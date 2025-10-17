Products of the Week: New Balance Shoes, Wool Sweaters and Leather Bags

We’ve always said that we wanted our fridge to look like a high-powered European sports car. The mother of all oddball-yet-intiguing collabs has just landed in the form of Porsche x SMEG — more specifically, a limited edition, cherry Salzburg red version of the latter’s retro FAB28 Refrigerator and Automatic Coffee Machine, limited to 1,970 pieces and individually numbered. They probably don’t have the same amount of horsepower, but they look just as nice. (If you can’t get your hands on one of these, SMEG is releasing a smattering of appliances in other signature Porsche colors.)