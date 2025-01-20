Leisure > Travel > Hotels

There’s a Growing Market for Hotel Room Climate Automation

It goes beyond adjusting the temperature via an app

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 20, 2025 4:11 pm
Giant cat in a CitizenM room
A meeting room at the CitizenM hotel at the Hub on Causeway in Boston.
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

If you spend a lot of time in hotels, you’ve probably noticed a growing shift in how you can customize your room’s atmosphere. Depending on the hotel, your phone may well have taken the place of everything from a room key to a way to adjust the temperature and lighting in a given space. CitizenM’s website, for instance, touts the ability of guests to do everything from managing the blinds to ordering room service via the hotel’s app.

This isn’t the only way that hotels’ technological infrastructure is modernizing. Companies that provide features like automating heating and cooling in hotels rooms have also seen increased demand for their services in recent years. In a new report for Hotels, David Eisen explored both the uptick in interest in automating these features and the way in which travelers have embraced them.

Among the companies in the spotlight there is the Quebec-based Verdant, which — Eisen reports — can be found in over 8,000 hotels worldwide. The company told Hotels that its technology can reduce unnecessary heating or cooling within a room, something that can reduce hotels’ overall energy bills by around 20%.

Another company working in the same space is Loxone, which offered details on its website on how its systems keep rooms more efficiently heated and cooled. Their systems factor in the outdoor temperature and whether or not a guest is present; they also allow a guest to adjust the temperature to their own preference.

“Automated systems create a unique ambiance with perfectly coordinated lighting moods, soundscapes and a pleasant room climate in both rooms and public areas,” Loxone CEO Rüdiger Keinberger told Hotels. It certainly seems like these systems are seeing increased demand — something unlikely to change in the years to come.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

