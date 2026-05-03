Culture > Internet

The Artist Who Created the “This Is Fine” Dog Is Furious at an AI Ad

An ad for AI services features a copy of KC Green's artwork

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 3, 2026 8:21 pm EDT
Pens against a gray background
Why did an ad blatantly replicate an artist's existing work?
Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

In 2013, artist KC Green created two panels that have, in the years since then, become ubiquitous. As NPR’s Emma Bowman noted, Green’s comic Gunshow featured a sequence in which a cartoon dog, Question Hound, calmly drinks coffee in a burning room. “This is fine,” says the dog. Odds are good you’ve seen this, either in its original form or adapted as a meme. But now, an unauthorized version of Green’s art has shown up in the last place you’d expect — and Green is (understandably) not happy about it.

It began when writer Daniel Radosh noticed a subway ad for an technology company that used a replica of Green’s comic to advertise some sort of AI tools from a company called Artisan. “Bruh there’s no way @kcg.bsky.social approved this,” Radosh wrote on Bluesky, accompanied by a photo of the ad in question. “Hard to believe an AI company would just steal someone’s work though!”

Shortly thereafter, Green responded, confirming that the use of his work (or a reasonable facsmile of it) was unauthorized – and encouraging people to deface the ad if they saw it. “[I]’ve been getting more folks telling me about this and it’s not anything i agreed to. [I]t’s been stolen like AI steals. [P]lease vandalize it if and when you see it,” he wrote.

It’s unclear what Artisan thought would happen here. If I decide to use a copy of the Far Side’s “Cow Tools” comic to advertise, say, an energy drink, presumably Gary Larson’s lawyers will savor the opportunity to sue me into oblivion, in what would presumably be the easiest copyright violation case in recorded history.

“The Wire” Creator David Simon’s Latest Project Is in a New Medium: Comics
“The Wire” Creator David Simon’s Latest Project Is in a New Medium: Comics
 Artist Philippe Squarzoni has adapted his book “Homicide” as a graphic novel

And while there’s a school of thought that any press is good press, I cannot imagine Green has not heard from at least one lawyer eager to take on a slam-dunk legal case. (“[I]’ve emailed someone, but I don’t expect much a response,” he posted last night.)

For now, Green has taken the opportunity to direct interested parties to his current comic, Greatures, and a video game featuring Question Hound. “[T]hat’s it. [T]hat’s all you’re allowed to do,” he wrote in a post on Bluesky on Sunday. As for what irate subway riders might make of the ad? That’s one area that remains to be seen.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Happy woman sharing smart phone with male and female friends at nightclub
Where Have All the Good Memes Gone?
The 25 Best Memes From a Seriously Unfunny Year on the Internet
The 25 Best Memes From a Seriously Unfunny Year on the Internet
Logo for AI tool Claude
Anthropic Releases New Claude Design Tool, Internet Explodes
A Haunted Girl
A Father and Daughter Tackle Mental Health With an Important New Comic Series

Culture
Culture > Internet

Recommended

Suggested for you

Bamboo cocktail at Death & Co.
A 19th-Century Cocktail Is Making a Comeback in the World’s Best Bars
View of clouds from an airplane window
“Rawdogging” a Flight Sounds Miserable. But It’s Good for Your Brain.
Five watches floating in the air in the colors pink, yellow, blue and green with a background that fades from white to blue
The 10 Best Watches of the Month
A collection of the best Mother's Day gifts for 2026.
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide
five bottles of tequila recommended for Cinco de Mayo
The Best Bottles of Tequila for Cinco de Mayo
Pyramids in the desert
Scientists Discover Previously Unknown Pyramid Chamber

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Pens against a gray background

The Artist Who Created the "This Is Fine" Dog Is Furious at an AI Ad

A woman yells at a man reading a newspaper in a chair next to her

Are You a Good Partner or Just Doing "The Bare Minimum"?

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Heart over top of binary code

Does the Future of Dating Apps Involve Retinal Scans?

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Delicious seafood right to your door? Say less.

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese