How Effective Is Taurine When It Comes to Aging?

In June 2023, the journal Science published a study that explored whether or not taurine had any effect on the effects of aging. “Loss of taurine in humans was associated with aging-related diseases,” editor L. Brian Ray wrote, though there were some big caveats — notably, that its benefits were observed in worms, mice and monkeys. Two years later, however, another study published in the same journal complicates the picture.



That study, titled “Is taurine an aging biomarker?,” examined data from humans, mice and monkeys. The scientists found that, as they phrased it, “circulating taurine does not decline with age” in healthy mammals in the species the study encompassed. Their conclusion was skeptical of putting too much weight on the taurine-aging connection, arguing instead that “low circulating taurine concentrations are unlikely to serve as a good biomarker of aging.”



Writing at Nature, Humberto Basilio examined the study with an eye towards seeing where it fits with the ongoing discussion over taurine’s health benefits. Among the experts cited in Nature is Harvard University’s David Sinclair, who told Nature that he found the results of the 2025 study more plausible than those of its 2023 counterpart.

As for what guidance health-conscious people should take from the study, one of its authors made that clear. Rafael de Cabo told Nature that “there’s no need for taurine supplementation as long as you have a healthy diet.” There’s another study in the works that might clarify the benefits — or lack thereof — of taurine supplements. Rutgers University’s Vijay Yadav told Nature that he’s working on a clinical trial to address that question, set to be completed in 2026.