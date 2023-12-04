David Simon
David Simon attends HBO's "The Plot Against America" premiere at Florence Gould Hall on March 04, 2020.
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Culture > Books

“The Wire” Creator David Simon’s Latest Project Is In a New Medium: Comics

Artist Philippe Squarzoni has adapted his book "Homicide" as a graphic novel

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 4, 2023 5:51 am
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

For the last 30 years, David Simon has had a hand in some of the greatest shows to appear on television. That began with the NBC series Homicide, which was based on Simon’s book of the same name. His work creating television projects — including The Wire, Show Me a Hero, The Deuce and The Plot Against America — is one of the most impressive bodies of work in the medium.

Given his background as a reporter, it’s safe to say that Simon has always had footholds in multiple mediums. And that also might help explain what he’s doing working in a medium that, until recently, he hasn’t had much experience in: comic books.

Writing at Popverse, Zach Rabiroff has more details on a two-part adaptation of Homicide in graphic novel form, an adaptation by the French artist Philippe Squarzoni. Rabiroff’s interview with both Simon and Squarzoni offers plenty of details as to how the project came together — as well as Simon’s admission that, when it comes to comics, “I’m not averse to it, I just, you know, probably haven’t found it with the vigor that some people have.”

For his part, Squarzoni spoke of being inspired to adapt Homicide shortly after he began reading it. “At the time, the book had not been translated into French,” he told Popverse. “And on reading the first pages, comic strips began to appear to me spontaneously.”

Our Favorite TV Shows of 2022
Our Favorite TV Shows of 2022
 From hilarious comedies to riveting drama and whatever the hell “The Rehearsal” was, this is what we couldn’t stop binging this year

Simon found parallels between Squarzoni’s adaptation of his book and his own adaptation of Philip Roth’s The Plot Against America. “Roth doesn’t have to live with these six hours of television. He already wrote the book, and it’s great,” he told Popverse. “So I’m sort of comfortable with the idea of this is Mr. Squarzoni’s own world, and I’m going to let him have it, and I’ll be a resource when I can.” (Squarzoni, in the same interview, referred to Simon as “a sort of technical advisor” for the project.)

The whole interview is well worth reading, as it goes into plenty of detail of how an already-influential book was translated into a very different medium. And if it leads you deeper into either Simon’s or Squarzoni’s bibliographies, consider that an added benefit.

More Like This

David Simon Says James Franco Never Abused His Power for Sex
David Simon Says James Franco Never Abused His Power for Sex
James Franco
‘The Wire’ Creator Brings ’70s New York City Sleaze to Life With Latest HBO Series
Michael K. Williams
Michael K. Williams, “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire” Actor, Dead at 54
une village francais streaming
It’s Time to Stream “Un Village Francais,” France’s Answer to “The Wire”

Culture > Books
Culture
Culture > TV

Recommended

Suggested for you

December 2023 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December
Yasaka Pagoda in Higashiyama
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Kyoto
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy Criticizes Specifics of Upcoming Golf Ball Changes
Thursday Night Football logo
Are We Looking at Sports on Streaming the Wrong Way?
Airbus A330 under construction
You Can Count the Number of 2023 Orders for One Airbus Model on One Hand
Wolf
Wolves' Pending Return to Colorado Gets Mixed Reception

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

December 2023 books

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

David Simon

"The Wire" Creator David Simon's Latest Project Is In a New Medium: Comics

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy Criticizes Specifics of Upcoming Golf Ball Changes

Thursday Night Football logo

Are We Looking at Sports on Streaming the Wrong Way?

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

A bottle of Old Elk Cigar Cut on a pile of tobacco and cigars. Cigar cut or cigar blends are becoming popular in whiskey.

What Is Cigar Blend Whiskey?

The National Park of American Samoa

Inside the Farthest Park: The National Park of American Samoa

Gen Z gift guide products

The 31 Best Gifts to Give Gen Z, According to a Gen Z-er

A man lunging across a gym floor.

Is the “Matterhorn Method” the Future of Fitness?