Culture > Internet

Anthropic Releases New Claude Design Tool, Internet Explodes

It's sparked a lot of design talk online

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 18, 2026 5:54 pm EDT
Logo for AI tool Claude
Anthropic's latest tool focuses on design.
Anthropic

Design plays a larger part in our lives than we might initially believe. And sometimes, the process of turning a set of thoughts or ideas into a concrete reality is more of a challenge than we’d like. Graphic designers and clients can clash over the vision of a project; when working on a personal project, tweaking an online template can also be difficult. It’s one of the reasons that companies like Canva have become popular in the last decade.

At some point, AI companies were going to get a foothold in this market, and this week Anthropic did precisely that with the release of Claude Design. On Friday, Anthropic announced that the new product was “available in research preview for Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers.” Based on the announcement, Anthropic looks to have two target audiences here: letting designers fine-tune different approaches to a project and letting project managers have a better sense of what their ideas would look like visually.

In a thread on X, Anthropic’s Austin Lau explained what the process involved. “I described a landing page editor and Claude built me one,” Lau wrote. Lau also described the tool as an example of “building marketing tools without being technical.”

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has spoken frequently about AI’s effects on the job market, so it’s interesting that Lau specifically describes Claude Design as a way to bolster the work done by people as opposed to as a way to replace them. “[N]ow I can show my design team what I mean instead of trying to describe it,” he said in his thread explaining the service.

Anthropic Will Pay $1.5 Billion to Writers and Publishers Affected by Book Piracy
Anthropic Will Pay $1.5 Billion to Writers and Publishers Affected by Book Piracy
 The AI company agreed to a massive settlement

At least one outside observer seems to agree with that assessment. In an article at PC World, technology journalist Ben Patterson wrote, “my guess is that its true potential could only be unlocked by a human.” Patterson also noted that using Claude Design took a substantial amount of credit away from his own Claude Code plan. And, if a quick survey of social media is any indication, Patterson was not the only person frustrated by the usage caps for Claude Design.

Writing at TechCrunch, Aisha Malik pointed out one other interesting property of Claude Design: its ability to export projects into Canva. In other words, this looks more like an addition to an existing toolbox than a replacement for it entirely. As of this writing, the tool has only been out in the world for less than 48 hours; presumably, as more people use it, further uses for it will come to light.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Shelves in a library
Are the Humanities Poised for an Academic Comeback?
A man standing in front of a train.
The Everyday Habit That Might Bring Your Good Ideas Back
Scammers are using AI and book clubs to target authors
AI Scammers Are Now Using Book Clubs to Target Authors
headphones on books
Spotify Continues Its March Into the Book World

Culture
Culture > Internet

Recommended

Suggested for you

seven bottles of bourbon on a wavy blue background
7 Bourbons Under $40 That the Pros Keep at Home
New watches from Universal Genève and Jaeger‑LeCoultre that debuted for Watches and Wonders 2026
Our Favorite New Timepieces From Watches and Wonders
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
Does Your Relationship Have a “Gap”?
The 1999 Ford 021C concept car designed by Marc Newson displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles
How a Forgotten Ford Could Shape the Future of Supercars
A blue and silver watch
Patek Philippe Wows With New Collection Full of Instant Icons
Rolex Releases Watches and Wonders 2026
Rolex's Pop Art Stunner Highlights Masterful New Release Slate

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Logo for AI tool Claude

Anthropic Releases New Claude Design Tool, Internet Explodes

Spread of numbers across a black screen

Math Equation Becomes Sex Symbol. Does It Add Up?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 2025 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

Does Your Relationship Have a “Gap”?

A man typing a speech on an old-fashioned computer, simulating the act of using AI to help him write

The “Agony” or ChatGPT: Would You Let AI Write Your Wedding Speech?

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

spring color trends

The Colors You Should Be Wearing This Spring, According to Menswear Insiders

Mijenta Symphony Series

Mijenta Tequila’s Symphony Series Rethinks How Barrel Aging Works

New watches from Universal Genève and Jaeger‑LeCoultre that debuted for Watches and Wonders 2026

Our Favorite New Timepieces From Watches and Wonders

Spread of numbers across a black screen

Math Equation Becomes Sex Symbol. Does It Add Up?