chef Series Deluxe
This Colorful Dash Blender Is Now Half Off

$280$140

Brightech Montage Modern Floor Lamp
Huckberry Sells Lamps Now, Too

$170$119

Mr P Piped Shirt
Mr. P’s Old-School Cool Shirting Is 50% Off

$240$120

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Aang from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" looking out at clouds of pink and blue.
What I Learned From Watching "Avatar" as an Adult
Halifax, Novia Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Is No Longer Canada’s Best Kept Secret
Mahogany Run Golf Course on Saint Thomas
The 8 Best Golf Courses We Played This Year
The distillers behind the 2024 Bardstown Collection
The 2024 Bardstown Collection Is a Whiskey Fan’s Dream
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
A photo of Michael B. Jordan, who we recently spoke with about his fitness routine
Michael B. Jordan Is on a Mission to Get You Moving

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Longevity, Right This Way

prolon fasting kits on an orange background

Interested in Fasting? Wellness Company ProLon Might Be Worth a Try

Two kids hanging from the arms of legendary boxer Rocky Marciano.

Why You Should Focus More on “Strengthspan” Than Lifespan

Images of a human brain. A new drug from Eli Lilly has been endorsed for approval by an FDA advisory panel.

Another Alzheimer’s Drug Just Passed a Crucial Milestone

Beans and meatballs

Ultra-Processed Foods Might Be Healthier Than You'd Expect

Explore More Longevity

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco