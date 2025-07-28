Culture

Study Reveals 2023 Set a Record for Marine Heatwaves

What will the effects be on underwater life?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 28, 2025 5:47 am EDT
Hot sun above the ocean
It's not just you; the oceans are getting hotter.
Getty Images

Here’s something you’ve probably noticed in recent years: it’s been getting hotter. The planet is setting new high temperature records, which has an effect on everything from travel plans to mental health. That doesn’t just mean that it’s hotter outdoors, though: a newly-published study reveals that record-setting temperatures are also happening in the aquatic realm. And if you think that could have implications outside of the water as well, you are correct.

The title of the paper, published earlier this month in Science, gets right to the point: “Record-breaking 2023 marine heatwaves.” The authors note that marine heatwaves “[set] new records in duration, extent, and intensity” in 2023 and were significantly above “the historical norm since 1982.”

As Perri Thaler reported in Live Science, the heatwaves covered 96% of the planet’s oceans. Marine heatwaves mean more than just uncomfortable temperatures the next time you go swimming. Instead, as Ryan Walter of California Polytechnic State University told Live Science, marine heatwaves can have a destructive impact on oceanic life. In 2023, NASA scientist Angela Colbert, Ph.D. wrote that “the total heat stored by the oceans (ocean heat content) rose 187 zettajoules from 1992 through 2019. And most corals can’t take the heat.”

A paper published last year in Nature Communications looked at the impact of marine heatwaves on nearby ecosystems. In this case, the researchers observed that the effects of marine heatwaves included “disrupted or novel communities and changes in predator-prey relationships, which likely lead to changes in the overall structure of marine ecosystems as a consequence of MHWs.”

Turns Out the Oceans Are Experiencing Record Heat, Too
Turns Out the Oceans Are Experiencing Record Heat, Too
 It’s another sign of climate change’s global effects

Live Science’s report on the Science study points to another area of interest for scientists: whether 2023 represents a “tipping point” for oceanic temperatures. One of the scientists who Live Science spoke with pointed to the strength of El Niño in 2023 as a potential factor in the record-breaking marine temperatures. Those temperatures are still trending upwards over time, though — and even without setting a record in 2023, these marine temperatures are still worrisome.

More Like This

Whitecaps on the ocean under a cloudy sky. The National Academy of Sciences is studying ways of geoengineering the oceans to thwart climate change.
Could the Oceans Be Engineered to Reverse Climate Change?
Blighted tomatoes
Crops Are Spoiling Faster Due to Climate Change
Ocean
Extreme Temperatures Sweeping Oceans “Like Wildfires”
Many clocks
Climate Change Is Doing Strange Things to the Elusive Leap Second

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Uniqlo : C Fall/Winter 2025
The Uniqlo Sub-Label Making Some the Best Affordable Menswear Out There
Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
The Connaught Bar
The Best Martinis in the World, According to Simon Ford
White dress shirts
Take It From a Woman: Don’t Underestimate the Power of a Slutty, Crumpled White Dress Shirt
Person treading water in a lake, viewed from below the surface
What 10 Minutes of Treading Water Does for Your Body
Levi's Slim Jeans on purple background
Slim Jeans Are Making a Comeback at Levi’s

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Hot sun above the ocean

Study Reveals 2023 Set a Record for Marine Heatwaves

ATMs in a building lobby

TikTok-Based ATM Scam Takes In Over $15 Million

Striking workers at Fenway Park

Fenway Park's Concessions Workers Are On Strike

Sharks underwater

Can Sharks Help Predict Hurricanes?

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week