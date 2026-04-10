Does Your Relationship Have a “Gap”?

Every couple has their differences. Sometimes it comes in the form of personality traits and hobbies, sometimes it’s macro-level issues, like a person’s values or goals. But if you scroll through social media, you’ll find that many people are talking about more significant differences, which have come to be known as “relationship gaps.”

A relationship gap is simply any notable imbalance between a couple. There are the obvious ones you’ve likely heard of, like an age-gap relationship, where one partner is substantially older than the other. Or there’s a height-gap relationship, where one partner is substantially taller.

These are examples of gaps involving physical characteristics, things that can’t necessarily be changed, but over the past few months many other kinds of gaps have found popularity online. Recently, The New York Times wrote about “restaurant gap relationships,” where one partner is the designated foodie — frequently checking reservation apps like Resy for openings, having a wide palette for different cuisines — while the other is the opposite. The Times defined it as “a misalignment in tastes, spending habits and culinary curiosity.”

There are also AI gaps, where views on and use of artificial intelligence differ; swag gaps, where one person dresses better than the other; intelligence gaps, a gulf in education or knowledge; party gaps, differences in going-out habits; even location-based gaps have been gaining traction online.

gaps in NY relationships:



– borough gap (manhattan vs. brooklyn)

– summer gap (hamptons vs. rockaway beach)

– apartment gap ($4.2k studio vs. "my parents' place")

– day party gap (mr. purple vs. the lot radio)

– friday night gap (table at gospel vs. bushwick warehouse) https://t.co/LtCaZdXuAm — jody (@jodytu) April 7, 2026

gaps in Paris relationships:



– arrondissement gap (centre-ville vs. banlieue)

– nightlife gap (silencio guest list vs. duplex queue)

– apartment gap (15m2 studio vs. T2 in 3, 10, 11, 20)

– day drinking gap (by the seine vs. by the canal)

– dinner gap (Akrame & 114 Fauborg vs.… https://t.co/AdClj8mGXg — Malika 🧬 (@malikules) April 7, 2026

But really, you could take any kind of interest or characteristic and slap a gap on it, which is what seems to be happening more and more. In a newer TikTok trend, couples are posting about the kinds of gaps they do and don’t encounter, from moral to faith to political gaps.

Why are so many people talking about relationship gaps right now? Moe Ari Brown, the Love and Connection Expert at dating app Hinge, says it has to do with people making sense of compatibility in a “visible dating culture.” We can define these differences because social media gives us the language and labels, he explains, but problems may arise if people get stuck on the surface level of these contrasts.

“Most of these ‘gaps’ are about what those differences represent: values, communication styles or how someone experiences the world,” Brown says, “and when we reduce someone to a ‘gap,’ we flatten them. Real connection requires seeing someone as a whole person, genuine curiosity about how they are different from you, and enough emotional safety to stay in relationship with those differences instead of labeling them and moving on.”

Gaps themselves are neutral, Brown says, and he encourages people to notice where they may differ from a person they’re dating since it can be a “meaningful source of curiosity.” But if they’re discussed with any judgment or insecurity, it can create distance, whereas communicating about them with respect and openness can feel “energizing.” Brown also notes that not all gaps carry the same weight.

“A difference in music taste or morning routines is not the same as a difference in how you handle conflict or what you need to feel emotionally safe,” Brown says. “So in early dating, it’s important not to over-index on those surface-level differences before you’ve actually experienced how someone shows up in conversation or in person. It’s in the hard moments, and in the quiet ones, that’s where compatibility actually becomes most apparent.”

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If one person starts to feel measured, misunderstood or judged by a supposed “gap,” a relationship can easily shift to a place of defensiveness. Brown says this is something that often happens early in dating.

“Two people might initially feel a mismatch in energy or interests, and instead of getting curious, they make a quick call that they’re incompatible,” Brown says. “But sometimes what looks like a gap is just unfamiliarity, and familiarity takes time. It takes real-life interaction, not just messaging.”

According to Hinge data, 84% of Gen Z users said they wanted to find new ways to deepen connections with people they’re dating. This yearning has played out in other data too: A Forbes Health survey from 2025 showed that 52% of Gen Z daters want to find serious relationships through dating apps — the highest percentage among every generation — but also that 79% of Gen Zers feel burnt out by those same apps. The most common reason why people feel burnt out, according to the survey? Failure to find a good connection with someone.

Brown also mentions that digital daters should give in-person dates a chance, as simply dating on apps leaves room to make easy assumptions about someone. Maybe they’re not the best at responding or don’t seem fully open emotionally, but they could come off completely different in person.

“I find that most dating behaviors are rooted in this genuine desire to be accepted for who we are,” Brown says. “The natural inclination has been to really focus on having things in common because it calms their fears about possible rejection. In early dating, people look for these signs of alignment to feel safe investing in the connection. At the core of all of this is a very human desire: People want to feel chosen, understood and aligned. ‘Gaps’ are just one way we’re trying to make sense of that.”

Brown encourages people to reframe the way we look at gaps. Instead of asking if someone is a match, ask yourself these questions: “How do I feel when I’m actually connecting with this person? Do I feel aligned with the version of myself that I am in this relationship?” Putting differences under a microscope for too long only allows you to see the relationship in “parts,” Brown explains. Zooming out to look at the whole relationship allows you to start truly understanding the person you’re seeing.

Meet your guide Joanna Sommer Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook team as an editorial fellow in 2023 and covers a range of things from the likes of drinks, food, entertainment, internet culture, style, wellness… More from Joanna Sommer »