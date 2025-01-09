Hyatt Brings Centric Brand to Kathmandu Amid Nepal Tourism Boom

Nine years ago, Hyatt announced its Hyatt Centric line of hotels, a group of destinations targeting what president and CEO Mark Hoplamazian called “modern explorers.” In the years since, Centric locations have emerged from a mix of entirely new hotels and the rebranding of existing properties. This week, Hyatt Place Kathmandu officially became Hyatt Centric Soalteemode Kathmandu, a hotel that also has the distinction of being the first Centric outpost in Nepal.



In keeping with Hyatt Centric’s more location-specific ethos, the hotel’s new name now acknowledges both the city and the neighborhood where it can be found. After what City Hotel Limited Executive Director Akshay Golyan described as “an extensive renovation,” the revamped hotel contains 153 guest rooms, along with three bars and restaurants — the Centric Lounge, Noon and Zing — and a series of meeting and event spaces.



“Hyatt Centric Soalteemode Kathmandu is designed to inspire exploration while providing a modern local home base for savvy travelers, so they never miss a moment of adventure,” Golyan said. The hotel is in close proximity to a number of historic sites, including the National Museum of Nepal and the recently rebuilt Dharahara Tower.

In 2024, Nepal saw a significant increase in foreign tourists visiting the country. According to an article in Travel and Tour World, over 100,000 more overseas travelers spent time in Nepal in 2024 than they did in 2023. If the country’s appeal to travelers continues, it won’t be hard to see why Hyatt made this decision — especially with Kathmandu offering plenty of reasons to visit on its own.