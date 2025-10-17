Products of the Week: New Balance Shoes, Wool Sweaters and Leather Bags

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Alex Mill teams up with J.Press to deliver a colorful Americana capsule, New Balance drops some sleek tan sneakers and Redwing releases a heritage leather explorer bag.
Alex Mill x J.Press Collab
Alex Mill has teamed up with classic Americana company J.Press to deliver the colorful drop we needed for fall. The collection, comprised of Shetland wool sweaters, polos, sleek classic jeans and wool trousers and a blazer, is concise and cohesive with a focus on high quality fit and materials. These pieces are high up on our hit list for a fall closet refresh.
Redwing Heritage Explorer Bag
Your new leather satchel has arrived. Redwing has released a new multi-pocket leather explorer bag that’s perfect for the on-the-go individual with a down to earth vibe about them. It’s made from durable oro legacy leather and has a slip strap with magnetic button features.
New Balance Made in UK Allerdale Shoes
New Balance’s Made in UK footwear is legendary for its exceptional craftsmanship, and their latest trending model, the geriatric Allerdale, is no exception. Made from a tumbled veg-tanned nubuck, these sleek (general release!) sneakers are a killer pickup for fall and somehow not sold out. Go, go, go!
Porsche x Smeg Collaboration
We’ve always said that we wanted our fridge to look like a high-powered European sports car. The mother of all oddball-yet-intiguing collabs has just landed in the form of Porsche x SMEG — more specifically, a limited edition,
cherry Salzburg red version of the latter’s retro FAB28 Refrigerator and Automatic Coffee Machine, limited to 1,970 pieces and individually numbered. They probably don’t have the same amount of horsepower, but they look just as nice. (If you can’t get your hands on one of these, SMEG is releasing a smattering of appliances in other signature Porsche colors.)
Blundstone x Filson Boots
They said it couldn’t be done: Blundstones just got more rugged. The new Filson x Blundstone collaboration features three co-designed styles, each featuring Blundstone’s all-new, extra-durable Avalon Gecko TPU sole. You’ll also find pull-loops embossed with both brands’ names and, of course, Filson’s iconic Blaze Orange color on the interior. The collab goes lives on October 23rd and will be priced at $239.95, so get ready to lock in and order your pair.
Target x Woolrich Collab
This just might be the dream collection for fall. Woolrich teamed up with Target for a massive drop of Buffalo Check, shearling and even outdoor gear like a Solo Stove and inflatable kayak. Whether you want to get outside and explore nature or cozy-up indoors, this collection has something for everyone.
Lucchese x Chris Stapleton Volume II
Chris Stapleton is back with another Lucchese collection, this time expanding on classic styles with new colorways, exotic leather and a western shirt. Best of all is a portion of proceeds from every sale will benefit Chris & Morgane Stapleton’s charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind.
