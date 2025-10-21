Leisure

Researchers Solved a Starfish Mystery — But Threats Continue

Who knew starfish could be so chaotic?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 21, 2025 10:16 am EDT
Starfish underwater
An underwater view of starfish off the coast of Turkey.
Tahsin Ceylan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In 2013, scientists noticed something unsettling about some starfish across the Pacific: the creatures were dealing with a debilitating condition that effectively caused their arms to disintegrate over time. The phrase “disintegrating starfish” might sound like the name of an obscure 1990s alt-rock band, but it also represented an issue that stumped scientists for years — and threatened countless marine ecosystems.

How widespread has this epidemic been? As Christina Larson reported for the Associated Press, scientists believe that this mysterious condition has killed billions of starfish in the last decade-plus. What Larson was reporting on, though, was a reason for optimism when it comes to marine life: namely, that scientists believe that they know what caused the deaths of all these starfish.

In a paper published in Nature Ecology & Evolution in August, a group of scientists pointed to a particular strain of bacteria as the culprit for the starfish deaths. The researchers point to a strain of the bacterium Vibrio pectenicida as the cause of this condition. Based on the scientists’ observations, this bacterium infects the coelomic fluid around the starfish’s organs.

This discovery answers a big question, but it isn’t the same thing as a cure for the disease; instead, it should enable more effective conservation efforts. But it’s also worth pointing out that sea star wasting disease is not the only threat that starfish face in 2025. Events like this mass stranding in Scotland are not uncommon and can lead to the deaths of hundreds or even thousands of starfish.

And sometimes, the biggest threat to starfish are, well, starfish. Earlier this month, Focus Taiwan shared news of efforts to remove starfish from a coral reef where they had become an invasive species. In February, the United Nations Development Programme concluded a program begun in 2018 designed to remove invasive species from the waters in and around Turkey, including a competition for divers tasked with catching starfish. Wildlife management comes with some paradoxes, and the current state of starfish reflects that well.

Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

