Anthropic Releases New Claude Design Tool, Internet Explodes

Design plays a larger part in our lives than we might initially believe. And sometimes, the process of turning a set of thoughts or ideas into a concrete reality is more of a challenge than we’d like. Graphic designers and clients can clash over the vision of a project; when working on a personal project, tweaking an online template can also be difficult. It’s one of the reasons that companies like Canva have become popular in the last decade.



At some point, AI companies were going to get a foothold in this market, and this week Anthropic did precisely that with the release of Claude Design. On Friday, Anthropic announced that the new product was “available in research preview for Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers.” Based on the announcement, Anthropic looks to have two target audiences here: letting designers fine-tune different approaches to a project and letting project managers have a better sense of what their ideas would look like visually.



In a thread on X, Anthropic’s Austin Lau explained what the process involved. “I described a landing page editor and Claude built me one,” Lau wrote. Lau also described the tool as an example of “building marketing tools without being technical.”



Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has spoken frequently about AI’s effects on the job market, so it’s interesting that Lau specifically describes Claude Design as a way to bolster the work done by people as opposed to as a way to replace them. “[N]ow I can show my design team what I mean instead of trying to describe it,” he said in his thread explaining the service.

At least one outside observer seems to agree with that assessment. In an article at PC World, technology journalist Ben Patterson wrote, “my guess is that its true potential could only be unlocked by a human.” Patterson also noted that using Claude Design took a substantial amount of credit away from his own Claude Code plan. And, if a quick survey of social media is any indication, Patterson was not the only person frustrated by the usage caps for Claude Design.



Writing at TechCrunch, Aisha Malik pointed out one other interesting property of Claude Design: its ability to export projects into Canva. In other words, this looks more like an addition to an existing toolbox than a replacement for it entirely. As of this writing, the tool has only been out in the world for less than 48 hours; presumably, as more people use it, further uses for it will come to light.

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