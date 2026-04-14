Let’s get real. At some point in your life, you’ll come across a “hear me out” moment, where you’re faced with the unfortunate matter of defending a decision you made or a point you’re arguing — knowing that you’ve made an unpopular choice that requires imminent backing.

In fact, this was a social media trend over the last year: People gathered with their friends to partake in “hear me out,” where they’d make arguments for people — or fictional, animated characters — they were attracted to, like Lola from Shark Tales or Sully from Monsters Inc, knowing they’d be considered hot takes among their inner circle.

Whether you agree, disagree or have your own opinions here, this is a safe space to say you are clearly not alone, as many versions of these kinds of videos went viral. But if you’re reading this and wondering just how far the pendulum can swing here, allow me to beg you a question: How about 7×7=49?

I don’t mean solving math problems is hot. I don’t mean working in mathematics is hot. I straight up mean to ask if the math equation 7×7=49 does anything for you.

If so, you’re apparently not alone, according to a new trend. Below, an explainer.

What Is 7×7=49?

The trend started with a now-deleted TikTok video from user @heartzz.kyra captioned “’Proof that women don’t care about looks,’ with images of various characters and objects like Ghostface, Gill from Finding Nemo, and, of course, 7×7=49. The video went viral, getting over 38 million views and no further explanation.

It’s clearly become a kind of meme on the app, one that many people are simply just making funny posts about, but it’s an opinion that’s also gained quite a bit of solidarity.

“When he’s offering me the world but 7×7=49 walks by,” wrote this user in a video. The caption says “This is satire obviously.” In the comments, people carried on: “and then his older brother 9×9=81 walks by,” wrote one user. “But then Thursday and navy blue text me,” wrote another.

As seen in the comments mentioned above, some people on social media are further expanding the conversation, throwing other symbols, characters and words in the mix of attractive inanimate objects.

“7×7=49 gonna take your girl,” this caption says, in an edited medley of images of different words, symbols and characters, like the pi symbol (π), an ampersand, 9×9=81, “Hm?” and “Thursday.” While commenters made jokes, they widely agreed: “yall are sleeping on Times New Roman,” wrote one user, referring to the font style. “5×5=25 is a short king,” wrote another.

Realistically, comments like this aren’t new to social media. In months prior, people have posted videos about how their ideal partner “reminds” them of certain similar characteristics — and not just in a simile way, like loving that your partner has “eyes that are blue like the ocean,” or something like that. It’s an entire attractive vibe emulating from people that somehow matches a vibe that all these comparative things have.

“Me when I tell people 7×7=49, brown, orange, Halloween, fall, 7:00 PM, & Thursday are all the same thing,” this video posted last September says.

“When he’s sooo navy blue, rainy car ride home, early morning coffee, clean room shower combo, warm cookies, english class, 9×9=81, thursday night, ice cold water, fresh sheets, crisp morning air,” this video from October says.

“When he’s so dark green, black cat, 6×6=36, 5:55, shy, 1980,” this video from February says.

What does this all mean? We asked experts what they think.

Why Some Are Finding This “Attractive”

Some online discussions of this trend have attributed this to synesthesia, a neurological condition that blends sensory information — meaning you can experience more than one sense at a time, like “tasting words or linking colors to numbers and words,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

But some experts have different insights. “Associating partners with color, day of the week or other abstract concepts represents an individual’s use of cognitive shortcuts to ensure their own sense of emotional safety,” notes Candace Newton, Clinical Director at Seaside Wellness via email. “Younger individuals may have difficulty articulating how they feel within their relationship; therefore, they tend to convert attraction into something predictable, structured and less threatening.”

Newton said that at times, this could be a component of anxiety-driven thinking, but there’s a cultural layer at play. Today’s dating process is chaotic, and people are seeking out more structure and comfort in symbolism. It can be easier to say someone feels like a calm morning instead of just saying they feel safe and secure with someone.

Ultimately, what’s missing here is the willingness to be vulnerable. “Younger couples’ experiences of attraction tend to be more visual/aesthetic/symbolic, not necessarily based on physical characteristics or personality traits. I believe social media has led to this development,” suggests Brian Lutz, chief clinical officer at Blume Behavioral Health via email. “Younger generations have been taught to process information through images and metaphors; therefore, they begin to experience relationships in the same manner.”

Lutz sees this is both positive and negative. This type of communication has made it easier for people to express their feelings, but vulnerability is still an issue. “Ultimately, this represents a larger trend. Individuals are beginning to approach dating as if it were a curated experience,” he says. “When meeting someone new, instead of simply asking whether you like him/her, they ask, ‘Does he/she fit into my life?’”

I recently wrote about relationship gaps, trending discourse on social media that explored the differences between couples — from age and height gaps to “restaurant gaps” and “swag gaps.” It’s a trend that ultimately revealed something similar: Many young daters are scared of rejection and allow themselves to be vulnerable, using trends to mask the discomfort. They’re also yearning for ways to zoom out and analyze the bigger picture when dating — not just looking at select parts or only thinking of themselves.

Meet your guide Joanna Sommer Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook team as an editorial fellow in 2023 and covers a range of things from the likes of drinks, food, entertainment, internet culture, style, wellness… More from Joanna Sommer »