Wellness > Longevity

How Effective Is Taurine When It Comes to Aging?

A new study offered mixed results

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 6, 2025 5:13 pm EDT
Bottle of pills
Can taurine really slow the effects of aging?
Getty Images

In June 2023, the journal Science published a study that explored whether or not taurine had any effect on the effects of aging. “Loss of taurine in humans was associated with aging-related diseases,” editor L. Brian Ray wrote, though there were some big caveats — notably, that its benefits were observed in worms, mice and monkeys. Two years later, however, another study published in the same journal complicates the picture.

That study, titled “Is taurine an aging biomarker?,” examined data from humans, mice and monkeys. The scientists found that, as they phrased it, “circulating taurine does not decline with age” in healthy mammals in the species the study encompassed. Their conclusion was skeptical of putting too much weight on the taurine-aging connection, arguing instead that “low circulating taurine concentrations are unlikely to serve as a good biomarker of aging.”

Writing at Nature, Humberto Basilio examined the study with an eye towards seeing where it fits with the ongoing discussion over taurine’s health benefits. Among the experts cited in Nature is Harvard University’s David Sinclair, who told Nature that he found the results of the 2025 study more plausible than those of its 2023 counterpart.

Wellness Brand Ritual Has a Refreshing Take on Supplements
Wellness Brand Ritual Has a Refreshing Take on Supplements
 Looking for supplements without any BS? Look no further

As for what guidance health-conscious people should take from the study, one of its authors made that clear. Rafael de Cabo told Nature that “there’s no need for taurine supplementation as long as you have a healthy diet.” There’s another study in the works that might clarify the benefits — or lack thereof — of taurine supplements. Rutgers University’s Vijay Yadav told Nature that he’s working on a clinical trial to address that question, set to be completed in 2026.

More Like This

Photo shows a bottle of Pure for Men's Stay Ready Fiber supplements on a bathroom countertop
Review: I Tried Pure for Men’s Stay Ready Fiber Supplements
A fish cut open to reveal a dozen fish oil capsules.
Do Fish Oil Supplements Actually Do Anything, or What?
From Left to right: Yogi Bedtime Tea, Papa Barkley CBD, Dr. Formulated CBD, Thrive Magnesium Powder
Good Sleep Matters — So Where Do Supplements Fit In?
Energy drink cans
How Concerned Should You Be About Energy Drinks?

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
Boulevard Brewing Co.
12 United States Breweries Worth Traveling For
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
American actress Daryl Hannah with British dancer Wayne Sleep at a party after the London premiere of the film "Steel Magnolias"
Tinder Is Testing Out a New Height Filter
anOrdain Model 2 Porcelain; Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Carbonox; Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925; Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli Dial; Omega Railmaster
The Best Watches of May

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Bottle of pills

How Effective Is Taurine When It Comes to Aging?

Shirtless male runner in red track pants sprinting on grass with gauze around his feet.

When to Push Through Pain — And When to Stop Working Out

Bikepacking gear laid out for a month-long ride along the Great Divide Route

How I’m Preparing to Bikepack From Canada to Mexico

Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.

Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water