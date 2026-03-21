Report: Hyatt Considering New Tier for Loyalty Program

If you’re a traveler who frequently stays at Hyatt’s hotels around the world, you’re probably familiar with the company’s loyalty program, World of Hyatt. At present, that program has four tiers: Member, Discoverist, Explorist and Globalist. All fairly straightforward names, each of which evokes a particular degree of globe-trotting. But now, according to reporting from Loyalty Lobby, Hyatt is considering adding a fifth tier, one that would go beyond Globalist for an even more rarefied experience.



As Loylaty Lobby’s John Ollila reported this week, Hyatt is surveying its members to see what they might think of potential changes to World of Hyatt — including a new top tier. Ollila offered some speculation as to what this new tier might involve and where it might fit. Ollila’s prediction is that it will be situated above the Globalist level but below the Courtesy Card level, a semi-secret loyalty tier reserved for people who spend truly massive sums of money at Hyatt properties annually.



In an article for One Mile at a Time, Ben Schlappig has more details on what might or might not be in store for World of Hyatt members based on the surveys, including cuts to free parking for Globalist members. Given that these are only at the stage of survey questions, it remains to be seen if any of the proposed changes become a reality or if Hyatt will hold off on implementing some (or any) of them.

If Hyatt does make significant changes to World of Hyatt based on these surveys, however, they will be far from the only company altering their rewards program. United Airlines recently announced changes to its MileagePlus program, and USA Today reported earlier this month that a number of airlines are altering their qualification methods to bolster credit card spending.

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