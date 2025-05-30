Hyatt Gets Unscripted for Its Latest Brand Launch

The way we travel in the 21st century is changing, and the things travelers are looking for in a place to stay are shifting along with it. It isn’t at all surprising to see some hospitality giants debuting new brands with an eye towards attracting customers who might not have gravitated there before — or to open literal doors in new markets. With the announcement of its new brand Unscripted, Hyatt recently made its own forays in this very direction.



Hyatt’s announcement of Unscripted by Hyatt says the brand consists of “a flexible, collection-style approach” of properties. As for what that could translate to, Hyatt revealed the company was “in active discussions” with more than 40 hotels about coming on board. The goal, Hyatt shared, was to appeal to “independent properties and small portfolios.”



Hyatt’s Head of Americas Development, Dan Hansen, provided more detail about what this would involve in a statement. “The Unscripted by Hyatt brand gives owners a flexible path to join the Hyatt system while still delivering the high-quality, dependable experience guests expect from Hyatt,” Hansen said.

That all sounds promising, but what does it mean in practice? Writing at One Mile at a Time, Ben Schlappig offered some informed speculation, predicting that Hyatt’s statement means Unscripted would “likely be like a less luxurious version of Unbound Collection by Hyatt.” The Points Guy’s Tanner Saunders, meanwhile, observed that for Hyatt, “global reach has always been its weak spot,” and saw the launch of Unscripted by Hyatt as a means of addressing that.



We’ll know more if and when Hyatt’s negotiations with the aforementioned 40-plus hotels end successfully. For now, it’s one for frequent Hyatt guests to keep an eye on in particular.